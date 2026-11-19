"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: It's Showtime! The Ghost-with-the-Most is Coming to York at Appell Center for the Performing Arts
The Appell Center for the Performing Arts presents BEETLEJUICE on December 15
The ghost-with-the-most is coming to York! BEETLEJUICE takes the stage at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and tickets are available now at GET TICKETS.
Tim Burton's dearly beloved film comes back to life on the Appell Center stage in Central Pennsylvania. Based on the film, this hilarious musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE has been called "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" by Variety. Under its uproarious surface, the show is a remarkably touching story about family, love and making the most of every Day-O! The production earned its stripes on Broadway before heading to York.
Please note: the show contains strong language, mature references, and plenty of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.
Leianna Weaver (Lydia) and Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice) lead the production. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026. See the show details and images.
Watch the trailer on the Appell Center's YouTube channel: Watch the BEETLEJUICE video.
BEETLEJUICE is presented as part of the Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series. Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series
Say it three times, then get your tickets today at GET TICKETS. The Appell Center for the Performing Arts is located at 50 N. George Street, York, PA 17401, with box office reachable at (717) 846-1111 or boxoffice@appellcenter.org.
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