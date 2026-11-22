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The Wizard of Oz is based on a 1900 novel by L. Frank Baum. This story has been adapted for the stage and screen many times over the years and continues to delight audiences of all ages. Each adaptation and retelling of the story brings a fresh perspective to the classic tale about Dorothy, Toto, The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, The Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good Witch, and The Wizard. Theatre Harrisburg presents the RSC (Royal Shakespeare Company) version of The Wizard of Oz under the direction of Matt Spencer with music director/conductor Ryan Dean Schoening November 20th-December 13th.

Those who frequent Theatre Harrisburg will be astonished to see the transformation of the Krevsky Center for this production. With help from a talented team including technical director Curtis Mittong; production manager Dave Olmsted; set designer Matthew Mitra, master carpenter Benjamin Rand; scenic painters Susan Oscilowski, Ezra Lane, and Dennis Norton; and scenic construction crew Rick Joel, Bruce Kolka, and Stever Sexsmith, the versatile space currently features a proscenium stage designed and painted to evoke the nostalgia of an old timey music hall. The lighting is brilliantly designed by Matthew Mitra (with spotlight operation by Victoria Webber and Sean Morrison) to take the audience on a journey from Kansas to Munchkinland to the Emerald City to the witch’s castle and back to Kansas. The sound, designed by Matthew Mitra and engineered by Grant Komm, is well balanced, ensuring that the audience clearly hears each member of the cast as well as the spectacular orchestra.

The costumes (designed by Aster Brubaker and coordinated by Sarah Murphy, with assistance from Norine Bahnweg, Karen Switzer, and Cheryl Petroff) and wigs (designed by Mitchell Ernst) are delightful, and a team of dressers (Leslie Kocher, Gaye Hicks, Izzy Hamlett, Monica Riddle, and Jane Hess) ensure that the quick costume changes happen seamlessly. Props designer Becky Arney has pulled out all the stops for this production, with props perfectly selected for each scene and character. The stage managers (production stage manager Tessa Arnold and rehearsal stage manager Tori Sexsmith) and run crew (Rima Cameron, Lily Moore, Francis Janton, and Andrew Whitman) create theatre magic by working hard behind the scenes to keep the action moving and the audience entertained.

Ryan Dean Schoening leads a team of musicians featuring Galen Work, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Vinton, Ellen Carnahan, and Megan Carraher. While they may be hidden from view, these musicians are essential to the fantastic auditory experience audiences are treated to with this production.

The Wizard of Oz calls for a large team, not only of volunteers on the technical and production side, but also in the cast. The ensemble takes on a variety of roles from tornados to munchkins and residents of the Emerald City to crows and trees to winkies and flying monkeys. The ensemble features Sara Burke, Addison Deats, Sarahann Johnston, Abigail Krevsky, Nadia Melville, Ophelia Nguyen, Kaitlyn Perbetsky, Maddy Price, Julia Ray, Emma Riethmiller, and Quentin West. These actors have astonishing energy and stamina. Their beautiful harmonies, dance skills, and ability to stay in character light up the stage.

Solomon Krevsky gives a wonderful performance as Uncle Henry. His expressions and tone of voice highlight the character’s tender concern for Dorothy, irritation and anger with Miss Gulch, and patient indulgence over the antics of his employees. Darren Riddle displays his versatility as he goes from Professor Chester Marvel to the Guard at the gates of the Emerald City to the Wizard of Oz. His voice, facial expressions, and movements are specifically crafted for each of these characters. Wendy Faust is delightful as Aunt Em and Glinda. Her no nonsense demeanor as Aunt Em is tempered by the twinkle in her eyes. Her beautiful, clear soprano voice, beatific smile, and graceful arm movements bring Glinda to life. Becky Mease gives one of the best performances of the evening as Miss Almira Gulch and the Wicked Witch of the West. She finds the comedy in this role and leans into it with her facial expressions and line delivery. Her evil laugh is exactly what the audience hopes for. She also works well with the various special effects used for the witch’s entrances and exits, magic, and the iconic melting scene.

Anthony Arbaiza, Eric Pope, and Josh Glacken are a tremendous team as Cowardly Lion, Tinman, and Scarecrow, respectively. These three could go on the road as a comedy troupe and would bring the house down every time. The physicality they display in their roles is impressive, as is their ability to fully embody their characters every moment of the performance no matter what happens around them. Arbaiza’s performance of “If I Were King of the Forest” breathes new life into this familiar song as he fills it with an exuberance and quirkiness this reviewer hasn’t seen before. His expressive eyes perfectly illuminate the Lion’s desperate fear and budding hope. Pope’s Tinman is earnest and sympathetic as he tells his story. His dance skills are highlighted beautifully, as is his lovely resonant voice. Glacken’s Scarecrow is an audience favorite, as he infuses the character with a sense of innocence and whimsy. His interactions with Macy Hiill’s Dorothy as well as with Arbaiza’s Lion and Pope’s Tinman are so genuine, the audience can’t help but wish the Scarecrow was their friend, too.

One of the most unique aspects of this production for this reviewer is the use of a puppet for Toto. The puppet itself is fascinating, but the puppetry work by Gia Piazza is magical. Toto’s movements, complete with tail wags and head tilts look so real it is easy to forget that it’s a puppet. Piazza’s expressions and movements mirror the puppet’s beautifully, and her vocalizations sound just like a real dog whimpering, barking, and growling. This may be one of the best puppetry performances that this reviewer has ever seen. Macy Hill’s Dorothy is a great combination of sweetness and determination. Her performance of “Over the Rainbow” is lovely, as her voice and expression are filled with wistful longing. Audiences are sure to enjoy the feeling of connection between Hill’s Dorothy and the other characters in each scene.

If you’re looking for a show that’s fun for the whole family this holiday season, Theatre Harrisburg’s The Wizard of Oz is one you do not want to miss. Particularly notable for the way it combines the many varied talents of its cast and leans into the comedy inherent in the script, this production is thoroughly delightful and unlike other productions this reviewer has seen of this beloved show. Get your tickets at theatreharrisburg.com!

Photo credit: Marc Faubel @thsguy81

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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