Review: THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE at Gamut Theatre

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C.S. Lewis’s beloved series The Chronicles of Narnia began with his 1950 book The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. Ever since then, it has captivated the minds people of all ages and has been adapted for the screen and stage. Joseph Robinette’s 1989 full length dramatization brings the classic tale of Narnia to life on the stage. Gamut Theatre stages The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe November 14-December 6 under the direction of Melissa Nicholson with assistant director/choreographer Hope Mackenzie, production stage manager Alexandra Nornhold, assistant stage managers Hannah Avcin-Roda and Dianne Fraser, production assistant Stormi Cassel, and producer Francesca Amendolia.

Upon entering the theatre, the set, lighting, and music make it feel like the audience is entering an enchanted forest. Throughout the production, these elements, in addition to costumes, props, makeup, and puppets, create a visual and auditory experience that fully immerses the audience in the world of Narnia. The use of multiple levels allows set changes to take place seamlessly while action is happening on another part of the stage. This reviewer was particularly impressed with the way in which the cast members who performed the set changes did so in character even though they were mainly in the dark. The fight choreography by Elizabeth Hood is exciting and well-executed by the cast.

It takes a large cast to bring Narnia to life, and each member of the cast at Gamut Theatre has a distinct, well-thought-out character, and they stay in character every moment they are on stage. When the show begins, we see several British citizens, including the mother of the Pevensie children preparing to evacuate from London during World War II. Nora Gazsi, Mason Whitmyer, Georgia-Gray Bailey, Julian Spagnoli, and Shelby Barnhart do a wonderful job of quickly making the audience aware of the chaos and fear that the sirens brought to the streets of London and other cities during this time of war. As part of the evacuation, the Pevensie children are sent to the home of a professor and Mrs. Macready the housekeeper. Alex Winnick gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances as the professor. His take on the professor is delightfully unique, emphasizing the professor’s quirky qualities and allowing him an air of playful mystery. Kelli Kauterman is appropriately scary as the brusque, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Macready. Her harsh tone of voice, straight posture, and stern facial expressions make the audience feel that Mrs. Macready is a force to be reckoned with.

Audiences of all ages will fall in love with the animal ensemble, which features mice (Leah Barnhart, Lyla Blakeslee, Neviah Craig, Celeste DeBernardis, Emma Dickerson, and Finleigh Forsburg), squirrels (August Gazsi and Flynn Madden), birds (Link Raine and Bella Neason), a bunny (Rachel Wilson), a dog (Mason Whitmyer), and a fox (Georgia-Gray Bailey). In the midst of the adorable and energetic ensemble of animals, Georgia-Gray Bailey gives a stand-out performance as the fox. She is graceful and fleet-footed, and her dancing is beautiful and yet somehow still very fox-like. Conversely the witch’s minions are among the villains of the tale. Included in this group of characters are the witch’s wolf (Grae Hoover), the witch’s ogre (Brennen Dickerson), the witch’s dwarf (Rebecca Green) and the witch’s army (Nora Gazsi, Julian Spagnoli, Christopher Ondeck, Kelli Kauterman, Joy Swope, Nathan Garver, and Josiah Titus). By keeping their movements close to the ground, they give off a menacing, aggressive air that suits their roles well.

In addition to the above creatures, Narnia is inhabited by Father Christmas and his elf, Rumblebuffin the Giant, the centaur, a unicorn, Mr. and Mrs. Beaver, Fenris Ulf, the White Witch, Tumnus, the white stag, and Aslan. Christopher Ondeck and Nicholas Caton take on the roles of Father Christmas and the elf, respectively. Ondeck is the perfect Father Christmas, with his deep voice, jovial laugh, and compassionate eyes. Caton’s mischievous smile and enthusiastic presence make him a delightful elf. Jared Henley (Rumblebuffin the Giant), Ryan David Horst (centaur), and Victoria DeBernardis (unicorn) make a wonderful trio of friends and followers of Aslan. These actors fully embody their characters, bringing these fantastical creatures to life and sparking the audience’s imagination. Jess Yahner is adorable as Mrs. Beaver, highlighting the character’s level-headed, loyal, and motherly nature. Another stand-out performance comes from Diego Sandino as Mr. Beaver. His worried expression, hand-wringing, and other nervous antics tug at the heart.

Joel Colvin gives a stellar performance as Fenris Ulf. His swift but fluid movements, spine-chilling howl, gravelly voice, and prowess with fight choreography work together to make Fenris Ulf dark and fearsome. His interactions with Elizabeth Hood’s White Witch make them the ultimate villain duo. Hood has the perfect stage presence for the role of the White Witch. Her expressions and voice highlight her character’s power-hungry aloof personality. Hope Mackenzie is the best Tumnus this reviewer has ever seen. Her physicality in the role--keeping her hands held to look like hooves and moving on her toes—helps her to move like a faun. Her interactions with Leela Sudjin’s Lucy are charming and brimming with emotion. Neela Binder and Izzy Cutuli deserve a standing ovation for their performance as the white stag and Aslan’s body. Their movements are perfectly synchronized and graceful, and their facial expressions match the mood of their characters. Jeff Wasileski’s resonant voice and genuine emotion bring Aslan to life as a majestic, quietly powerful, and utterly caring leader. His scenes at the stone table with Lucy, Susan, and the White Witch are heartbreaking and lovely.

Brendan Wolf, Kennedy Commissiong, Logan McDonnell, and Leela Sudjin round out the cast as Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy, respectively. Wolf infuses Peter with the sense of a teen longing to be an adult. His squabbles with McDonnell’s Edmund are sure to bring up memories of sibling fights for those with brothers or sisters. Commissiong is completely believable in her role as Susan as she tries to keep the peace between Peter and Edmund and take care of Lucy. McDonnell portrays the moody, self-absorbed Edmund well, and his interactions with Wasileski’s Aslan are touching. Sudjin’s Lucy is adventurous, passionate, and sweet. Her expression as she wanders into Narnia is one of such wonder that the audience is immediately drawn into the adventure.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe at Gamut Theatre is the perfect production for the holiday season. It is a show filled with delightful performances combined perfectly with beautiful and effective technical and artistic elements. Visit gamuttheatre.org to get your tickets for a show that will touch the hearts and imaginations of all who see it.

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