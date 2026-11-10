Servant Stage to Open JOY TO THE WORLD Holiday Revue Across Lancaster County

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Servant Stage will present the return of JOY TO THE WORLD, an original Christmas revue celebrating the music, traditions, and spirit of the holiday season. The production will tour Lancaster County from November 6 through December 20, visiting more than 50 churches, schools, retirement communities, and other venues.

Featuring vocal harmonies, choreography, and a cast of local performers, JOY TO THE WORLD celebrates the joy, hope, love, and traditions of Christmas through a program designed for audiences of all ages.

"Christmas is such a special time of year, and we love having the opportunity to share that joy with our community," said Johnathan Bauer, Executive Director of Servant Stage. "There's something wonderful about gathering together, singing familiar songs, and being reminded of what makes this season so meaningful. We want to bring a little extra joy to people's lives and create opportunities for families, friends, and neighbors to experience the beauty of live performance together."

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission of making theatre accessible to the community, all public performances of JOY TO THE WORLD will be offered on a Pay-What-You-Will basis. Rather than charging a fixed ticket price, audiences may attend regardless of financial circumstances and contribute whatever amount they are able.

Public Performance Schedule

In addition to its community tour, JOY TO THE WORLD will offer public performances at two Lancaster County locations throughout December.

Lititz United Methodist Church

201 Market Street, Lititz, PA

December 3–5, 2026

Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lancaster Alliance Church

210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA

December 10–13 and December 17–20, 2026

Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 3 p.m.

American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation will be available at the December 17 performance at Lancaster Alliance Church.

Advance reservations are recommended, as many performances are expected to sell out.

Tickets can be reserved at ServantStage.org or by calling (717) 455-0255.

Additional performance information and reservations are available through the Servant Stage website.

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