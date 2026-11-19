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The ghost-with-the-most is coming to York! BEETLEJUICE takes the stage at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and tickets are available now at GET TICKETS.

Tim Burton's dearly beloved film comes back to life on the Appell Center stage in Central Pennsylvania. Based on the film, this hilarious musical follows Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.

With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE has been called "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" by Variety. Under its uproarious surface, the show is a remarkably touching story about family, love and making the most of every Day-O! The production earned its stripes on Broadway before heading to York.

Please note: the show contains strong language, mature references, and plenty of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon.

Leianna Weaver (Lydia) and Ryan Stajmiger (Beetlejuice) lead the production. Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2026. See the show details and images.

Watch the trailer on the Appell Center's YouTube channel: Watch the BEETLEJUICE video.

BEETLEJUICE is presented as part of the Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series. Glatfelter Insurance Group Broadway Series

Say it three times, then get your tickets today at GET TICKETS. The Appell Center for the Performing Arts is located at 50 N. George Street, York, PA 17401, with box office reachable at (717) 846-1111 or boxoffice@appellcenter.org.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 4% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 14% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 26% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 The Fulton Theatre 5% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Jacquie McNary - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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