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Hershey Theatre hosted a jam-packed crowd pleaser of a show last night with Golden Girls-The Laughs Continue. Imagine a lost episode of show directed by John Waters, written by Cole Escola, broadcast on HBO and set in the modern day. This description gives you a pretty good idea of what you are getting yourself into (and Hershey’s audience totally ate it up!)

The five person cast stars Christopher Davis (Dorothy), Vince Kelley (Blanche), Adam Graber (Rose), Christopher Kamm (Sophia) and Tommy Favorite (Stan/Burt). Each performer really nailed the mannerism, cadence, and look of their character while still allowing their own personality to shine through. The plot deals with Sophia being on house arrest for peddling drugs at Shady Pines, while Blanche and Rose create a new dating app targeting horny seniors. Dorothy’s story brings the two conflicts together with substantial absurdity and humor.

Speaking of humor, the play is chockful of filthy jokes and situations. The scene where Blanche explains the different sexting acronyms to Rose was especially hilarious. However, not every joke needed to be dirty to be funny. For example, when Dorothy puts her gigantic foot down in mock protest, the other cast members overreact as if they were caught in the middle of an earthquake.

The cast are also brilliant improvisers and came up with a lot of original material that seemed to have no purpose other than to make each other crack up. At one point, Blanche brags that she was part of a deleted scene in the new Hershey biography, where she dressed up like the Green M&M and filmed a sex scene with Milton Hershey. It was impossible to tell who was laughing harder, the people on stage or the ones in the audience.

While the Hershey stop was one of the very last on the 2026 tour, I am confident that this show will continue to bring laughs across North America in 2027 and beyond. I plan to subscribe to their social media posts to find out what is in the future for the gals!

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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