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Open Stage Theatre is excited to kick off the holiday season with Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas under the direction of Stuart Landon from November 22nd to December 23rd. As a child growing up in the 80’s, this musical brought back memories of watching the television show directed by Jim Hensen with Kermit the Frog as the narrator. The 1977 television script was adapted by Jerry Juhl and was based on the 1971 book by Russell and Lillian Hoban, which was originally inspired by The Gift of the Magi. The stage musical premiered in 2008 by Godspeed Musicals in Connecticut. The music and lyrics are by Academy Award winner Paul Williams and the book is by Timothy A. McDonald and Christopher Gattelli.

The musical has the same well-loved characters with a few minor changes from the television show. Instead of Kermit the Frog, we have Doc Bullfrog, played by Brian Schreffler, narrating for the audience. He had the perfect warm and comforting voice for the role. Emmet Otter and Alice Otter, played by Isaac Austin and Chris Krahulec, were as sweet and kind as I remembered. Their voices blended well together in a few of my favorites songs that I have forgotten about over the years. It was heart-warming to listen to them sing.

The rest of the characters from the town were hilarious and energetic throughout the entire show with lots of physical humor and comedic bits. Nikki Heckermann, Ozzie Sitch, Simon Sarnowski, and Ash Hendrickson were silly and had the whole audience laughing at their Squirrel Scouts antics through out the show. Nikki Heckermann and TJ Creedon, as Melissa and George Rabbit, showed off their tap-dancing talents. The Riverbottom Nightmare Band, played by Adrienne Connaghan, Simon Sarnowski, Travis Houtz, and Anthony M.C Leukus, brought chaos and rock n’ roll as they showed up out of nowhere for the talent show.

This animated and fun-loving cast includes Isaac Austin (Emmet Otter), Chris Krahulec (Alice “Ma” Otter), Anthony M.C. Leukus (Pa Otter/John Deer/Chuck Stoat), Luke Rider (Wendell Porcupine), Drew Patti (Harry Beaver), TJ Creedon (Charlie Muskrat/George Rabbit), Karen Ruch (Hetty Muskrat), Patty Cole (Gretchen Fox), Brian Schreffler (Dog Bullfrog), Liz Curtis (Penelope Possum), Suzanne Thomas (Nia Owl), Charissa Moye (Marilyn Mink), Maggie Haynes (Madame Squirrel), Kent-Jameson Ehrman (Yancy Woodchuck), Joshua Dorsheimer (Mayor Harrison Fox), Nikki Heckermann (Melissa Rabbit/Nutella Squirrel), Ozzie Sitch (Skippy Squirrel), Simon Sarnowski (Jiffy Squirrel/Stan Weasel), Adrienne Connaghan (Howard Snake), and Travis Houtz (Catfish). The role of Tiny Squirrel is played by Beckett Copus, Ian Dandrea, Ash Hendrickson, Annika Nguyen, Pranavi Pachuca, ZJ Park, Lucianna Sabatino, and Lucas Terry depending on the day of the show.

The band was onstage and an integral part of the show. The folksy music was fantastic and flowed throughout the show with as much energy as the actors. The musical features 4 new songs that were not in the television version. Anthony Pieruccini was the Band Director and played the guitar and banjo. Jeremy Bloch played the guitar, melodica and percussion. Jon Goinez played the Bass. Anthony M.C. Leukus and Adrienne Connaghan were on piano.

Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas is an entertaining, uplifting, family-friendly show for the holiday season. There are lots of laughs, music, and fun packed into 90 minutes. I enjoyed the nostalgia of watching a favorite holiday show come to life on stage. I highly recommend seeing it this holiday season. Check out the link below to order tickets or for more information.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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