New Musical OTHER WORLD Will Make its World Premiere At Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the world premiere production of the new musical adventure, "Other World." The musical will begin performances at the Playhouse on March 13, 2020 and run through April 11, 2020, with an official opening night on March 28.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler announced the original, new musical, which features a book by Tony and Drama Desk nominee and Obie winner, Hunter Bell ("[title of show]"), and music and lyrics by Obie winner Jeff Bowen ("[title of show]") and Ann McNamee. Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Founding Artistic Director of Brooklyn's Colt Coeur and the recipient of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award, and associate director for Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen") directs "Other World" with choreography by Karla Puno Garcia (Broadway's "Hamilton" and finale co-choreographer for "The Cher Show" on Broadway).

One moment Sri and Lorraine are in a garage on Earth. The next, they're magically and unexpectedly transported into Sri's favorite video game, "Other World." Now trapped in a fantastical game universe, this unlikely pair must work together, discover their hidden inner strengths, and connect with other gamers to find their way home. This original new musical explores the connections we make on- and off-line and celebrates the families and friendships we need to thrive in any world.

"When Robyn and I first saw a reading of 'Other World,' we were immediately captivated," says Alexander Fraser, Bucks County Playhouse Producing Director. "Broadway hasn't had a good family-friendly action adventure musical in years, and we're thrilled to launch what we hope will be a very long life for 'Other World'."

"This is the first time a Broadway creative team is taking on a story about our fascination with video games... and while its technology may be ground-breaking, like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, sometimes you have to travel to another world to realize there's no place like home," says Robyn Goodman, Bucks County Playhouse Executive Producer.

"There's so much energy and passion around Comic Cons, the gaming community, and superhero action/adventure stories," says Hunter Bell. "To tap into all of that and make an original musical comedy in a fantastical world is beyond thrilling. We're also really proud to be creating a family-friendly show where battles and conflicts are represented with creative non-gun alternatives."

Musical Supervisor is Mary Mitchell-Campbell. Mary Hamrick is Scenic Designer ("One Thrilling Combination" at The Public) and Tilly Grimes (Lucille Lortel nominee for off Broadway's "The Government Inspector") is Costume Designer. Grant Yeager (Associate Lighting Designer for "Next Fall" on Broadway) is the Lighting Designer and Projection Designer is Lucy Mackinnon (Video Design for "Jagged Little Pill" and Projection Design for "The Rose Tattoo" on Broadway). Nevin Steinberg (Tony winner for "Hadestown" on Broadway) is sound designer. Puppet Designs are by AchesonWalsh Studios ("The Lightening Thief"). Orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Tony nominee for Broadway's "Porgy and Bess"). Casting is by Paul Hardt.

The five-time Academy Award- winning Weta Workshop makes its first foray into live theater by serving as creative consultant to the production. Rebekah Tisch from the workshop is serving as art director.

"Other World" is the third world premiere musical to be produced at the Playhouse since its reopening in 2012. Bucks County Playhouse previously produced "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story" in September 2017 and "The New World" in November of the same year. Other world premieres include "Misery" (2013), "Mothers & Sons" (2013) and "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show" (2017).

Tickets to "Other World" start at $65 with special reduced-price tickets available for previews (March 13 -28). Groups of 10 or more qualify for reduced rates. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





