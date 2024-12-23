Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Leos, Opdenaker, Weinhold & Fernandez Lead Acting Categories!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ford Haeuser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 16%

Angela DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 4%

Dena McKell - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 4%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 3%

Ashley Winkler - GUYS & DOLLS - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Amy McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Chad-Alan Carr and Debbie Williams - CABARET - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Sara Lodgson - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Joshua William Green - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Bruce Moore - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Deirdre Casey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Timmy Gage - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Donna Lynch - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Dani Paradise - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brady Bennett - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Elizabeth Angelozzi - CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Kathleen Borelli - BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 2%

Aréanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Lascoskie, Jr. - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 26%

Miss Ruth's Time Bomb - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 24%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Rachel Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

Amanda Richardson - EVIL: DEAD THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Emily Murtoff - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

Jackie Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Lionella Darling - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

John P White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Amy Dove - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Kate Willman/Stacey Burdick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Maria Petrilak - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 1%

Rebecca bauer - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

John White - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Ryan J. Moller - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 1%

Stuart and Rachel Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Paul Foltz - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Open Stage 1%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Richard & Theresa Andries - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Victor Legarreta - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 15%

Bobby Checchia - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Jeannette DeAngelo - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Kat Thorpe - BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 4%

Chad-Alan Carr - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 4%

Bobby Checchia - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Ben Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Asher Johnson - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

AimeeBeth Davis - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Brady Bennett - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

Amina Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Pennsylvania Shakesphere Festival 2%

Bobby Zaccano - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Victor Legaretta - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Amanda Coffin - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Christopher Sperat - FUNNY GIRL - Genesius Theater 1%

Amy Marie McCleary - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Benjamin Galosi - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Amanda Nowell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Sharia Benn - BLACK NATIVITY - Sankofa African American Theatre Company/ West Shore Theatre 1%

Eric Mansilla - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez & Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 24%

Michael Hosler - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 23%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Victor Legarreta - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Karen Land - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

AimeeBeth Davis - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Shane Rohrbaugh - BLOODY JACK - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jeremy Patterson - SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 2%

David Deitz - CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Ben Galosi - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Marc Robin - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Andrea Stephenson - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Sharia Benn - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa African American Theatre Company 1%

Jonathan Strayer - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Bill Eschbach - CLUE - Genesius Theater 1%

Sean Young - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Francesca Amendolia - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 1%

Aliza Bardfield - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Gene Hole - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Katherine Campbell Rossi - LET HER EAT CAKE - The Orpheus Theatre Company 1%

Jeremiah Miller - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 11%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 6%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 4%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 3%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

MRS. LINCOLN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 1%

THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

KINKY BOOTS - Genesius Theater 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tristan Stasiulis - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 16%

Tristan Stasiulis - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Jeff Cusano - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Alicia Brisbois - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 4%

Thomas Hudson - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Jeff Cusano - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Chris McCleary - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Barry Fritz - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Stephen Hoke - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Caleb West - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Jeff Cusano - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Chase Bowman - ANYTHING GOES - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

Colin Riebel - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Miguel Santiago - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Bob McCleary - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Bob McCleary - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

David Tyson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Melissa Edwards - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Lori Haagen - MRS. LINCOLN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Lori Friedlander - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre for Young People 2%

Bob McCleary - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 2%

Paul black - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 22%

Cheryl Markle - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Cheryl Markle/Jimmy Damore - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Colleen Mundis - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Chloe Braden - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

A. Scott Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Ben McNaboe - 9 TO 5 - Fulton Theatre 3%

Dave Breidenstein - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Alejandro Ramos - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Chad Young - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 3%

Brandon Bitner - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Nicholas Werner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

Ben mcnaboe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Billy Wolfgang - WAR OF THE ROSES - OrangeMite Studios 2%

Jay Bowser - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 2%

JP Meyer - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Mo Ortbal - GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Coleman Lidle - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Christopher Quigley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Mitchell Sensenig-Wilshire - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Kayla Capone Kasper - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Jimmy D’Amore - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Chad Young & Joe Sharick - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 1%



Best Musical

THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 17%

MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 6%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

BURT & ME - Gretna Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 2%

ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

GODSPELL - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

CATS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

BIG FISH - Millersville All Campus Musical Organization 1%

MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%

NEWSIES - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Rachael Opdenaker - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Ava Kreiser - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 5%

Megan Urz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Frank Hughes - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Craig Smith - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Kaitlin Riley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Brad Barkdoll - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 3%

Tevis Bryant - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Leigh Anne Hoes - TRAIL TO OREGON! - The Orpheus Theatre Company 2%

April Diaz - KINKY BOOTS - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Aaron Aayla - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Juno Guhl - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Annika Locke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brenna Hollingsworth - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Callaghan Petrosky - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tommy Dougherty - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Carlos Kohls - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Calderon - JUNIE B JONES - Fulton Theatre 1%

Christine Beutel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

David Ramon Zayas - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 1%

Aaron Ayala - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Andrew Vinton - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Lillyan Steinberg - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 1%

Sean Deffley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Charis Leos - MISERY - Fulton Theatre 21%

Matt Golden - BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 20%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 10%

Craig Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Megan Martin - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 2%

Reji Woods - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Amber Gamber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Skylar Henriques - CINDERELLA - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Zach Haines - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Rachel Faust - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Erin DiNello - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 1%

Andres Montejo - EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 1%

Wes Wilson - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Wesley Hemmann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Areanna Kroll - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 1%

Aminah Carter - AMERICAN SON - Narcisse Theatre Company 1%

Josh Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Giancarlo Cooper - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 1%

Annie Francis - ANGELS IN AMERICA - 1st Street Players 1%

Ashley Byerts - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Caitlin Hughes - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Sam Eisenhuth - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Gabrielle Sheller - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Aiden Storm - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Faith Brown - THE GREAT GATSBY - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Play

CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

BOEING BOEING - Oyster Mill Playhouse 20%

THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 8%

ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS I & II - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Millersville University Theatre 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

EQUUS - Fulton Theatre 2%

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 2%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

SWEET SCIENCE OF BRUISING - Susquehanna Stage 1%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Open Stage 1%

CLUE - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theater 1%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Susquehanna Stage 1%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) 1%

CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 62%

H.M.S PINAFORE - Gamut Theatre Group 22%

THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 7%

THE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 5%

THREE LITTLE PIGS - Berks Opera Company 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robert Andrew Kovach - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 14%

Andrue Morgan - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Stuart Landon - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 5%

Gene Hole - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 4%

Dave Olmsted - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Jeremy Slagle - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Keystone Theatrics 4%

William James Mohney - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 4%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage 3%

Rene Staub - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Andrue Morgan - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Aaron Booth - LOST IN YONKERS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Aaron Booth - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Victor Capecce - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - EPAC 3%

Andrea Stephenson - MONSTERS: A MIDLIFE MUSICAL MELTDOWN - Hanover Little Theatre 3%

Andrue Morgan - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

John Whiting - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Ben Greenberg - RUMORS - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Matt Spencer - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Dave Olmsted - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Carson Hambuchen - STONES IN HIS POCKETS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Rene Staub - ELF - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Aaron Trusky - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Jay Schmuck - CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 2%

Stuart Landon - SWEENEY TODD - Open Stage 2%

Alice Kirkland - ONE CHRISTMAS EVE AT EVERGREEN MALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Cole & Wayne Landon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Open Stage of Harrisburg 25%

Lindy Mack and Aliza Bardfield - THE 39 STEPS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 25%

Joshua Rhodes - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 4%

Grant Patrick - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Brydon Liddle IV - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Trent Coulon - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Grant Patrick - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

KATIE JASMANN - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Prescott Kelsey - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Servant Stage 2%

Josh allamon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Grant Patrick - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Brian Yawney - TUCK EVERLASTING - Servant Stage 2%

Grant Patrick - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jonathan Shuey - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Bob Ulrich - CYMBELINE - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Chance Reecher - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Trent Coulon - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Hershey Area Playhouse 1%

Billy McClosky - CABARET - The Shawnee Playhouse 1%

Shane Miller - DEAD TO THE LAST DROP - Hanover Little Theatre 1%

Nate Oakley - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

KATIE JASMANN - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Miller Center, Reading 1%

Chance Reecher - SISTER ACT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

KATIE JASMANN - HAIRSPRAY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 1%

Matt Hinton - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE FULL MONTY - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 18%

Edwin Rebeiro - MEAN GIRLS - Reading CivicTheatre 3%

Abbie Mummert - THE PROM - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

April Diaz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Brady Smith - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Becky Mease - SEUSSICAL - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Alec Skwara - CABARET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Tori Guhl - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Ashley Calderon - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Fulton Theatre 2%

Carly Lafferty - RAGTIME - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Andrew Metcalf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Aubrey Kyler - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Andrew Matseur - ROCK OF AGES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Allie Lockhart - ROCK OF AGES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Bernie Labuskes - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Emilio Serio - MEAN GIRLS - Reading Civic Theatre 1%

Audrie Kirkman - THE MUSIC MAN - Keystone theatrics Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Becky Groff - ASSASSINS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Anthony J. Geraci - THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Brian Silva - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Charles Miller - FOREVER PLAID - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Matthew Parker - A PIRATES' LIFE - Plunder & Lightning LLC 1%

Angel Snowberger - FUN HOME - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Tony Mercado - CATS - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 23%

Anne Marino - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 22%

Josh Dorsheimer - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 3%

Jered Mackison - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE [ABRIDGED] (REVISED) (AGAIN) - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Adaria McGill - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Renata Zumberge - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Reading Community Players 3%

Makaley Warner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Tommy Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Erika Eberly - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Gamut Theatre Group 2%

Amandine Pope - INTIMATE APPAREL - Theatre Harrisburg / Sankofa 2%

Thomas Dougherty - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage of Harrisburg 2%

Aaron Bomar - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - Narcisse Theatre Company 2%

Brian Silva - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Keith Heck - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

Jeb Beard - HALLELUJAH GIRLS - Hanover Little Theatre 1%

Stephanie Via - BROADWAY BOUND - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Sean Caldwell - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Susan Kresge - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Annie Hart - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Bob Checchia - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Ashley Baker - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Audrey Caldwell - THE CRUCIBLE - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Alec Skwara - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Andrew Dixon - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Lancaster Shakespeare Theatre 1%

Samantha Grinage - HAMLET - Lebanon Community Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Open Stage of Harrisburg 28%

Oyster Mill Playhouse 23%

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Reading Civic Theatre 4%

The Belmont Theatre 3%

Gettysburg Community Theatre 2%

Fulton Theatre 2%

Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Open Stage 2%

Servant Stage Company 2%

Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Gretna Theatre 1%

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Lebanon Community Theatre 1%

Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Star of the Day 1%

The Playhouse at Allenberry 1%

Sankofa African Amercian Theatre Company 1%

Carlisle Theater 1%

Allenberry - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Off Pitt Street Theater Company 1%



Comments