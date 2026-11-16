"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Prima Theatre's ILLUMINATION Returns With New Performers and Holiday Favorites
The fifth annual candlelit concert will feature new performers, returning favorites, and an immersive musical experience in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Get a look at Prima Theatre's Illumination, returning to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for its fifth year from November 20 through December 23, 2026. See photos from the show.
This year's production features new performers, musical arrangements, and an immersive candlelit setting, with musicians moving throughout the audience as the concert builds from intimate solo performances to a communal singalong.
Under the theme "We Make the Light for One Another," the concert features a mix of holiday favorites, instrumental performances, and moments of reflection. The musical journey begins with Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," interpreted in the style of The Wailin' Jennys, before building toward the energy of a holiday celebration.
Returning to the piano is Ellington Carthan, who appeared in the inaugural 2022 production. The cast also features Jay Poff, Ariel "A Kay A" Blackwood, Madison Paige Buck, and Christian Moody, with Ali Murphy continuing as Music Director.
DECO, part of TONO Group, is helping create the production's immersive environment, with the concert staged in the round to bring performers closer to the audience.
The production previously received praise from Tony Award winner and Lancaster native Jonathan Groff, who attended in 2024 and described the experience as "exquisite."
Illumination runs November 20 through December 23, 2026, at Prima Theatre, located at 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
For tickets and additional information, visit primatheatre.org/illumination.
Madison Paige Buck
Cast
Ellington Carthan
Christian Moody
Ariel "a Kay A" Blackwood
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