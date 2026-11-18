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Few musicals have captured the imagination of audiences quite like Annie. With its unforgettable score, memorable characters, and enduring message of hope, the beloved musical has become a staple of American theatre. At its heart, however, Annie is much more than a story about an optimistic young girl waiting for tomorrow. It is a story about unexpected connections, the healing power of love, and the families we find along the way.

At the Fulton Theatre, Lyla Randall takes on the iconic role of Annie, while James Patterson steps into the shoes of the formidable yet ultimately tenderhearted Oliver Warbucks. Although their characters come from very different worlds, their unlikely relationship becomes the emotional centerpiece of the musical, transforming both lives in ways neither could have anticipated.

For Randall, playing Annie represents the realization of a childhood dream. For Patterson, portraying Warbucks brings him back to the very beginning of his own love of musical theatre. Together, the two actors bring fresh perspectives to these familiar characters while embracing the timeless themes that have made Annie so beloved.

BroadwayWorld recently had the opportunity to engage with Randall and Patterson about their connections to the musical, discovering the complexities of their characters, developing their onstage relationship, and why the message of Annie continues to resonate with audiences today.

BroadwayWorld: Annie is one of those musicals that has become part of the cultural fabric of American theatre. What was your relationship with the show before you were cast, and what was your reaction when you learned you would be playing these iconic roles?

Lyla Randall (Annie): I first watched the movie Annie (the 1982 film starring Aileen Quinn) when I was 10 and immediately fell in love with the character, the story, and the music. I just loved everything about it. I also love the more recent movie version, which feels more like the Broadway version to me.

When I found out I'd been cast as Annie, I started to cry. It was a burst of energy and so much emotion. It really is my dream come true. So many little girls, myself included, look up to Annie because she's strong, resilient, sweet, and optimistic. She's fearless and always stands up for what's right. She looks out for the kids in the orphanage and even a stray dog when she has really nothing to give but her love.

If you're a musical theatre kid, Annie is a dream role because there are so few opportunities for children to actually lead a show. I knew it would be a tremendous amount of work, but I was so grateful to have the opportunity. When I came to Lancaster for my audition, Marc, the director, offered to take my parents and me on a tour of the theatre. We went backstage, and I saw the house for the first time from the stage. It felt surreal. Deep down, I just knew I was meant to play this role here. When we eventually got the news that I had booked it, the feeling was indescribable. Ultimate happiness!

James Patterson (Oliver Warbucks): Annie was the first musical I ever listened to as a child. I was in first grade, and one of my classmates brought in the album for show-and-tell. We listened to it, and I was immediately captivated. Looking back, I think that experience started my love for theatre.

Years later, when I moved to New York, I was fortunate enough to be cast in the Broadway production of State Fair, where I had the amazing opportunity to work with several Broadway legends, including the fantastic Andrea McArdle. I couldn't believe how lucky I was to be working with her. She's an icon!

When I found out I would be playing Oliver Warbucks, the little kid in me was jumping for joy. I was right back in first grade, listening to the cast album again. The adult in me was simply honored to play a role I had always loved but never dared to imagine I could portray.

BroadwayWorld: Both Annie and Daddy Warbucks are iconic characters with very specific expectations attached to them. How do you balance honoring what audiences already love about these characters while bringing something personal and distinctive to your interpretations?

Randall: I had an acting coach once tell me that the best performances come when we bring ourselves to the character, so I really try to do that every time I perform. While I'm not an orphan and am lucky to have grown up in a very loving home, a lot of Annie's personality feels very natural to me because I think we actually have a lot in common.

She's nurturing and naturally protective of others who are vulnerable. She's emotionally intuitive, perceptive, and observes the world around her carefully. Those are the qualities I connect with when bringing my version of Annie to life. I also let the script guide me. It's like a roadmap, so I lean into what it specifically tells me about her.

Patterson: Aside from shaving my head, lol?

I have grown to love and respect Oliver Warbucks. I personally love how blunt he is, yet he's never unkind. He's incredibly successful but never forgets where he came from. I love the bluster he creates when we first meet him. I think it's important to find that gruffness without making him mean.

I also enjoy discovering those unexpected moments of humor that come from his matter-of-fact personality, as well as the heartfelt moments that are often disguised by his businessman persona.

BroadwayWorld: Annie's optimism is remarkable considering the circumstances of her life, while Warbucks has spent much of his life protecting himself emotionally. What do you think lies beneath these very different approaches to life, and how do you find the vulnerability in portraying them?

Randall: I've spent a lot of time thinking about what it must have felt like to be stuck in that dirty orphanage without experiencing love and protection from parents. It makes me sad when I think about it, but what I love about Annie is that she doesn't dwell on the sadness or let fear overtake her. Instead of focusing on herself, she's immediately looking to provide others with the love and care she isn't getting from the world around her.

She's brave and optimistic, constantly thinking about the future and wondering what life has in store for her tomorrow. Yet she seems to have this deep knowing that everything is going to work out in the end. Her optimism rubs off on everyone she encounters.

I sometimes wonder if that optimism comes from the guardian angels her real parents have become. Maybe the love they left her with before they died gives her that deep inner knowing that everything will eventually be okay. It's a little like Harry Potter, where his mother's love continues to protect him even after she's gone.

Patterson: I think Warbucks has spent so much of his life focused on business, finances, and maintaining control that he hasn't really allowed himself to experience much beyond that. He has built a life around protecting himself, and Annie comes along and unexpectedly challenges everything he knows.

What I love about the character is that beneath all that bluster is someone who is capable of tremendous feeling. He just hasn't allowed himself to express it in a very long time.

Annie’s effect on Warbucks happens very quickly, and much of it happens offstage. In our production, we’ve incorporated a song for Warbucks, “Why Should I Change a Thing?”, which helps shed light on Warbucks’s thoughts and fears about adopting Annie. It’s a wonderful monologue that reveals the complexities of Warbucks and helps the audience identify with him.

BroadwayWorld: "Tomorrow" is arguably one of the most recognizable songs in musical theatre, while "Something Was Missing" offers one of Warbucks's most revealing moments. How do you approach these songs, knowing they carry so much emotional weight for audiences and for your characters?

Randall: What an honor it is to sing "Tomorrow"! In this version, I'm sitting near a lamppost with Sandy. The way I think about it is that I'm comforting myself while also comforting Sandy because I know he's been hurt. I'm speaking to him and giving him words of encouragement, but at the same time, I'm doing it for myself, too.

Deep down, I know my parents are probably gone forever, but I'm trying to stay positive and connect with that inner knowing that everything will eventually be okay.

Patterson: In the scene featuring "Something Was Missing," we discover so much about Warbucks. He had a very difficult childhood, he's a self-made man, and now that he's met Annie and sees the life that could be, he realizes how alone he's been and how important family really is.

So much of this makes me think of my own grandfather. He was raised in an orphanage and was made to dig graves as a very young person. I can't imagine everything he went through, but he persevered and became a very successful man.

He never really spoke about his youth. He just soldiered on because that's what was done. It wasn't until he was older, toward the end of his life, that he started talking about his past. I was able to see his emotions for the first time.

For Warbucks, this is the first time he communicates his feelings to anyone onstage. It reveals that he's a deeply feeling person who has kept those emotions buried out of necessity. It's a moment of great vulnerability and great strength. It's a joy to sing that song and experience that moment.

BroadwayWorld: The relationship between Annie and Warbucks is really the emotional heart of the musical. How did the two of you approach developing that connection, particularly given that these characters initially come from such different worlds?

Randall: James and I didn't know each other before this show, but we immediately clicked because he was so open, warm, welcoming, and kind. He asked if he could give me a hug and seemed genuinely happy to meet me and excited about working together.

Rehearsals are long days, and we're very focused for most of the time, but we've had lots of little moments during breaks to get to know each other. I asked him if he was a girl dad because he seemed so natural at it, and I was surprised to learn that he isn't! That broke the ice, and we started talking about our families and learning more about each other's personal lives.

We very quickly developed a real bond and natural chemistry. I truly adore him! I think that's important because it brings authenticity to those affectionate moments onstage. I really do feel affection for him in real life. He's such an incredible person. How can you not love him?

Patterson: Lyla is such a constant source of happiness. When I first met her, she couldn't have been more welcoming and excited. She was, and is, Annie.

She's so professional and always a little bit silly. There's a light in her eyes that makes you believe the sun will come out tomorrow. And, like Warbucks, I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be working with her. I know, on my end, the connection happened instantly.

BroadwayWorld: Is there a particular moment in the show when you feel the relationship between Annie and Warbucks fundamentally shifts? What makes that moment so important to their journey together?

Randall: For me, I think it happens during the "NYC" number toward the end, when Annie gets very sleepy, yawns, and rests her head on his chest. He almost doesn't know what to do with that physical closeness. He's not used to being around children, and suddenly here's this sweet little girl who knows nothing about the big, powerful businessman he is. She just needs him to comfort and hold her, and he really can't resist it.

When he picks Annie up, he walks offstage smiling. You can tell he likes the feeling of being able to care for her, nurture her, and keep her safe. It's new and unfamiliar to him, and it pretty much melts his heart.

Patterson: I think there's a spark when Warbucks agrees to show Annie the city. He's amused that this little girl has made him change his business plans and do something fun.

But one of the most telling moments comes at the end of the first act, when he tells Annie that he will find her parents. He was just about to tell her that he wanted to adopt her, but he puts all of that aside because he wants her to be happy. I think that act of complete selflessness really shows the heart of Warbucks and how much he loves Annie.

BroadwayWorld: One of the beautiful things about their relationship is that Annie doesn't simply change Warbucks's life; he also gives Annie something she has been searching for. What do you think each character ultimately teaches the other about love, family, and belonging?

Randall: Annie teaches Warbucks that not everything has to be a business transaction. There's room in life for love, family, and joy. Before Annie showed up, he didn't make room for fun, adventure, or spontaneity. His motivation was anchored in the fear that he would become poor again, as he had been as a child. He did literally everything he could to avoid that.

But Annie shows him there's more to life than living in fear. She teaches him that having a positive outlook and maintaining hope can make you happier. It's a much better way to go through life.

Patterson: I think that, for Warbucks, Annie doesn't change who he is. She simply shows him other parts of himself that he hasn't been able to see in a very long time.

They accept each other for who they are, and they love each other for who they are. That love can create a family.

BroadwayWorld: How much of the chemistry audiences see between Annie and Warbucks comes from your work together in rehearsal, and how much develops spontaneously through performing alongside one another? Is there something your scene partner does that continually enriches your performance?

Randall: Over the past few weeks, as I've gotten to know James, I feel like the performance has gotten deeper and more real, probably because of the genuine affection I have for him. He's really good about making eye contact, and that helps me so much to lock in. When we work together, I'm really listening to what he's saying and taking in all the information in that unique moment.

Patterson: I'm a genuine fan of Lyla, and she shines in this production. She's a wonderful actress, and so much of the chemistry we've developed has just come naturally.

Offstage, we're constantly high-fiving each other and making each other laugh. I really enjoy working with her, and I think that comes across onstage.

BroadwayWorld: Annie is ultimately a story about finding family, although perhaps not in the way we initially expect. What do you think the musical has to say about the families we create rather than simply the families into which we are born?

Randall: I think this show demonstrates that chosen families are just as special, and sometimes even more special, than the families we're born into. Annie reminds us that we all need to look out for one another and protect those who are most vulnerable. I love how this musical shows the power of a community to share love, kindness, and generosity.

Patterson: I think the show says a lot about family, especially chosen family. It's such a beautiful thing and can be just as profound, sometimes even more so, than the families into which we're born. You form a special relationship with someone you've gotten to know and like before you bond with them as family.

Warbucks likes, loves, and admires Annie as an amazing young person and would do anything and everything to protect and care for her.

BroadwayWorld: When you look at where Annie and Warbucks begin and where they end, what do you think is the most significant transformation each has undergone?

Randall: Annie changes Warbucks for the better because, at the beginning, he doesn't know how to have fun, experience joy, or let love in. By the end, he allows himself to be completely overtaken by it. He sees a little bit of himself in Annie, and it's almost as though he's able to heal some very old wounds from his own childhood as an orphan.

It's quite a journey, but it just goes to show that we can all change for the better. We just have to keep an open heart.

Patterson: At the beginning of the play, Warbucks is extremely focused, brusque, and no-nonsense. By the end, he realizes that he's capable of loving, that he's worthy of being loved, and that there's still so much hope in the world.

BroadwayWorld: Finally, what do you hope audiences carry with them when they leave the theatre? Is there something about Annie and Warbucks's relationship, or the show's message of hope, that feels particularly meaningful to you at this moment in your own life?

Randall: Annie is a big ball of sunshine. I hope people leave the Fulton Theatre knowing that positivity, optimism, and kindness are contagious. They radiate to those around you and make everyone feel better.

Yes, there are so many sad and unfair things in this world, but Annie reminds us to be a light in the darkness. We all have within us something like a little light switch that we can choose to turn on to brighten the lives of others.

Adults have so much weight to carry right now because there are a lot of heavy, awful things happening in the world. I hope that by coming to see the show, people leave knowing that we all have positivity within us. It's always been there; we just have to choose to find it and then SHARE it with others.

Patterson: I hope audiences experience the same transformation that Warbucks does: that chosen family is precious, that we are all capable of love, that we are all worthy of being loved for who we are, and that the sun WILL come out tomorrow.

With its unforgettable music and heartwarming story, Annie continues to remind audiences that hope can emerge in the most unexpected places and that sometimes the people who change our lives the most are the ones we never expected to meet. Through Randall's infectious optimism and Patterson's thoughtful exploration of Warbucks's emotional journey, the Fulton Theatre's production celebrates not only the enduring appeal of these beloved characters but also the transformative power of opening our hearts to others. After all, as Annie reminds us, tomorrow is always a day away. For tickets and additional information, visit https://thefulton.org/shows/annie/.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 4% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 23% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 14% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 26% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 The Fulton Theatre 5% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Jacquie McNary - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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