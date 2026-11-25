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The Fulton Theatre will present the holiday comedy Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Lancaster Christmas Show!, welcoming audiences to experience an inventive, locally flavored retelling of Charles Dickens' holiday classic written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.

Directed by Chuck Ragsdale and showing in the Fulton's 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, this adaptation transforms the familiar tale of redemption into a virtuosic romp full of local references. Performances will run December 4 - December 27, 2026.

Led by Oliver Wadsworth as Ebenezer Scrooge, a four-actor ensemble steps into dozens of iconic and eccentric roles: Quinn Corcoran (Mr. Cratchit, Marley, Charles, Fezzi, Purser, Jack, Jean, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), Michael Doherty (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim Puppet, Isaac, Leader of the Sons of Pitches, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), Abigail Isom (Gertrude Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, Team Captain, Boy, Maxine, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), and Dani Marcus (Prudence Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Lady Marmalade, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come). The production is supported by external understudies Duane Hespell, Elizabeth Mercier, and Ethan Reimel.

The design and production team includes Chuck Ragsdale (Director), Jessica Greenhoe (Production Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), S.K. Watson (Lighting Designer), Grant Patrick (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Donnie Wolf (Assistant Lighting Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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