The Deck Restaurant And Bar Re-Opens With Indoor & Outdoor Dining At Bucks County Playhouse

Just in time for the official start of Summer -- and the re-opening of Bucks County -- The Deck Restaurant and Bar at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope has resumed dining-in restaurant operations.

With its garage door-sized windows that roll up to bathe diners in the soothing breeze of the Delaware River, The Deck has been approved by the County to host a limited number of socially distanced diners in doors. Combined with additional seating in the Playhouse's Courtyard and river deck, there are multiple options for enjoying both the beautiful views of the Delaware and a delicious meal from The Deck.

Adopting all current recommendations and procedures from the Bucks County Bureau of Health, Marc BrownGold, Director of Restaurant Operations, notes that the restaurant's goal is to provide some sense of normalcy. "We are proud to offer a full bar and gastropub fare - with views of the Delaware that are absolutely breathtaking. We've added seating along the rail counter outdoors facing the river, and we can now serve patrons on the bar rail just inside the open windows. Our goal is to provide guests with an enjoyable respite from all that's happened in the last few months."

Using a QRS code, guests can read the menu on their phones. Some samples from the menu are the very popular Lobster Roll, Gazpacho and Spring Pea Soup, Cuban Sandwich, Roasted and Deep-fried Chicken Wings and much more. The updated and complete menu may be accessed at PlayhouseDeck.com/mobile.

"We are pleased that the take-out menu has been so successful, and it's thrilling to see all the people coming back to The Deck to enjoy the food and our environment," says Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse. "We've also added outdoor entertainment to our Courtyard dining experience - with performances by our Youth Company members - every Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m."

Although the Playhouse has not been open since March, it has been active in creating digital content. "Word of Mouth Live" and the "Playhouse Virtual Variety Show" - play alternating Sundays 7 p.m. on the Bucks County Playhouse website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. Special guests have included NPR's Ophira Eisenberg, Broadway stars Julie Halston, Marilu Henner, John Tartaglia, Ben Fankauser and others. The Playhouse is currently working on returning to live performances on its stage and details will be announced shortly.

For more information about Bucks County Playhouse, visit www.buckscountyplayhouse.org. for more information about The Deck Restaurant and Bar, visit www.playhousedeck.org.

