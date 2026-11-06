Review: THINGS MY MOTHER TAUGHT ME at Hanover Little Theatre

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Katherine DiSavino’s Things My Mother Taught Me first premiered at the Rainbow Dinner Theatre right here in Central PA in 2012. This comedy explores relationships in an endearing and humorous way as it follows Olivia and Gabe, a young couple getting ready to move in together, and their parents who unexpectedly show up to help. Come see Things My Mother Taught Me and be ready to laugh at this relatable play on stage at Hanover Little Theatre under the direction of Chad Zepp with assistant director Paul Norfolk, stage manager Brigette Brady, and producers Dave Miller and Heidi Hormel November 6-15. This reviewer had a chance to catch a dress rehearsal for this fast-paced comedy.

The set is sure to remind audience members of their first apartment with its stark walls, door through which not all furniture will fit, and appliances that definitely need a good scrubbing before the move may commence. The props and lighting add to the feel of moving into a new apartment in Chicago. The cast features Christina Munn (Olivia Keegan), Jonathan Halberstam (Gabe Lawson), Doug Cooper (Wyatt Lawson), Jess Haag (Lydia Lawson), Laura Gifford (Karen Keegan), Dave Bell (Carter Keegan), and Chris Therit (Max Mirowski).

Therit is hysterical as landlord Max Mirowski. Every entrance will elicit laughter from the audience. His facial expressions are priceless and his comedic timing is perfect. His character is bound to be an audience favorite with his signature “uh oh” and accent that comes and goes at just the right time.

Dave Bell, Laura Gifford, Doug Cooper, and Jess Haag take on the roles of the parents—Carter Keegan, Karen Keegan, Wyatt Lawson, and Lydia Lawson, respectively. Bell and Cooper play off one another well, making their drunken heart to heart with Gabe one of the funniest scenes of the play. These actors are delightful to watch, even when they’re not the center of attention in the scene—they are fully in character and invested in the scene every moment they’re on stage.

Gifford takes on one of the most emotionally complex roles as Karen Keegan, Olivia’s mother who has had her share of bad luck with relationships. Gifford and Christina Munn are utterly believable as mother and daughter. Audiences will enjoy the way in which they highlight the similarities and differences between their characters, from the way they chop carrots to their philosophy on relationships. The scene between Gifford’s Karen and Munn’s Olivia in act two is beautiful and filled with emotion.

Cooper and Haag give two of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Gabe’s parents Wyatt and Lydia Lawson. Their interactions with one another and with Jonathan Halberstam’s Gabe come across as wonderfully authentic. Cooper’s prowess with physical comedy is highlighted in this production, and his stage presence is sure to keep the audience captivated throughout. Haag’s ability to deliver hilarious lines while keeping a straight face makes the witty dialogue sparkle. Their first scene together in act one will have the audience rolling with laughter. Haag and Munn create just the right amount of tension between their characters to keep it funny while being completely relatable for anyone who has tried to navigate the in-law relationship.

Halberstam is a new face at HLT. He has good energy, his anguish when he thinks the engagement ring has been stolen is well-played, and his awkwardness around both sets of parents is hilarious. He throws himself into the performance and, while his characterization of Gabe could have benefitted from more nuance and mature emotion, this was a solid performance. Christina Munn gives an electric performance as Olivia Keegan. She completely embodies the character. Her interactions with the other characters feel natural, and she brings every scene to life with her well-crafted expressions, movements, and line delivery. Her solitary struggle with the chair at the top of the show will stick with this reviewer for some time to come.

Things My Mother Taught Me is a hilarious play presented by a team that understands comedy and how the things that are the most relatable are often the funniest. With its focus on love and family, Things My Mother Taught Me is the perfect play for this time of year. Visit hanoverlittletheatre.com to get your tickets today!

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