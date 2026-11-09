DreamWrights Center in York, PA Seeks Original One-Act Plays for Festival

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DreamWrights Center for Community Arts in York, PA is accepting original, never-before-produced one-act plays for its One Act Play Festival. The deadline to submit is December 25, 2026.

DreamWrights is looking for fresh voices, bold ideas, compelling characters, and stories that bring audiences together through live theatre. Plays in every genre are welcome. Writers are encouraged to think creatively, take risks, and tell stories that will resonate with a live audience.

Submission Guidelines

Submissions must meet these guidelines:

Original scripts only

Running time of 30 to 45 minutes

One indoor location for the whole play

Cast of 2 to 8 characters

Readings and Festival Schedule

A panel of local theatre artists will select the semi-finalists. Their plays will be presented as public readings over three evenings: Friday, March 19 at 7:00 PM, Saturday, March 20 at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, March 21 at 3:00 PM. After the readings, audience members will vote for their favorite plays, in person and online, to choose the festival's finalists.

The winning play or plays will receive a festival premiere at DreamWrights April 2 to 12, 2027. There will be six performances: April 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:00 PM, and April 4 and 11 at 3:00 PM. Every play in the festival is new. The public submits the scripts, the community votes on them at the spring readings, and DreamWrights artists stage the winners. The festival continues DreamWrights' commitment to new work and to adding to the canon of American theatre.

For more information, visit https://dreamwrights.org/2027-season/one-act-play-festival/one-act-play-festival-submissions/

About DreamWrights

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts is a nonprofit founded in 1997 that offers inclusive, intergenerational performance and theatre arts programming. DreamWrights is located at 100 Carlisle Ave., York, PA 17401. For more information, call (717) 848-8623.

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