Review: THE OXYMORONS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW at West Shore Theatre

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The Oxymorons improv comedy troupe have been bringing laughter and entertainment to the central PA area since 2010. For those who may not have experienced an improv performance before, improv is completely unscripted, often relying on suggestions from the audience to provide inspiration. The performers have to think on their feet, create characters on the fly, and work together to create a scene. The Oxymorons take the stage at the West Shore Theatre once a month, and it is an event you do not want to miss. This reviewer had the opportunity to catch their show on November 1st, which featured a special guest.

This performance featured Oxymoron performers Toby Bradbury, Randy Stamm, Liz Curtis, and emcee Andy Shaw. They kicked off the performance with one of this reviewer’s favorite games—Mad Libs—in which volunteers from the audience join the performers and fill in blanks during the conversation with whatever first comes to mind. You never know what the audience members might say, and it’s up to the intrepid improv performers to incorporate their words and keep the scene moving. Mad Libs was a great way to get the audience into the spirit of the performance and got things off to a hilarious start.

As the evening progressed, topics ranged from voting on cheese to ranking smells to The Goo Goo Dolls to a telethon for armless cats. The Oxymorons have a great rhythm with one another and the much-needed ability to know when to end a scene to keep the audience wanting more. Glenn Hamilton, local radio host for 97.3 The River, actor, and musician joined the Oxymorons for this performance, delivering monologues on the spot from his own life experiences that provided the Oxymorons with material for some long-form improv. Glenn’s engaging personality and radio voice were a delightful addition to this performance, and the way in which Bradbury, Stamm, Curtis, and Shaw were able to make up scenes inspired from the smallest detail of his stories made for a hugely entertaining evening.

If you’ve never gone to a live improv performance before, what are you waiting for? You can catch the next performance of the Oxymorons at West Shore Theatre on Sunday, December 6th at 7pm (and don’t forget to wear your ugly Christmas sweater for this one!). Visit westshoretheatre.org for tickets to this performance or visit oxymoronsentertainment.com for more information about upcoming shows or booking them for your next event.

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