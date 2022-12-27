Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Ephrata Performing Arts Center Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn 23%

Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 15%

Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company 7%

The Unforgettable Big Band - HERSHEY AREA PLAYHOUSE PRESENTS: THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 6%

Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights 6%

Carly Lafferty - JOLENE - Open stage 5%

Shannon Agnew - SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Donovan Hoffer - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 4%

Rebecca Pieper - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 4%

Chris Dailey - CHRIS DAILEY LIVE IN CONCERT - Community Theatre League 3%

Maggie Haynes - JOLENE - Open stage 3%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Corinna Sowers Adler - SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL - Yocum Institute for Arts Education 2%

Broadway at the Barn - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

John Lloyd Young - CABARET - BCP New Hope, PA 2%

Raquel Richardson - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Brook Wood - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Alyssa Wray - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

Jeannette Wehye - THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

Kathryn Cook - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Jeanette Whyea - MOTOWN LEGENDS - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 1%

Dixie Surewood - BROADWAY OR BUST - Blue Moon 1%

Madison Eppley - JOLENE - Open stage 1%

Ryan Doncsecz - IMITATING LIFE THROUGH SONG - Nazareth Center for the Arts 1%

April Mae Davis - ON THE NAUGHTY LIST - Prima Theatre 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 10%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Andrew Stewart - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Cody Smith - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Kristin Petrou - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Marc Robin - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 3%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Sara Flynn - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Kristen Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Lexi Fazzolari - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Maggie Anderson - MATILDA - Gretna Theatre 2%

Deirdre and Gabe Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - Dreamwrights 2%

Wally Calderon - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 2%

Megan McClain - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Sarah Logsdon - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

Dierdre and Gabriel Casey - WEST SIDE STORY - DreamWrights 2%

Kerry Lambert - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Alejandra Santos - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Kerry Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 17%

Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 9%

YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 7%

Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

Stacey Burdick & Kate Willman - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Paul Foltz - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Isabelle Masquelier - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 3%

Hong Tran-Speros - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

Sarah Kendrick Watson - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Jacquee Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

John White - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Courtney Cauthon - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

Terrell Jenkins - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Teal Knight - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Jacquee Johnson - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Paul Foltz - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Tara Deljanovan - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Community Theatre League 2%

Stephanie Diane Parks - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Lio Feeney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata performing arts center 1%

Bottari & Case - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 1%

Terri Dorshimer and Mandi L. Hurley - REEFER MADNESS - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Stephanie Diane Parks - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

S. Lionella Feeney - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater 53%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 20%

CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 11%

FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse 9%

DAMES AT SEA - Bucks County Playhouse 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Kara Jonson - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 7%

Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 6%

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 4%

Winnona Piazza - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

William Sanders - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 3%

Alex Perez - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ashley Byerts - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Luke Reed - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

Shannon Agnew - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Matthew Hydzik - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 2%

René Staub - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont theater 2%

Edward Fernandez - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Andrea Unger - SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

Seth Sponhouse - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 2%

Gabe and Deirdre Casey - SPRING AWAKENING - DreamWrights 2%

Eric Mansilla - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Jasmine Ammons Bucher - THE WEDDING SINGER - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

John DiFerdinando - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 2%

Rosemary Bucher - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Chaz Wolcott - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhose 2%

Eric S. Mansilla - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Christopher Quigley - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 24%

Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton 12%

Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 8%

Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 7%

Tara Deljanovan - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 4%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 3%

Vicki Schneider - WOMEN AND ONE ACTS - TAFE 3%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Jeff Luttermoser - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jack Hartman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Randall Frizado - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 2%

Stephen Hensel - THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Quinton Laughman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Edward R Fernandez - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Jay Schmuck - THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 1%

Maria Enriquez - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Jack Hartman - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Mandi L Hurley - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Ashley Shade Byerts - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Amanda Nowell - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 1%

Daniel Inouye - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 13%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 7%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont Theatre 2%

DAVID - Sight & Sound Theatres 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuit 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 1%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 1%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 1%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 20%

Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 7%

Kirk Bookman - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 7%

Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

Tim Moser - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Phill Haney - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 4%

Paul Black - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Tristian Stasiulis - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Caleb Stroman - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Matthew Mitra - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrsiburg 3%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 3%

Jason Spichler - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

CATS - Susquehanna 2%

Russell Thompson - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

Caleb Stroman - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Corey Eslinger - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Judi Miller - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 2%

Tim Moser - THE MUSIC OF QUEEN + JOURNEY - Prima Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Shannon Seip - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Matt Mitra - THE LEGEND SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Caleb Stroman - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Corey Eslinger - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 22%

Kyle Duke - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 9%

Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 6%

Ben McNaboe - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton Theatre 5%

Mitchell Sensenig - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Caleb Heckman - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Cameron Kinnear - CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Ryan Edward Wise - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

A. Scott Williams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - THE SECRET GARDEN - Players on High at the Carlisle Theatre 3%

Sharon Boyer - CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Mo Ortbal - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Ben McNaboe - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Fulton Theatre 2%

Amy Rau - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Ryan Dean Schoening - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Tyler Hoover - ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage 2%

Lindy Mack - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Oyster Mill Playhouse 2%

Benjamin McCormack - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Mitchell Sensenig - ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Ben McNaboe - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 2%

Julie Eurillo - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

Erin Toscani & Barb Newberry - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Andy Roberts - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Servant Stage Company 1%

Jimmy Damore - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - creative Pursuits 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Fulton 3%

CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 2%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Belmont 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickey’s Black Box Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - DreamWrights 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

MAMMA MIA - The Belmont 2%

ONCE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 1%

DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 27%

ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts 19%

CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre 12%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center 10%

ROCK AROUND THE CLOCK - Servant Stage Company 8%

PRODIGAL - A MUSICAL ALLEGORY - Servant Stage 6%

SIDEKICKED - Millbrook Playhouse 6%

HIMBOS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 5%

VERMILLION SUNSET - HACC Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - Off the WALL 3%

SOON - Prima Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 21%

Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Randy Jeter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Cassidy Summerville - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 3%

Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Zoe Constantinides - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Beth Darowish - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Darren Cementina - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Lindy Keefe - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Paige Gualandi - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Ovation Playhouse NEPA 2%

Nolen Petrosky - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Popovsky Perfoming Arts Center 1%

Sofia Garcia - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 1%

Reji Woods - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Charlotte Caples - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrusburg 1%

Colin Mash - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Hanley Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 1%

Hadley Qualls - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Patrick Mertz - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Stephane Duret - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton theater 1%

Ava Giorgione - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Atticus Fiorito - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 1%

Andrew Mark Schaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Civic Theatre of Allentown 1%

Aubyn Johnson - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 1%

Joshua William Green - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 1%

Kelly Kantner - DOGFIGHT - Genesis 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 32%

Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 5%

Davon Williams - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Andrew Dixon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Joel Ashur - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Randall Frizado - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 2%

A.J. Rhoads - MURDER ON WEST MOON STREET - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

Evita Colon - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 1%

Ryan Dean Schoening - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Hannah Kuhn - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - DreamWrights Center for Community Arts 1%

Brian Silva - PUFFS, OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC - Allenberry Playhouse 1%

Rachel Faust - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Daryl Perkins Jr - THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Amy Straub - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Tatiana Dalton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont 1%

Alice Kelly Bahlke - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Trystin Bailey - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Maya Burdick - CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Nnamdi K. Nwankwo - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 1%

Hadley Qualls - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Brad Heffner - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Raquel Richardson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Michael Griesemer - CLUE - The Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Play

AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 36%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 11%

CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton 4%

OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 3%

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Dreamwrights 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Little Theater of Mechanicsburg 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Community Theatre League 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Oyster Mill Playhouse 1%

DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Gretna Theatre 1%

OLEANNA - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 53%

TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra 47%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 16%

Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 5%

Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Glen Brodersen - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 4%

Travis Daniel Williams - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

William Mohney - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 3%

Karen Ruch - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Reji Woods, Jeremy Patterson, Gary McCrady - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 3%

Gerry Gold - RAGTIME - Community Theatre League 3%

Jessica Dey and Inge Storey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 3%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton theatre 3%

René Staub - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont Theater 3%

Robert Kodachrome and Chris McCleary - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Joel Persing - NOW AND THEN - The Belmont 2%

Gary McCardy - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage 2%

Ashley Shade Byerts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Carlisle Theatre 2%

Valeriya Nedviga - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Andrue Morgan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Heidi Swartz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Facetime Theatre 2%

Gerry Gold - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 2%

Glen Brodersen - A TALE OF TWO CITIES - Cavod Theatre 2%

Dave Olmsted - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Jordan Janota - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 25%

Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 10%

Josh Allamon - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 5%

Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre 5%

Jonathan Shuey - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company 5%

Miguel Santiago - SWEENEY TODD - Hershey Area Playhouse 5%

Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

CJ Raymond - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 4%

Emily Dellinger - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 4%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - MAMMA MIA! - The Belmont 3%

Brandon Miller/Scott Templin - DESCENDANTS - The Belmont 3%

Grant Patrick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Josh Allamon / Nia Benn - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Matt Hinton - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 3%

Bobby Zaccano - NIGHTFALL - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

Amanda Coffin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Dave Unger - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - TAFE 2%

Nate Oakley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Allenberry Playhouse 2%

Nate Oakley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Shannon Knapp - WHAT KIND OF WOMAN - off the WALL 1%

Grant Patrick - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Don Otto - CABARET - Methacton Community Theater 1%

Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Joe Ickowski - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Open Stage 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 15%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre 5%

Max Stiner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Makayla Mcclintic - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse 5%

Tyler Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Brian Viera - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Justin Fields - THE COLOR PURPLE - Civic Theater 2%

Nolen Petrosky - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Corey Landis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Kylie Jo Smith - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company 2%

Adeleke Goring - CAMELOT - Millbrook Playhouse 2%

Carly Geiter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre 2%

Davon Williams - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Fulton Theatre 1%

Alexandra Shephard - RENT - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Alison Whipple - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Millbrook Playhouse 1%

Ricky negron - SPONGEBOB - Civic theatre 1%

Jess Teter - THE SECRET GARDEN - Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center 1%

Abby Simon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Community Theatre League 1%

Dan Deal - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Abby Dupler - ADDAMS FAMILY - Creative Pursuits 1%

Samantha Roche - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Steel River Playhouse 1%

McKenna Spangler - HELLO DOLLY! - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Matt Robinson - THE SECRET GARDEN - The Carlisle Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 18%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 11%

Charis Leos - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre 6%

Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Daphnee McMaster - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

Westley Smith - CHARLOTTE’S WEBB - Dreamwrights 4%

Christian Wolf - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company 4%

Dixie Smith - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre 3%

Dorian Fomby - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Maya Burdick - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Lawrence Lesher - MISERY - Millbrook Playhouse 3%

Kené Chelo Ortiz - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre 3%

Richard Bradbury - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Timothy Riggs - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Solise Alisa White - SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - Ware Center 2%

Marisa Hoover (as Annie the Stage Manager) - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Laila Keadan - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Catie Mo - HARVEY - The Carlisle Theatre 1%

Natalie Beckman - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Catherine Tyson-Osif - THE ODD COUPLE - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Joseph M. Kemprowski (as multiple characters) - PUFFS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

Jonathan Dinkle - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Glenn Wilson - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Community Theatre League 1%

Lydia Alkinburgh - AGNES OF GOD - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

