Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Pennsylvania!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

StephJo Wise 36%

Rene Staub, Hanover High School 13%

Deb Smith 12%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Hanover High School Theatre Department 23%

One Broadway 18%

Fulton Theatre 15%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 26%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 5%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Belvedere Inn 41%

The Hill 15%

Fulton Theatre 13%

Best Theatre Staff

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 50%

Fulton Theatre 24%

Servant Stage Company 5%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 38%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 21%

DREAMWRIGHTS 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 39%

Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 11%

Anthony Lascoskie Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre - 2015 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 34%

Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 20%

Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 25%

Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 16%

Rene Staub - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 30%

Kevin Ditzler - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%

Rene Staub - METAMORPHASES - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Servant Stage Company 50%

Fulton Theatre 18%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 18%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

David Lyall 45%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 22%

Fulton Theatre 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 41%

Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 16%

Judi Miller - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Belmont - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 64%

Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 14%

Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 7%

Performer Of The Decade

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 21%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 14%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 33%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 37%

Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 10%

Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 41%

Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 15%

Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 48%

Hanover High School 17%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

David Lyall 35%

Fulton Theatre 16%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 27%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 10%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 8%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Stacey Burdick 42%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 17%

Fulton Theatre 16%