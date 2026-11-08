Review: AIRNESS at Gettysburg Community Theatre

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Chelsea Marcantel’s Airness was first performed in 2017. This fun and unexpectedly inspiring comedy is centered around the world of air guitar competition. Audiences learn, along with the character Nina, what makes an air guitarist great as the other competitors attempt to explain the inexplicable quality of “airness”. Filled with rockin’ music, quirky characters, and an underlying focus on the importance of community, Airness is a show that speaks to the heart. Audiences can catch Airness at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Randi Walker with artistic director Carrie Conklin through November 14th.

In addition to the director and artistic director, the production features the work of John Rudy (lighting design), Kai Dittrich (lighting operator), Amy Eyler and Bethany Butler (costumes), Vanessa Rice (props), Cyd Tokar, Jeff Leinbach, Marc Goldman, Chris Watson, and Eric Walker (set design/installation), Ryan Edgar (audio track for “Supercut of Unity”), and Bill Chenaille and the students of AMP (competition videos). With the use of just a few set pieces, many wonderfully designed videos and projections, and lighting, the audience is transported to various bars across the country as the characters seek to qualify for the national air guitar competition. The costumes are one of this reviewer’s favorite visual aspects of this production—they are colorful, over the top, fun, and suit the persona of each air guitarist.

The cast of Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Airness is stellar. They put their whole hearts and souls into this performance, bringing the characters, their relationships, and their love for music to life. Their passion and energy is so infectious, the audience cannot help but become invested in their stories, cheering and clapping like the audience at an actual competition. And no matter what the audiences does, this team of actors stay perfectly in character, immersed in the world of “airness”. The cast features Ryan Chalfant (Announcer, Sprite Exec, Hooded Figure), Eric Walker (David Cooper “D Vicious”), Lindsey Ringquist (Astrid “Cannibal Queen), Jeb Beard (Mark Lender “Facebender”), Joshua Naderi (Gabe Partridge “Golden Thunder”), Brian Bond (Ed Leary “Shreddy Eddy”), and Kale Wetzel (Nina “The Nina”).

Chalfant’s stage presence and smooth, resonant speaking voice make him the perfect choice for the Announcer. He simultaneously refocuses the audience’s attention while hyping them up. His facial expressions and tone of voice as the Sprite Exec are well-crafted to express the character’s exasperation. Walker takes on the character the audience loves to hate as the egotistical D Vicious. He starts off the show with a high-energy air guitar performance complete with a headstand and slide across the platform that immediately draws the audience in. As the story progresses, Walker uses his posture, movements, and facial expressions to highlight his character’s self-centered, arrogant nature. His performance is so convincing, the audience spontaneously started booing each time his character was introduced for an interview or competition. Ringquist brings an abundance of attitude and confidence to the stage as Cannibal Queen, one of the few women taken seriously in the air guitar competition circuit. Her air guitar performances are some of this reviewer’s favorites of the evening. Ringquist does a lovely job with her character’s emotional arc as well, and her delivery of Cannibal Queen’s monologue about why she does air guitar is passionate and inspiring.

Beard, Naderi, and Bond are absolutely endearing as Facebender, Golden Thunder, and Shreddy Eddy, respectively. Their interactions with one another are filled with good-natured banter and an underlying current of unconditional support and friendship that feels utterly real to the audience. Beard’s Facebender is poetic, poised, and heartfelt. His earnestness makes the audience want to know more about his character. Naderi gives one of the best performances this reviewer has seen from this actor in his role as Golden Thunder. He leans into his character’s philosophical nature in his conversations with the other competitors, delivering his lines with a soft-spoken intensity that is engaging. His physicality during his air guitar performances is delightful, showing how his character feels the music in his whole being. Bond’s performance as Shreddy Eddy is so genuine and natural that the audience immediately wants to get to know Shreddy Eddy. His interactions with the other characters come across as completely authentic, and his explanations of air guitar and competition might just convince audience members to take up the artform themselves. This reviewer very much looks forward to seeing Bond on stage in future shows. Wetzel gives a fantastic performance as Nina, a newcomer to the air guitar competition circuit who is befriended by Facebender, Golden Thunder, and Shreddy Eddy. Her facial expressions and gestures take the audience on an emotional journey as her character learns and grows and finds her “airness”.

To echo Facebender’s sentiments about air guitar, Airness is “silly, fun, and absurd”, but it is a show that touches the heart as it speaks to the importance of community, friendship, and finding something to be passionate about because life is short. This production at Gettysburg Community Theatre is well worth the time, so get your tickets at gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org.

Note: The script contains adult language that may not be suitable for all audiences.

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