Theatre Philadelphia Announces 2025 Barrymore Awards Ceremony

Theatre Philadelphia has announced that the 2025 Barrymore Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Temple Performing Arts Center (1837 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA). The ceremony honors excellence in the Philadelphia theatre community during the 2024–25 season.

This year’s event will be co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning NBC10 anchor Aunyea Lachelle and Theatre Philadelphia Interim Executive Director CJ Higgins. The evening will include performances from Barrymore nominees such as Rajeer Alford (RENT), Rachel Camp (Penelope), Cookie Diorio (Kinky Boots), Eric Jaffe & ensemble of Gay Mis, Connor McAndrews (Peter Panto), and Dito Van Reigersberg (Poor Judge).

Named for Philadelphia’s first family of theatre, the Barrymore Awards have recognized professional excellence since 1994. In addition to celebrating artistry and community, the awards distribute thousands of dollars in annual cash prizes, supporting both companies and individual artists. The theme of this year’s ceremony is ORIGINS: Roots & Resistance, honoring theatre’s legacy of resilience and creative power.

Event Details

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025 | 6:00–11:00 PM (Ceremony begins at 7:00 PM)

Location: Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA

Tickets: In-Person | Livestream

The ceremony will be directed by Rachel Camp and Ryane Studivant with music direction by Brigitte Rottman.

Health and safety protocols remain in place. All attendees must provide proof of a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of the event; masks are encouraged and will be available on site.

For the full list of 2024–25 Barrymore Award nominees, visit Theatre Philadelphia.