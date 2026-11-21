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Director and choreographer, Marc Robin brings dazzle, energy, humor and heart to the Lancaster area this holiday season. Lyla Randall is perfect as the title character in Annie. She has both the sweetness and the sass needed to lead this show. Her numbers, especially the iconic Tomorrow are an excellent fit for her powerful and confident voice.

James Patterson and Kathryn Boswell are lovely as Daddy Warbucks and Grace. Both actors convey warmth and sincerity into their performances. Patterson does the impossible in 2026… he makes us care about and root for a billionaire!

Charis Leos is wonderful as the wicked Mrs. Hannigan. She brings equal parts humor and menace to the role and had me laughing out loud on many occasions. Notably, she is matched in talent and vibrancy by Coleman Cummings as her brother (Rooster) and Tori Heinlein as his girlfriend (Lily St. Regis). The trio’s number for a better life, Easy Street was a first act highlight.

Annie’s friends in the orphanage were consistently talented and polished. At the pre-show announcements, it was mentioned that this cast has been hard at work for the past two and a half weeks. As a person familiar with children’s theater, I can attest that many community shows rehearse for two and a half months and still do not get half the performance quality reflected on this Fulton stage.

The program states that there are 2 different groups of orphans that alternate performances, the red cast and the green cast. This is more than enough reason to come see the show a second time.

Robin’s choreography was impressive, explosive and athletic. There was a surprising number of gymnastic moves called for, and the cast was more than ready for the challenge.

Finally, I want to draw attention to two deserving, but largely unrecognized stars of the show. Annie’s lovable four-legged friend, Sandy (uncredited in my playbill) was a scene stealer. The dog’s shaggy fur and unkempt appearance made me believe that he really did have a hard knock life.

The production also makes great use of a beautiful golden curtain throughout the show. It is often brought down for set changes, while actors do a short scene in front of it. This bit of traditional stage craft is seen very infrequently anymore, yet it adds a nice sense of theatricality and elegance.

Don’t wait for Tomorrow, go see Fulton Theatre’s Annie today! Everyone’s favorite orphaned ginger is onstage through December 31st. Get your tickets while you still can.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 26% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 The Fulton Theatre 6% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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