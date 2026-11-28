Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Belmont Theatre
For Kids From One to Ninety-Two
The Belmont Theatre brings traditional holiday cheer to the York stage with their production of White Christmas playing now through December 3rd. Director Tatiana Dalton, assistant director, Carter Anstine and a talented cast of 22 celebrate the season with Irving Berlin’s memorable score.
Wesley Hemmann and Andrew Smith have great chemistry as the song and dance duo of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis. The two play off each other well, reminiscent of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby from the films of long ago. Natalie Kerchner and Sloan Wood play the sister act of Betty and Judy Haynes, with a singing and dancing skillset that would be the envy of Lawrence Welk.
Other standouts include, but are not limited to, the gruff Brad Mendenhall, the brassy Emily Goodling, and the angelic Sofia Dalton. Choreography by Rebecca Gentry was impressive, especially the sharp and energetic tap numbers. The show’s ensemble brought enthusiasm and joy through both their voices and feet.
Lighting by Caleb West and sound by Olivia Becker added polish to the production, and costumes by Bethany Butler were vibrant and colorful. If I had one suggestion for the show, I would encourage the Belmont to explore ways to make the orchestra feel more dynamic and present. In its current iteration, I believe these talented musicians perform in a distant room with sound piped in via speakers. The results sound somewhat muffled and aloof. As an audience member, I really value the rawness and immediacy of being in the same space as a live, unamplified orchestra.
White Christmas can be enjoyed by people of any age. The opening night audience consisted of “kids from one to ninety two”. If you end up on the nice list, you might even get some tickets stuffed in your Christmas stocking!
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