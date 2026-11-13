Review: WOMEN AND WAR: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

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Women and War: A Live Radio Play by Jack Hamilton Cunninghman explores the ways in which war impacts those fighting as well as those left at home, largely from the point of view of women over the generations including World War I and II, the Korean War, the Gulf War, and more. A collection of stories based on historical fact, this play takes the stage at Carlisle Theatre through a collaboration between the theatre and The Popel Shaw Center for Race and Ethnicity at Dickinson College. Directed by Catie M.O. with stage managers Elyse Rinehart and Julia Hunter, Women and War: A Live Radio Play is a deeply moving production on stage for one weekend only through November 15th.

This production features the work of Greg Ewing (audio design), Nick Alleman (lighting design and operator), Tim Moyer (voiceover design), Catie M.O. (director and projection design), Crystal Hand (tech assistant, assistant audio editor, and set dressing), Reverend Yvette Davis (historian), Drew Murdough (set dressing), Abby Moore (program cover design), and Alyssa Holmes (program cover design). From the displays in the lobby to the set dressing to the projections to the voiceovers and music snippets, everything in this production sets the tone and evokes the complicated history and emotions of women involved in and impacted by armed conflict over the years. Voices that too often are silenced are given a platform as this team brings Women and War: A Live Radio Play to the stage.

Carlisle Theatre’s production of Women and War combines projections with voiceovers and live performance, making for a dynamic performance that keeps the audience’s attention throughout. The voiceover actors include Debra Cornelius, Reverend Yvette Davis, Hadley D’Esopo, Bruce Ewing, Janelle French, Kimberly Greenberg, Kevin Hand, Annie Hart-Miller, Loarlee Herman, Hannah Hess, Riley Johnson, Stephen Luckie, Tara Mead, Kat Moore, Tim Moyer, Melissa Perrelli, and Kate Rose, while the on-stage performers feature Hannah Hess Courtney Shaw, Debbie Robertson, Larissa Curcio, Hadley D’Esopo, Debra Cornelius, Melissa Perrelli, Riley Johnson, Anthony Geraci, Mary Geraci, Reverend Yvette Davis, Tim Moyer, Janelle French, Kelsey Markey, and Annie Hart-Miller.

This is a true ensemble production, and every single cast member absolutely make the audience sit forward and pay attention. The passion and emotion they bring to their parts, both in the voiceovers and live, are simultaneously heartbreaking, uplifting, stirring, and memorable. This is a production that will stick with audiences long after it closes as it reminds us that, while the technology and methods for waging war have changed and continue to change over the years, the emotional, physical, and relational toll it takes lives on beyond the conflict itself.

As we honor our veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made and continue to make, Women and War: A Live Radio Play is a beautifully emotional production that doesn’t shy away from the complexities of global conflicts as it gives a voice to those history often ignores. Visit carlisletheatre.org to get your tickets today.

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