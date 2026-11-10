Interview: Victor Legarreta of HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre presents their holiday musical extravaganza Holly Jolly Holiday November 13th-January 3rd. Filled with your favorite holiday songs, delightful choreography, and an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, this festive show is perfect for the whole family. Director Victor Legarreta took a few moments to talk with BroadwayWorld about what makes this holiday show so special.

BWW: It’s been a little while since we last chatted. Remind our readers a little about who you are and what’s been new with you over the last year?

Legarreta: Hi, everyone! My name is Victor Legarreta, and I am a resident director for Prather productions, which includes the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre down in Fort Myers, Florida. My first show here at the Dutch Apple was in 1998… Yes, I’m old HAHA! And, I’ve either performed in or directed upwards of 150 productions both here and in Florida for this wonderful company! Most recently I directed The Wizard of Oz down in Florida, which I starred in as the Lion here at the Dutch Apple the summer before.

BWW: I understand that Holly Jolly Holiday is an original production. How did Holly Jolly Holiday come to be?

Legarreta: A gentleman by the name of Ty Stover originally pieced the production together, and the Dutch Apple has revamped elements over the years.

BWW: Holly Jolly Holiday is billed as a holiday musical extravaganza/Christmas revue—tell us what audiences can expect from this production.

Legarreta: This production has something for everyone celebrating the festive holiday season, from traditional holiday favorites to modern classics to a touching nativity section to giant holiday dance numbers!

BWW: If you had to pick one what is your favorite holiday song overall, why is it your favorite, and is it in this production?

Legarreta: I’ll be 100% honest with you. It’s a random song most people have never heard called “Just in Time for Christmas”. It’s a ballad, but it really hits home as it makes me think about how my wife is the best gift I ever received without knowing I was getting it. Unfortunately, it’s not in this production.

BWW: What part of this performance do you think audiences will leave the theatre talking about?

Legarreta: The reindeer tap is going to absolutely floor the audience!

BWW: I see that this production is recommended for audiences of all ages. What do you think will appeal most to the youngsters and what do you think will appeal most to the adults in the audience?

Legarreta: For the young folks in the audience, how could you not LOVE the fact that Santa and Mrs. Claus are the hosts! And for the grown adults, the nativity is absolutely gorgeous!

BWW: Do you have a favorite holiday tradition (doesn’t have to be Christmas)? If so, would you share that tradition with us?

Legarreta: I’m also a cook, and I grew up in a big Italian family. So, my favorite holiday tradition is cooking the Feast of the Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve. It reminds me of family and my childhood, and I will continue to do it throughout my entire life.

Make a visit to Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre one of your holiday traditions by getting your tickets for Holly Jolly Holiday! Visit dutchapple.com to get your tickets for this production and to see what Dutch Apple has in store for its 40th season!

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone