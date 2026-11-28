Review: JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Fun for the whole family.
The children’s book series Junie B. Jones, written by Barbara Park and illustrated by Denise Brunkus from 1992-2013, follows Junie B. Jones through kindergarten and part of first grade. Junie B. Jones is a quick-witted, outspoken, spunky kid who has to deal with many of the same things kids of every generation have to deal with. Many of the Junie B. Jones stories have been adapted for the stage, and this year, audiences of all ages can enjoy Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg. This family-friendly holiday show was adapted for the stage by Allison Gregory and first performed in 2009. Directed by James Casey, Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells takes the stage at LTM through December 13th.
When audiences enter the theatre, the first thing they hear is Christmas music, setting the tone for holiday cheer. The first thing they see is the set, designed to look just like an elementary school classroom. The set(designed, constructed and painted by James Casey, Blake Purnell, Bethany Butler, Steven Reutter, Lori Haagen, and Steve Tribbitt and dressed by Susan Reutter and John Kubasko) transforms from various rooms in the school to Junie B.’s bedroom. Together, the set and props (by Christy Purnell and Susan Reutter) will take adults back to their elementary school days. The costumes (designed by Wendy Kubasko and Bethany Butler) are delightful and designed for quick changes. The stage crew (James Casey, Landon Churchill, Brad Haubert, Christy Purnell, and Steve Tribbitt) and backstage support team (Missy Casey and Asheleigh Forsburg) help keep the show moving from scene to scene. The lighting (designed by James Casey and operated by stage manager Lori Haagen) enables the audience to stay focused on one part of the stage while the set is quickly being changed on another part of the stage—this is the perfect way to keep scene changes from interrupting the flow of the story, maintaining the audience’s attention throughout.
Christy Purnell, Brad Haubert, Steve Tribbitt, and Landon Churchill take on the adult roles in the production. Purnell is adorable as Philip Johnny Bob, Junie B. Jones’s stuffed elephant. Her voice and line delivery are just what one would imagine a stuffed elephant to sound like. She also appears as Elf Ellen, the woman in charge of the Christmas gift shop at the school. These two roles show off Purnell’s versatility as she changes not just her costume, but also her voice and facial expressions to characterize each part. Haubert’s Mr. Toot the music teacher is high-strung and quirky. His energy permeates the stage and his fidgety movements suit the character to a tee. Tribbitt’s interactions with Ellie Kraemer’s Junie B. Jones are adorable. His portrayal of Grampa Miller is filled with good-natured humor that is a joy to watch. Churchill gives a wonderful performance as Mr. Scary the teacher with seemingly unending patience. The way he talks to the children and the looks he gives them takes audiences right back to their schooldays.
Lincoln Churchill (Roger), Savannah Casey (Savannah), SJ Casey (Sheldon), Rafe Morrow (José), Charlotte Casey (Lucille), Henry Patrick (Herb), Eliza Forsburg (May), and Ellie Kraemer (Junie B. Jones) take the stage as Mr. Scary’s first grade class. These young actors portray the various personalities that exist in any classroom—the snob, the tattletale, the mischievous ones, the smart one, the shy one, the nerd, and so on. They do a great job staying engaged throughout the scene, even when their character is not speaking. SJ Casey is hilarious as Sheldon, showing great comedic instinct in such a young actor. Morrow handles the José’s Spanish lines with ease, wowing the audience with his swift transitions from English to Spanish. Patrick gives one of this reviewer’s favorite performances of the evening as Herb, Junie B. Jones’s best friend. His comedic timing is fantastic and his character feels so real the audience wishes he’d be their best friend, too. Forsburg and Kraemer take on two of the most difficult roles in the show, and they make it look easy. They play off one another beautifully, making their character’s squabbles come to life. Forsburg’s facial expressions are terrific, allowing the audience to see May as a girl who is so desperate for attention and friendship that she ends up pushing them away. Kraemer is perfectly cast as the spunky Junie B. Jones. Her interactions with the rest of the characters, both children and adults, are well-crafted, and her monologues are delivered beautifully.
Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells is a delightful treat for the holiday season. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this production at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg. Visit ltmpa.com for more information.
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