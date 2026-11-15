Review: HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY at Https://dutchapple.com/

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Dutch Apple gets into the Christmas spirit with their latest show, Holly Jolly Holiday.

This is an original production credited simply to “Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre”. As a long time audience member, I applaud their decision to do something different. To be honest, I have started to turn into a bit of a Scrooge, due to the sheer number of times that I have had to sit through A Christmas Carol over the years.

One of the biggest perks of doing an original show is the ability to drop in local references and inside jokes. The script has some fun with things like a “Lan-kaster/Lan-kisster” pronunciation debate and setting a scene inside Harrisburg International Airport. These little touches were largely recognized and appreciated by the audience.

I also enjoyed a lot of the corny (in a good way) jokes between Santa and Mrs. Claus. Santa (Aiden Babbitt) and the Mrs. (Jasmine Lacy Young) had a playful chemistry between them, which provided more than a few chuckles throughout the night.

The show is mostly a musical revue, not unsimilar to what is performed at nearby American Musical Theatre this time of year. There are over 30 numbers in this two act show. Some are very traditional like We Three Kings and Silent Night. Others are more modern and secular like I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas and Mele Kalikimaka. However, my favorite was a song by Eggnog the Elf (Lucas Dickinson) that isn’t even associated with Christmas, Pure Imagination.

Direction by Victor Legarreta was clear and organized. Choreography by Ford Hauser was crisp and energetic. The six-piece orchestra sounded full and, at least, double in numbers.

However, I did not feel that the set pieces were up to the usual high quality associated with Dutch Apple shows. Objects like the “fluttering fireplace” and “Santa’s sleigh on a stick” fall short of stagecraft expectations for a professional theater.

Overall, Holly Jolly Holiday is a new and enjoyable way to get in the mood for the Big Guy’s arrival. It runs through January 3rd, so consider buying tickets for everyone on your NICE list.

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