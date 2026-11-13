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Review: JOY TO THE WORLD at Servant Stage

Holiday concert touring Lancaster County until December 20th

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Review: JOY TO THE WORLD at Servant Stage

Servant Stage is bringing merriment to the Lancaster County area in their tour of Joy to the World! This festive concert will have you tapping your feet, singing along, and smiling long after the final number. 

The concert is made up of 17 distinct numbers, with a rotating cast for each touring performance. This reviewer got the opportunity to see Nolen Petrosky, Andrew Rahm, Joe Anthony, Olivia Kane, Mylee Tortolano, and Eliza Moran. All of the cast was vocally talented, but Andrew Rahm (Vocal Captain) especially stood out with his powerful riffs and controlled belts. The harmonies between all six performers were beautiful, particularly those of the men in the Singalong portion of the concert and the women in “Carol of the Bells.” 

The pacing between numbers is effective in providing smooth, logical transitions without any stagnant downtime. Joy to the World runs for one hour without an intermission, and that hour felt more like 30 minutes because of the pacing, interactive elements, and general energy of the audience. The concert serves as a reminder of the unity and kindness that the holidays bring. 

Upon entering the venue, the set appears simple and almost childish. It is constructed of curtains, cardboard, and tinsel garlands. After seeing the performers’ costumes, however, this makes more sense: the costumes, music, and set work together to create a vintage 1950s feel. This reviewer felt like she stepped into the world of It’s a Wonderful Life

Joy to the World is touring across Lancaster County now until December 20th. Please note that this show discusses the religious origins of Christmas. If you haven’t already gotten into the holiday spirit, Servant Stage will put the Christmas bug in your head!

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Servant Stage to Open JOY TO THE WORLD Holiday Revue Across Lancaster County
Servant Stage to Open JOY TO THE WORLD Holiday Revue Across Lancaster County
11/10/2026

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