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Christmas 2026 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg will celebrate 100 years in 2027 with the Yuletide Social in the Wood Center. This a holiday pop-up celebration will include fun for all on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 20, featuring treats, mocktails, cocktails, and live music.

Featuring Kids Saturdays, Noon to 4 PM; Small Business Christmas Market on November 28, 6 PM to 8 PM; Sons of Pitches on December 4, 6 PM to 8 PM; Community Sing-Along on December 5, 6 PM to 8 PM; and The Final Toast Celebration on December 20, Noon to 3 PM are just a few highlights. Tickets begin at a very affordable $5.

Tickets for Yuletide Social are $5-$10 and are available here through Toast. It is a full slate of fun.

The race is on for the Central Pennsylvania Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 18% 2 COME FROM AWAY Theatre Harrisburg 7% 3 ANNE OF GREEN GABLES -- THE MUSICAL Servant Stage Company at Lancaster Mennonite High School 4% 4 HAIRSPRAY The Fulton Theatre 4% 5 A CHORUS LINE Belmont Theatre 3% Best Play 1 DEAD INSIDE Creative Works Of Lancaster 22% 2 BAD SEED Oyster Mill Playhouse 13% 3 A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Bloomsburg theatre ensemble 4% 4 DEATH OF A SALESMAN Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 5 CHOIR BOY Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Open Stage of Harrisburg 25% 2 Oyster Mill Playhouse 10% 3 The Fulton Theatre 6% 4 Lebanon Community Theatre 5% 5 Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Ben Fankhauser - RAGTIME The Fulton Theatre 14% 2 Kayla Capone Kasper - PARADE Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7% 3 Grace Young - THE PROM Lebanon Community Theatre 3% 4 Kelly Kantner - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Reading Civic Theatre 3% 5 Justin Rosenberger - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Hanover Little Theatre 3% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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