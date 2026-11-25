EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG LANCASTER CHRISTMAS SHOW! to Open at Fulton Theatre
Oliver Wadsworth stars as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Quinn Corcoran, Michael Doherty, Abigail Isom, and Dani Marcus in the ensemble.
The Fulton Theatre will present the holiday comedy Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Lancaster Christmas Show!, welcoming audiences to experience an inventive, locally flavored retelling of Charles Dickens' holiday classic written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen.
Directed by Chuck Ragsdale and showing in the Fulton's 4th Floor Tell Studio Theatre as part of the Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series, this adaptation transforms the familiar tale of redemption into a virtuosic romp full of local references. Performances will run December 4 - December 27, 2026.
Led by Oliver Wadsworth as Ebenezer Scrooge, a four-actor ensemble steps into dozens of iconic and eccentric roles: Quinn Corcoran (Mr. Cratchit, Marley, Charles, Fezzi, Purser, Jack, Jean, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), Michael Doherty (Fred, Young Scrooge, Medium Scrooge, Tiny Tim Puppet, Isaac, Leader of the Sons of Pitches, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), Abigail Isom (Gertrude Saint, Lavinia, Ghost of Christmas Present, Archibald, Team Captain, Boy, Maxine, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come), and Dani Marcus (Prudence Saint, Ghost of Christmas Past, Lady Marmalade, Mrs. Cratchit, Jennie, Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come). The production is supported by external understudies Duane Hespell, Elizabeth Mercier, and Ethan Reimel.
The design and production team includes Chuck Ragsdale (Director), Jessica Greenhoe (Production Stage Manager), William James Mohney (Scenic Designer), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), S.K. Watson (Lighting Designer), Grant Patrick (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Donnie Wolf (Assistant Lighting Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate), and Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer).
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