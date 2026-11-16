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Get a look at Prima Theatre's Illumination, returning to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for its fifth year from November 20 through December 23, 2026. See photos from the show.

This year's production features new performers, musical arrangements, and an immersive candlelit setting, with musicians moving throughout the audience as the concert builds from intimate solo performances to a communal singalong.

Under the theme "We Make the Light for One Another," the concert features a mix of holiday favorites, instrumental performances, and moments of reflection. The musical journey begins with Dolly Parton's "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," interpreted in the style of The Wailin' Jennys, before building toward the energy of a holiday celebration.

Returning to the piano is Ellington Carthan, who appeared in the inaugural 2022 production. The cast also features Jay Poff, Ariel "A Kay A" Blackwood, Madison Paige Buck, and Christian Moody, with Ali Murphy continuing as Music Director.

DECO, part of TONO Group, is helping create the production's immersive environment, with the concert staged in the round to bring performers closer to the audience.

The production previously received praise from Tony Award winner and Lancaster native Jonathan Groff, who attended in 2024 and described the experience as "exquisite."

Illumination runs November 20 through December 23, 2026, at Prima Theatre, located at 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

For tickets and additional information, visit primatheatre.org/illumination.



Madison Paige Buck

Jay Poff

Cast

Ellington Carthan

Christian Moody

Ariel "a Kay A" Blackwood

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 20% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 24% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 15% 3 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% 5 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 27% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 11% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% 5 The Fulton Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 15% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Jacquie McNary - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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