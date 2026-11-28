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The Belmont Theatre brings traditional holiday cheer to the York stage with their production of White Christmas playing now through December 3rd. Director Tatiana Dalton, assistant director, Carter Anstine and a talented cast of 22 celebrate the season with Irving Berlin’s memorable score.

Wesley Hemmann and Andrew Smith have great chemistry as the song and dance duo of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis. The two play off each other well, reminiscent of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby from the films of long ago. Natalie Kerchner and Sloan Wood play the sister act of Betty and Judy Haynes, with a singing and dancing skillset that would be the envy of Lawrence Welk.

Other standouts include, but are not limited to, the gruff Brad Mendenhall, the brassy Emily Goodling, and the angelic Sofia Dalton. Choreography by Rebecca Gentry was impressive, especially the sharp and energetic tap numbers. The show’s ensemble brought enthusiasm and joy through both their voices and feet.

Lighting by Caleb West and sound by Olivia Becker added polish to the production, and costumes by Bethany Butler were vibrant and colorful. If I had one suggestion for the show, I would encourage the Belmont to explore ways to make the orchestra feel more dynamic and present. In its current iteration, I believe these talented musicians perform in a distant room with sound piped in via speakers. The results sound somewhat muffled and aloof. As an audience member, I really value the rawness and immediacy of being in the same space as a live, unamplified orchestra.

White Christmas can be enjoyed by people of any age. The opening night audience consisted of “kids from one to ninety two”. If you end up on the nice list, you might even get some tickets stuffed in your Christmas stocking!

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The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 9% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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