Reading Theater Project's 5-Minute Fringe Festival Is Now Accepting Submissions

The Reading Theater Project is excited to announce open submissions for its fifth annual 5-Minute Fringe Festival. The theme for the fringe festival this year is Mirror. The festival will kick off Reading Theater Project's 2020 season, #WOMEN.

Submissions are due by email Monday, January 6, 2020. Reading Theater Project's focus is on performance and storytelling. All submissions should connect to the theme. Past entries have included music, memoir, short plays, dance, as well as original performances that mix genres. Performances must be 5-10 minutes in length.

New this year are a free writing workshop, "Writing Memoir for Performance," on Saturday, December 14, 2pm, and a panel discussion "Writing for Performance" on Wednesday, December 18, 7pm. Workshop and panel will be held at the Christ Church UCC (4870 Kutztown Rd, Temple, PA 19560). Both are open to the public and those interested in applying to participate in the 5-Minute Fringe are encouraged to attend.

For those accepted to perform, weekly creative labs begin in mid-January; the creative labs give performers a chance to share their work and get feedback. The performances will be Thursday, February 20 through Sunday, February 23, at the Yocum Institute for Arts Education, 3000 Penn Ave, West Lawn, Pa. 19609.

"The 5-Minute Fringe is my favorite production of the year," Artistic Director Vicki Haller Graff said. "It provides performing artists an opportunity to push themselves and try something new. By offering workshops this year, we hope to connect with even more performing artists in Reading and beyond."

To RSVP for the workshop or panel and/or to apply for this year's 5-Minute Fringe, please email the title and description of your project, your resume/headshot, and any additional information about your work to Vicki Haller Graff, Artistic Director at vicki@readingtheaterproject.com.

The Reading Theater Project is multigenerational collective of performing artists who create new theater in Reading, PA. Since 2003, RTP has given local professional performing artists an artistic home, with opportunities for collaboration and development. For more information and upcoming productions please visit ReadingTheaterProject.com or call 484-706-9719.





