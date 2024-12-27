Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE FULL MONTY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ford Haeuser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 16%

Angela DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 4%

Ashley Winkler - GUYS & DOLLS - Lebanon Community Theatre 4%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Amy McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Dena McKell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 3%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr and Debbie Williams - CABARET - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Sara Lodgson - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Bruce Moore - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Joshua William Green - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Timmy Gage - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dani Paradise - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Deirdre Casey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Brandon Shawl - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Donna Lynch - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Brady Bennett - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Aréanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Elizabeth Angelozzi - CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Joshua Green - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 30%

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 29%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Rachel Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Amanda Richardson - EVIL: DEAD THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Emily Murtoff - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

Jackie Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Lionella Darling - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Amy Dove - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

John P White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Maria Petrilak - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 1%

John White - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Rebecca bauer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Ryan J. Moller - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 1%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Paul Foltz - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Open Stage 1%

Richard & Theresa Andries - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor Legarreta - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 15%

Bobby Checchia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Jeannette DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 4%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 4%

Chad-Alan Carr - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 4%

Bobby Checchia - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Ben Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Asher Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

AimeeBeth Davis - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Brady Bennett - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Amina Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 2%

Amanda Coffin - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Bobby Zaccano - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Christopher Sperat - FUNNY GIRL - Genesius Theater 2%

Victor Legaretta - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Amoretta Shultz - NO STRINGS ATTACHED - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Amanda Nowell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Amy Marie McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Benjamin Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 28%

Michael Hosler - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 28%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 4%

Victor Legarreta - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Karen Land - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

AimeeBeth Davis - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Shane Rohrbaugh - BLOODY JACK - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 1%

Jeremy Patterson - SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 1%

David Deitz - CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Bill Eschbach - CLUE - Genesius Theater 1%

Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Marc Robin - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Sharia Benn - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 1%

Andrea Stephenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Jonathan Strayer - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Sean Young - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Francesca Amendolia - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 1%

Aliza Bardfield - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Lawrence Lesher - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Gene Hole - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Miller Center, Reading 1%



Best Ensemble

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 6%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 4%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

MRS. LINCOLN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Genesius Theater 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 1%

THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tristan Stasiulis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 16%

Tristan Stasiulis - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Jeff Cusano - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 5%

Thomas Hudson - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Barry Fritz - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Caleb West - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Chris McCleary - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Jeff Cusano - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Stephen Hoke - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Chase Bowman - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Colin Riebel - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Bob McCleary - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Bob McCleary - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Miguel Santiago - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Bob McCleary - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

David Tyson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lori Haagen - MRS. LINCOLN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Melissa Edwards - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Lori Friedlander - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre for Young People 2%

Paul black - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 22%

Cheryl Markle - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Cheryl Markle/Jimmy Damore - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

A. Scott Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Colleen Mundis - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Chad Young - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Chloe Braden - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Alejandro Ramos - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Brandon Bitner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Ben mcnaboe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 3%

Ben McNaboe - 9 TO 5 - Fulton Theatre 3%

Dave Breidenstein - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Nicholas Werner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

Billy Wolfgang - WAR OF THE ROSES - OrangeMite Studios 2%

Mo Ortbal - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Jay Bowser - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

JP Meyer - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Coleman Lidle - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Kayla Capone Kasper - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Jimmy D’Amore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Chad Young & Joe Sharick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 1%



Best Musical

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 17%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 6%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 1%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachael Opdenaker - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Ava Kreiser - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Megan Urz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Frank Hughes - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Craig Smith - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Kaitlin Riley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Brad Barkdoll - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 3%

April Diaz - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Tevis Bryant - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Leigh Anne Hoes - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 2%

Aaron Aayla - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Annika Locke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Juno Guhl - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Brenna Hollingsworth - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Aaron Ayala - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Ashley Calderon - JUNIE B JONES - Fulton Theatre 2%

Callaghan Petrosky - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tommy Dougherty - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Carlos Kohls - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Vinton - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

David Ramon Zayas - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Christine Beutel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

AMANDA DOMB - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Amoretta Schultz - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Charis Leos - MISERY - Fulton Theatre 26%

Matt Golden - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 25%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 8%

Craig Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Megan Martin - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

Reji Woods - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Amber Gamber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 1%

Zach Haines - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Rachel Faust - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Erin DiNello - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Andres Montejo - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Wes Wilson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Wesley Hemmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Areanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 1%

Aiden Storm - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Aminah Carter - AMERICAN SON - Narcisse Theatre Company 1%

Josh Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Giancarlo Cooper - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Gabrielle Sheller - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Annie Francis - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 1%

Caitlin Hughes - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Sam Eisenhuth - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Faith Brown - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Play

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 25%

BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 25%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 6%

ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

MACBETH - Millersville University Theatre 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 2%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Gamut Theatre Group 1%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 1%

HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 1%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 1%

CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 1%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Susquehanna Stage 1%

CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 65%

H.M.S PINAFORE - Gamut Theatre Group 19%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 7%

THE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 4%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Andrew Kovach - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 14%

Andrue Morgan - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Gene Hole - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 4%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Andrue Morgan - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 3%

William James Mohney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Andrue Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Victor Capecce - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - EPAC 3%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

John Whiting - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Ben Greenberg - RUMORS - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Andrea Kennedy Hart - SILENT SKY - Reading Theater Project 2%

Carson Hambuchen - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Matt Spencer - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Dave Olmsted - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Rene Staub - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Jay Schmuck - CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindy Mack and Aliza Bardfield - THE 39 STEPS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 32%

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 23%

Joshua Rhodes - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 3%

Grant Patrick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brydon Liddle IV - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Trent Coulon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Grant Patrick - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

KATIE JASMANN - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Prescott Kelsey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 2%

Grant Patrick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Josh allamon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Grant Patrick - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brian Yawney - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Bob Ulrich - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Jonathan Shuey - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Miller Center, Reading 1%

KATIE JASMANN - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Trent Coulon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Nate Oakley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Shane Miller - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theatre 1%

Chance Reecher - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

KATIE JASMANN - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Matt Hinton - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 18%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 3%

Abbie Mummert - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 3%

April Diaz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Alec Skwara - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brady Smith - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrew Metcalf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Becky Mease - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ashley Calderon - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Tori Guhl - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Carly Lafferty - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Aubrey Kyler - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Andrew Matseur - ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Audrie Kirkman - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Allie Lockhart - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Bernie Labuskes - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Angel Snowberger - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Emilio Serio - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 1%

Alessandra Fanelli - TICK, TICK...BOOM - Genesius Theater 1%

Anthony J. Geraci - THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Becky Groff - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Ashlynn Leedy - NEWSIES - Dreamwrights 1%

Brian Silva - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Charles Miller - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 28%

Anne Marino - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 27%

Josh Dorsheimer - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 2%

Jered Mackison - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Adaria McGill - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Renata Zumberge - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

Tommy Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Makaley Warner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Erika Eberly - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Aaron Bomar - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Narcisse Theatre Company 2%

Amandine Pope - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 2%

Thomas Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 1%

Brian Silva - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Keith Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Jeb Beard - HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Hanover Little Theatre 1%

Sean Caldwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Stephanie Via - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Susan Kresge - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Baker - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Alec Skwara - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Annie Hart - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Bob Checchia - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Audrey Caldwell - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Samantha Grinage - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Andrew Dixon - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Open Stage of Harrisburg 33%

Oyster Mill Playhouse 27%

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Reading Civic Theatre 3%

The Belmont Theatre 2%

Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Fulton Theatre 2%

Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Open Stage 1%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Servant Stage Company 1%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Gretna Theatre 1%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Star of the Day 1%

Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company 1%

The Playhouse at Allenberry 1%

Carlisle Theater 1%

Off Pitt Street Theater Company 1%

Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%



