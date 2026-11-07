Review: IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY at Oyster Mill Playhouse

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Ray Cooney’s British farce It Runs in the Family premiered in 1987. Filled with rapid-fire dialogue, multiple doors, mistaken identities, and a good dose of physical comedy, this play takes place during the holidays in the 1980s at a hospital in England. Dr. Mortimore is attempting to prepare for a prestigious lecture, Dr. Connolly is directing fellow hospital staff in a holiday pantomime, Dr. Bonney is trying to figure out why one of his lines in the pantomime is funny, and in the midst of all of that a former co-worker turns up with news that will derail their plans for the entire day and possibly even their futures. Oyster Mill Playhouse stages It Runs in the Family under the direction of Lois Heagy and Greg Merkel (both of whom appeared in this play twenty year ago!) with stage manager Chip Nelson, producers Stephen Jahn and Stephanie Via, dialect coach Stephnie Via, and intimacy coordinator Holly Hawthorn November 22nd.

Once again, Oyster Mill knocks it out of the park with the technical elements of this production. The set (designed by Greg Merkel and constructed by Rick Eisenhart and company), props (Becky Jenkins, cast and crew), costumes (cast and crew), lighting (designed by Kamryn Felty-Heck with technician Michael Toth), and sound (Lois Heagy and Stephen Jahn) come together to set the scene and the atmosphere while accommodating the fast pace and physical comedy necessary to make this play effective. The stage crew, including crew chief Becky Jenkins with assistants Devin Thrasher and Jessica Gazsi deserve a round of applause for their ability to quickly and smoothly navigate the gurney and wheelchair around backstage!

From the first scene to the curtain call, the cast of Oyster Mill’s production of It Runs in the Family lights up the stage with their energy and timing, keeping the audience laughing throughout. There is not a single weak link in this production. The cast features Jessica Gazsi as Sister, Carol Rich as Mother, William O’Donnell as Bill, Chuck Bagley as Sir Willoughby Drake, Lori Holtzinger as Matron, Tessann Merkel as Leslie, Mia Christensen as Rosemary Mortimore, Holly Hawthorn as Jane Tate, Leroy Yohn, Jr. as Police Sergeant, Matt Thomsen as Dr. Mike Connolly, Stephen Jahn as Dr. Hubert Bonney, and Murray J. Weed as Dr. David Mortimore.

Gazsi is adorable as Sister. Sister finds herself unwittingly ensnared in Dr. Mortimore’s convoluted lies. Gazsi’s movements and facial expressions portray Sister as efficient, helpful, and innocent. Rich’s performance as Mother is delightful. Her interactions with Merkel’s Leslie and Jahn’s Dr. Bonney are sweet and authentic. She is a breath of fresh air in the midst of the hilarity-causing tensions that reign for most of the production.

Bill is another hapless character who gets drawn into the schemes of Dr. Mortimore and Dr. Bonney. O’Donnell is perfectly cast in this role. His delivery of Bill’s one-line zingers is spot-on, and his expressions as the other characters push him around the stage in a wheelchair are priceless. Bagley brings a gravitas to his character of Sir Willoughby Drake. His exasperation with Dr. Mortimore is palpable. He really shines in his final scene as Drake unexpectedly embraces his more playful side.

Holtzinger’s Matron at first comes across as a stern, no-nonsense character. Her ability to highlight these aspects of Matron’s nature through her expressions and posture makes it even funnier when Matron gets an injection of a sedative that causes her to become drowsy, falling asleep at inopportune times. Her transition from upright, uptight, straight-laced Matron to her drugged state is well-crafted. Merkel has fantastic stage presence as the emotional, moody, unpredictable Leslie. Her stance, gait, and gestures add to the sense of the character’s volatility and defensiveness. This role shows off her prowess with physical comedy as well.

Christensen takes on the role of Rosemary Mortimore. Playing one of the few roles that is not intentionally comedic (until the end of the show) is not an easy task, but Christensen handles it beautifully, infusing her character with reason, logic, determination, and hint of sarcasm that balances out the zany antics of the other characters. When the audience meets Holly Hawthorn’s Jane Tate, they discover that Dr. Mortimore definitely has a type—strong, confident women. Hawthorn’s performance emphasizes her character’s intelligence, concern for her son, and ability to think on her feet. She is fully in character through every moment of the performance, even when her character is simply observing in the background. Even in the midst of over the top silly situations, Hawthorn’s Jane stands out as a completely fleshed-out, authentic character.

Yohn, appearing in his first ever stage production, gives a riveting performance as Police Sergeant. His ability to make his character’s reactions feel spontaneous and natural makes the Sergeant feel relatable. His delivery of the monologue near the end of the production is enthralling. Thomsen’s Dr. Connolly is enthusiastic and good natured, with a twinkle in his eye and a bounce in his step. The energy with which he enters the scene makes the audience sit up and pay attention. it is simply a delightful performance.

Jahn and Weed are a dynamic duo in this fast-paced production. They deliver the rapid-fire dialogue without missing a beat, keeping the audience in stitches throughout the performance. Jahn leans into the genuine emotion of his role, particularly in the final scenes, touching the hearts of the audience in unexpected ways. Having a chance to hear Jahn sing a few bars with his beautifully resonant voice is a true treat for the audience. Weed starts the show off perfectly, setting the scene and illuminating his character’s nature, mood, and motivations in the first few moments of the show. His comedic timing and physical comedy are excellent, driving the action forward and heightening both the comedy and the emotion of the scene.

If you love comedy, this is the show for you. Tickets are selling fast, with several performances already sold out, so don’t wait, get your tickets for It Runs in the Family at Oyster Mill Playhouse. Visit oystermillplayhouse.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Melissa Altland

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