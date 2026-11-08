Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Susquehanna Stage

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Some musicals entertain us with spectacle, others leave us contemplating the choices that shape our lives. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along manages to do both, offering a bittersweet examination of friendship, ambition, and the sometimes painful passage of time. Told in reverse chronological order, the musical follows Frank Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn as their once inseparable friendship gradually unravels under the weight of success, compromise, and changing priorities. Under the direction of Kevin Ditzler, this production delivers an enjoyable evening of theater, featuring impressive musical performances, several delightful comedic moments, and a central trio whose chemistry provides the production with its strongest foundation.

Matt Setzer is unquestionably the evening’s standout as Charley Kringas, delivering a performance that feels remarkably polished and thoroughly professional. His vocal prowess and commanding stage presence are particularly evident in “Franklin Shepard, Inc.,” arguably the production’s most memorable musical moment. Setzer is equally impressive in “Opening Doors,” sharing the stage with Sean Caldwell’s Frank and Elizabeth Zorzopian’s Mary in a number that beautifully captures the youthful excitement and creative aspirations of the characters. The trio’s chemistry is evident throughout, particularly in their rendition of “Old Friends,” which highlights their impressive vocal blend. Caldwell brings welcome emotional range to Frank, balancing expressive acting with lovely vocals, while Zorzopian possesses a particularly beautiful singing voice. Caldwell, Setzer, and Britt Jarkowsky, as Beth Shepard, also demonstrate delightful comedic timing in “Bobby and Jackie and Jack,” making the most of the number’s playful humor. Jarkowsky brings a particularly engaging stage presence to the role, demonstrating strong acting skill and an ability to make her character both entertaining and believable.

The supporting cast contributes several enjoyable moments along the way. Eric Weiss as Mr. Spencer and Susan Kresge as Mrs. Spencer provide welcome comic relief, while Becky Groff delivers an engaging performance as KT, demonstrating particularly strong acting instincts. Aimee Bealer and Joe Kelly make the most of a charming moment as news anchors, and Franklin Marino brings an appealing presence to the role of Frank Jr. Maria Kollar’s Gussie, Bob Checchia’s Joe Josephson, and Sophia Grado’s Meg Kincaid round out the production, with Grado contributing some lovely vocals. The ensemble is another asset, delivering impressive group vocals, particularly from Ariana Ballarini and Ali Fleming.

Visually, David Tyson’s lighting design deserves special recognition for its clever use in creating transitions and suggesting changes in time and place without interrupting the musical flow. Meanwhile, Cheryl Dum Markle leads an excellent live orchestra from the keyboard, joined by Christy Banks on reed, Dan Stauffer and Nolan Whitfield on trumpet, Clay Sattazahn on trombone, Colin Kenniff on bass, and Jesse Griffith on drums. The musicians provide a lively, polished accompaniment that consistently supports the performers onstage, adding considerable energy to the production.

While some characterizations feel underdeveloped and a number of performances lack the consistency needed to fully realize the emotional complexity of Sondheim’s material, there is still much to appreciate in this community theater production. The enthusiasm of the performers, the musical accomplishments of the ensemble, and the moments of genuine connection between the central characters help make this Merrily We Roll Along a rewarding theatrical experience. Ultimately, the production reminds us that while dreams may change and friendships may falter, the memories of where we began, and the people who helped us get there, remain an enduring part of who we are.

To learn more about this and other production, visit: https://www.susquehannastage.com/

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