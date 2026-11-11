Kathryn Boswell and More to Star in ANNIE at Fulton Theatre This Holiday Season

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The Fulton Theatre's full-scale holiday production of the musical classic, ANNIE, will open on Friday, November 20. Directed and choreographed by Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin, this production promises to bring warmth, laughter, and uplifting holiday spirit to families across Central Pennsylvania.

Centered on the sunny, determined little orphan who charms everyone from hard-luck New Yorkers to the President of the United States, this timeless story features unforgettable anthems including “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.”

Leading the production as the irrepressible Annie is Lyla Randall. Joining her as the commanding yet compassionate billionaire Oliver Warbucks is Broadway's James Patterson, paired with Broadway's Kathryn Boswell as the gracious and devoted Grace Farrell. National, regional, and Fulton favorite Charis Leos stars as Miss Hannigan. Completing the scheming trio are Coleman Cummings as Rooster Hannigan and Tori Heinlein as Lily St. Regis.

The vibrant world of 1930s New York City is brought to life by Patrick Agonito, Joshua Bellamy, Bailey Blaise, Grace Browning, Eddie Curry, Melissa Faraci, Lucy Ferguson, Nathan Frewen, Keehnon J. Jackson, Sierra Naomi, Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, Austin Schulte, Katie Sina, Cody Smith, Peter Matthew Smith, and Mikayla White.

The production will feature two rotating casts of talented young performers:

The Red Cast: Angelina Amaya, Charlotte Bash, Ella Basom, Ima Jones, Mackenzie Light, Charlotte Mohney, Ellison Patrick, Devyani Rosa, Penelope Schulz, Stella Schulz, and Jane May Stallings.

The Green Cast: Aubrey Ault, Ellie Bash, Emilia Becker, Ella Deppen, Avery DiPerna, Fiona Fowler, Bailey Gregg, Lila Jane Maley, Wilhelmina Reiner, Addison Smith, and Selena Lou Swigart.

The production also features a dynamic Teen Ensemble including Kendra Alexander, Derek Harris, Emma Sasso, and Adam Swallow, with Brendan Fernandez serving as understudy.

The Annie production team is led by Director/Choreographer Marc Robin, Music Director Dr. Brandon Magid, Assistant Music Director Jon Lefever, Scenic Designer William James Mohney, Costume Designer Dustin Cross, Lighting Designer George Horrocks, Sound Designer Josh Allamon, Video Designer Colin Riebel, Wig Designer Michael Roman, Props Designer Katelin Walsko, and Dog Handler Wendy Jordan (introducing Sandy, played by Hunter & Wawa). Production Stage Manager Liz Patton, Assistant Stage Managers Richard Strimer and Sofia Shirey, and Fulton Casting Associate Joey Abramowicz.

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