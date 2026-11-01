Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at The Belmont Theatre

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There are certain shows that seem to come with a built-in warning label, and The Rocky Horror Show is certainly one of them. A little outrageous, a little risqué, and unapologetically raunchy, the 1970s cult classic isn't necessarily everyone's cup of tea. In fact, its brand of over-the-top humor and sexual innuendo is not typically what I gravitate toward in the theatre. Although some of the show's language reflects attitudes that haven't aged particularly well, the production's infectious energy, strong performances, and playful atmosphere make for a thoroughly enjoyable evening. Even those who might not typically gravitate toward this brand of theatrical raunchiness may find themselves pleasantly surprised. This Rocky Horror Show is one party worth attending!

From the opening moments, the show embraced its wonderfully unconventional spirit, creating an atmosphere that felt less like a traditional theatrical performance and more like an invitation to a party. The intimate setting of the black box theatre only enhanced that feeling. With the audience practically part of the action, the production leaned into the infectious energy of the material, delivering an evening filled with laughter, music, and plenty of outrageous moments.

One might not necessarily walk into a campy spectacle like The Rocky Horror Show expecting vocal performances to be a major highlight. However, this cast delivered, pairing impressive singing with equally engaging acting. Cody Messersmith was a standout as Dr. Frank 'n' Furter, bringing the character an appealing combination of confidence, theatricality, and vocal strength. Hannah Paymer's Janet Weiss and Tim Servinski Jr.'s Brad Majors made an entertaining pair, with both delivering strong vocal performances while embracing the comedy and absurdity of their characters. Samantha Palmieri was equally impressive as Riff Raff, bringing a distinctive presence and strong vocals to the role.

Palmieri also shared an especially entertaining comedic connection with Adrian Chavez as Magenta. Their interactions added another layer of humor to the production, with the two playing beautifully off one another. Craig Copas deserves particular recognition as the Narrator. Funny, charming, and wonderfully engaging, Copas brought an infectious personality to the role, making the most of every opportunity to connect with the audience.

The supporting cast further contributed to the evening's energy. Hayley Curtis brought Columbia to life, Nathan Reed took on the role of Rocky Horror, Owen Lutz appeared as Eddie, and Jeremy Gruver portrayed Dr. Scott. The ensemble, featuring Amy Spino, Mackenzie Buckley, Sara Grove, Jeremy Gruver, Levy King, and Faith Miller, helped keep the production moving with the physicality and energy this show requires.

A live band featuring Luke Lee on bass, Michael Blasser on drums, Braeden Seymour on guitar, Shannon Edwards on synth, and Kayla Keating on tenor saxophone provided an excellent musical foundation. Positioned on the same stage as the performers, the musicians became a natural extension of the cast rather than simply accompanying the action from somewhere out of sight. The band was consistently on point, adding to the immediacy and excitement of the performance.

Visually, the production demonstrated that bigger isn't always better. With virtually no traditional set to speak of, Howard and the creative team relied on inventive staging and the intimacy of the black box space to establish the world of the show. It worked remarkably well. Rather than distracting from the action, the minimalist approach kept the focus squarely on the performers and allowed the audience to become part of the experience.

And then there was the audience participation. Outrageous is probably the most appropriate word. The audience's enthusiastic involvement generated some of the biggest laughs of the evening and reinforced the sense that everyone in the room was sharing in something a little mischievous. It was less about watching a show and more about being swept up in an experience.

I went into this production knowing that its particular brand of raunchy humor wasn't necessarily my preference. I left having thoroughly enjoyed myself. That's a testament to the energy of the cast, the musicianship of the band, Howard's creative staging, and the infectious atmosphere created in that intimate black box space. Sometimes the most unexpected theatrical experiences turn out to be the most entertaining. This Rocky Horror Show was certainly one of them. To learn more about shows at The Belmont Theatre, visit: https://thebelmont.org/current-season/

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