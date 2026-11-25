Review: GOLDEN GIRLS-THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Hershey Theatre
Miami’s sassiest seniors return for one more hurrah in an all new show
Hershey Theatre hosted a jam-packed crowd pleaser of a show last night with Golden Girls-The Laughs Continue. Imagine a lost episode of show directed by John Waters, written by Cole Escola, broadcast on HBO and set in the modern day. This description gives you a pretty good idea of what you are getting yourself into (and Hershey’s audience totally ate it up!)
The five person cast stars Christopher Davis (Dorothy), Vince Kelley (Blanche), Adam Graber (Rose), Christopher Kamm (Sophia) and Tommy Favorite (Stan/Burt). Each performer really nailed the mannerism, cadence, and look of their character while still allowing their own personality to shine through. The plot deals with Sophia being on house arrest for peddling drugs at Shady Pines, while Blanche and Rose create a new dating app targeting horny seniors. Dorothy’s story brings the two conflicts together with substantial absurdity and humor.
Speaking of humor, the play is chockful of filthy jokes and situations. The scene where Blanche explains the different sexting acronyms to Rose was especially hilarious. However, not every joke needed to be dirty to be funny. For example, when Dorothy puts her gigantic foot down in mock protest, the other cast members overreact as if they were caught in the middle of an earthquake.
The cast are also brilliant improvisers and came up with a lot of original material that seemed to have no purpose other than to make each other crack up. At one point, Blanche brags that she was part of a deleted scene in the new Hershey biography, where she dressed up like the Green M&M and filmed a sex scene with Milton Hershey. It was impossible to tell who was laughing harder, the people on stage or the ones in the audience.
While the Hershey stop was one of the very last on the 2026 tour, I am confident that this show will continue to bring laughs across North America in 2027 and beyond. I plan to subscribe to their social media posts to find out what is in the future for the gals!
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