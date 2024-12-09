Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Central Pennsylvania Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ford Haeuser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 6%

Angela DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 4%

Chad-Alan Carr - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Sara Lodgson - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Rebecca Gentry - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Joshua William Green - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Amy McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Ashley Winkler - GUYS & DOLLS - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Dena McKell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Bruce Moore - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Brady Bennett - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Elizabeth Angelozzi - CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Kathleen Borelli - BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 2%

Chad-Alan Carr and Debbie Williams - CABARET - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Jordyn Johnson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Deirdre Casey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jordyn Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Aréanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

Joshua Green - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 16%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Emily Murtoff - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 4%

Jackie Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 3%

Lionella Darling - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Rachel Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

John P White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

Amanda Richardson - EVIL: DEAD THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Rebecca bauer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Amy Dove - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Maria Petrilak - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Ryan J. Moller - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Hanniel Sindelar - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Open Stage 2%

John White - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Paul Foltz - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Paul Foltz - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 2%

Richard & Theresa Andries - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor Legarreta - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 6%

Jeannette DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 6%

Ben Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Asher Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 4%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Bobby Checchia - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

AimeeBeth Davis - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Victor Legaretta - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Amina Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 2%

Bobby Zaccano - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Benjamin Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Eric Mansilla - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Dylan Staub - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Emi Aungst - SPRING AWAKENING - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%

Joshua William Green - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

Amy Marie McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Sean Deffley, TJ Creedon & Caitlin Graci - TICK, TICK...BOOM - Bare Bones Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Galosi & Edward R. Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Victor Legarreta - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 7%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 6%

Karen Land - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 5%

AimeeBeth Davis - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 4%

Shane Rohrbaugh - BLOODY JACK - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jeremy Patterson - SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 3%

Michael Hosler - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 3%

Jonathan Strayer - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Sharia Benn - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 2%

Sean Young - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

David Deitz - CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Francesca Amendolia - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Jeremiah Miller - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Aliza Bardfield - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Katherine Campbell Rossi - LET HER EAT CAKE - The Orpheus Theatre Company 2%

William Wolfgang - WAR OF THE ROSES - OrangeMite Studios 2%

Marc Robin - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 9%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 8%

ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tristan Stasiulis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 14%

Jeff Cusano - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Thomas Hudson - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 5%

Tristan Stasiulis - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Stephen Hoke - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Caleb West - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Chase Bowman - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Chris McCleary - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Barry Fritz - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jeff Cusano - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Melissa Edwards - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Miguel Santiago - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Bob McCleary - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Paul black - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton theatre 2%

Bob McCleary - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Bob McCleary - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

Jeff Cusano - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

David Tyson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

RUSSELL THOMPSON - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Noah Johnson - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Matt Mitra - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 18%

Cheryl Markle/Jimmy Damore - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Cheryl Markle - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Alejandro Ramos - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

A. Scott Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - 9 TO 5 - Fulton Theatre 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Nicholas Werner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Chloe Braden - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Billy Wolfgang - WAR OF THE ROSES - OrangeMite Studios 2%

JP Meyer - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Jay Bowser - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

Chad Young - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Brandon Bitner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ben mcnaboe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jimmy D’Amore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Dave Breidenstein - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Colleen Mundis - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Rebecca Wolf - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jimmy D’Amore/Cheryl Markle - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ryan Dean Schoening - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Mat Levine - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%



Best Musical

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 12%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 7%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 1%

ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachel Opdenaker - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Kaitlin Riley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Ava Kreiser - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 4%

Megan Urz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Frank Hughes - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Tevis Bryant - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Craig Smith - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Leigh Anne Hoes - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 3%

Juno Guhl - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 3%

Tommy Dougherty - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Carlos Kohls - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Callaghan Petrosky - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Aayla - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Christine Beutel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Brad Barkdoll - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Lillyan Steinberg - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Brenna Hollingsworth - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Sam Short - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Annika Locke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Matseur - BIG THE MUSICAL - The Belmont Theatre 1%

April Diaz - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 1%

Ryan Slusky - FOOTLOOSE - Popovsky Performing Arts Studio 1%

Sean Deffley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Charis Leos - MISERY - Fulton Theatre 10%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 8%

Craig Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 7%

Matt Golden - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 5%

Reji Woods - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Amber Gamber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 3%

Zach Haines - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Erin DiNello - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Rachel Faust - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Wesley Hemmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Wes Wilson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Areanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

Giancarlo Cooper - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Sam Eisenhuth - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Gabrielle Sheller - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Faith Brown - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Annie Francis - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 1%

Aminah Carter - AMERICAN SON - Narcisse Theatre Company 1%

Aiden Storm - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Tree Zuzzio - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Kimahri Garcia - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) 1%

Caitlin Hughes - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Josh Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%



Best Play

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 7%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

MACBETH - Millersville University Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 4%

BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 4%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 3%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 3%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Gamut Theatre Group 3%

SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 2%

EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Susquehanna Stage 2%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) 2%

CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 64%

H.M.S PINAFORE - Gamut Theatre Group 19%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 8%

THE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 5%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Andrew Kovach - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 12%

Andrue Morgan - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 4%

William James Mohney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 4%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 4%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 4%

Andrue Morgan - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Victor Capecce - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - EPAC 4%

John Whiting - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Gene Hole - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Andrue Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Matt Spencer - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Rene Staub - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Alice Kirkland - ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Mike Rhoads - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Dave Olmsted - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jordan Janota - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 14%

Grant Patrick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Brydon Liddle IV - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 6%

Trent Coulon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

Joshua Rhodes - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Grant Patrick - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Lindy Mack and Aliza Bardfield - THE 39 STEPS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 4%

Prescott Kelsey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 4%

Josh allamon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 4%

KATIE JASMANN - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Brian Yawney - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 4%

Grant Patrick - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Grant Patrick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Shane Miller - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Jonathan Shuey - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Bob Ulrich - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Trent Coulon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Chance Reecher - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 2%

KATIE JASMANN - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Matt Hinton - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Grant Patrick - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

KATIE JASMANN - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 15%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 5%

Abbie Mummert - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Tori Guhl - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Metcalf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Brady Smith - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Matseur - ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Ashley Calderon - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Allie Lockhart - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Carly Lafferty - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Matthew Parker - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

Emilio Serio - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 1%

Tony Mercado - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Alec Skwara - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

April Diaz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Rachel Faust - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

K. Bernice - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 1%

Becky Mease - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Katherine Campbell Rossi - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 1%

Matt Setzer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

Heidi Freeland-Trail - ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Anthony J. Geraci - THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Angel Snowberger - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Aubrey Kyler - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Jered Mackison - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 5%

Anne Marino - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 4%

Makaley Warner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Adaria McGill - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Tommy Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

Amandine Pope - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 3%

Josh Dorsheimer - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 3%

Erika Eberly - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 3%

Jeb Beard - HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Keith Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Brian Silva - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Stephanie Via - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Sean Caldwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Susan Kresge - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Bomar - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Narcisse Theatre Company 2%

Thomas Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Annie Hart - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Alec Skwara - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Baker - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Bob Checchia - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Audrey Caldwell - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Dixon - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Chris Wagenseller - CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Open Stage of Harrisburg 18%

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Reading Civic Theatre 6%

Oyster Mill Playhouse 5%

Gettysburg Community Theatre 5%

The Belmont Theatre 4%

Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Fulton Theatre 3%

Servant Stage Company 3%

Gretna Theatre 3%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Open Stage 2%

Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company 1%

The Playhouse at Allenberry 1%

Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Star of the Day 1%

Carlisle Theater 1%

Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Hershey Theatre 1%



Comments