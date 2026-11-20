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For one Belmont Theatre performer, A Chorus Line has been much more than a musical. It has been a journey spanning more than three decades. First appearing as Mark in 1993, returning as Bobby in 2010, and stepping into the role of Larry in 2026, Andrew Smith has experienced this iconic musical from three different perspectives, each reflecting a different chapter in his own life. As the years have passed, the show's themes of ambition, sacrifice, perseverance, and the pursuit of a dream have taken on new meaning, transforming a beloved production into something deeply personal.

BroadwayWorld was fortunate to speak with Mr. Smith about his remarkable history with A Chorus Line, his enduring connection to The Belmont Theatre, and the possibility that his journey with the show may not be over just yet. From revisiting memories of his first performance to reflecting on the lessons each character has taught him, Smith shares what it means to return to a musical that has remained part of his life for 33 years, and what comes next when the curtain falls.

Did you ever imagine back in 1993 that you would one day perform in A Chorus Line at The Belmont Theatre Three different times, playing three different characters?

When I first performed in A Chorus Line, I was young and did not really understand how much it would affect me. At that time, I never thought I would have the opportunity to do it again, but after that first show was over, I realized exactly how much this musical meant to me. I jumped at the chance when I had another opportunity in 2010.

For the 2026 show, I desperately wanted to be a part of the production but knew I would be too old to be on the line. I knew all I could do was offer what I had, and I felt so lucky just to be included. Being involved in this production at The Belmont Theatre was an absolute joy because the other members of the company are incredibly talented and make every single moment we share so much fun.

Looking back at the three roles, what initially drew you to Mark in 1993, and how did your approach to portraying Bobby in 2010 and Larry in 2026 differ?

I had a peaceful, introspective childhood. Of all the characters in the show, I believe that my own personal experience as a performer is very much like Mark's. Call it impostor syndrome, but I've always felt like a rookie, like someone whose curiosity often gets the better of them.

Bobby's story was a little more indirect for me. I had to do more work to portray a jaded veteran of the stage. Additionally, the character is clearly an acquaintance of Sheila's, which brings other challenges. I've never been one to denigrate another's efforts the way Bobby snarks at Mark, so that was harder for me.

Once I was cast as Larry, I felt that my duty was to serve the other characters in the show. That meant that a whole lot of the work here didn't really make it to the stage. Larry is more of a blank slate that I could fill quietly in my head, and his part in the story is less about him and more about serving the narrative itself.

How has your relationship with A Chorus Line evolved over those 33 years? Has the show's message taken on a different meaning as you've experienced more of life yourself?

Looking back, I realize how much A Chorus Line has actually changed me. It's easy to view it simply as a snapshot of a 1975 New York audition, yet at its core, it's about the universal drive to build a meaningful life and career. It captures the excitement of reaching for a dream and the wisdom we gain from both our successes and our detours. After 33 years, the show feels like a living scrapbook of my own aspirations that reminds me just how rewarding the journey itself really is, even to this day.

If you could put the 1993 version of yourself, the 2010 version, and the 2026 version in a room together, what do you think they would say to one another?

If the three of us sat down together, my younger selves would definitely lead the conversation with questions about our future. They would love hearing how meeting my bride, starting a family, and building a rewarding career all came together through years of passion and persistence. For my part, the 2026 version of me would happily trade a little life advice just to recapture how effortless it used to be to dance every day and stay in shape!

You've described Mark as being very much like the performer you were when you first started, while Larry represents someone who has come full circle. What have these three characters taught you about yourself as a performer?

The Belmont Theatre is such an electric, vibrant place to grow as an artist, and every character from A Chorus Line I've had the honor of playing on that stage feels like a piece of my own journey into adulthood. Mark perfectly captured the wide-eyed novice I was in my early days, driven by the fun, dynamic energy of the Belmont. Playing Larry now, I see him as once being the greenhorn that Mark was, now employed as a member of the staff of the unnamed show in the fiction. I believe my Larry is what my Mark would aspire to be.

After spending so many years with this musical, what does it feel like to return to a show whose words, music, and characters you've known for more than three decades?

Honestly, this show feels like nourishing comfort food for the soul to me. It feels like putting on an old sweater that I thought I had lost. I knew where everything went, and so I had a vision for the entire production as rehearsal progressed. I knew what I had lost and recaptured, and I'm crushed to have lost it again. "What I Did for Love," indeed.

You've now played Mark, Bobby, and Larry. Do you feel as though you've completed your A Chorus Line journey, or is there still one more character you'd like to tackle?

I really think I could come back to the show at least one more time! The Belmont is my home theatre, so I don't think I would travel to participate anywhere else. I've always had the pleasure of working with the best performers throughout the area in these shows, which has been a delight!

I really thought that my last time with the show was in 2013 as Bobby. The fact that I got one more chance this year gives me some hope that The Belmont might decide to do the show again during my lifetime, and I might have the opportunity to play Zach. Cross your fingers!

You've spoken so fondly of The Belmont Theatre. What is it about this particular theatre and its community that has kept bringing you back over the years?

The Belmont Theatre has been a beloved fixture of my community long before I learned to love it, with my mother even doing work for Bert Smith before I was born. It is so much more than just a convenient location. It is a wonderfully welcoming, exciting, and deeply rewarding space to express myself and share something special with my community.

Coming back time and again feels like slipping into a comfortable sanctuary where the outside world pauses and a tight-knit family of passionate performers comes together. Returning over the decades to step into completely different roles has allowed me to live the full evolution from a young dancer to a seasoned veteran. It gives me the incredible chance to honor my early dance instructors by passing that encouragement down to the next generation, making every moment spent at this historic theatrical home away from home pure joy.

After such an emotional experience returning to A Chorus Line, what's next for you?

I genuinely anticipated experiencing a slight post-show slump following this production. Having taken a hiatus from the stage for several years, discovering that The Belmont was staging this musical prompted a significant shift in my routine. I spent months diligently getting back into physical condition, memorizing script lines, and tackling the choreography.

Fortunately, I have been blessed with the opportunity to take on a lead role in The Belmont's winter staging of White Christmas, which means I can continue spending my evenings at my theatrical home away from home. I warmly invite everyone to join us this December as our cast presents a beloved classic, featuring myself in the role of Phil Davis, made famous by Danny Kaye in the original film adaptation.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 19% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 4 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 4% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 26% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 Lebanon Community Theatre 6% 4 The Fulton Theatre 6% 5 Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 4% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Eden Franco - HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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