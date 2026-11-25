Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg to Host Yuletide Social Holiday Pop-Up Celebration
The Wood Center pop-up from photographer Phillip Whitley offers desserts, cocktails, mocktails and live music as the theatre nears its 100th anniversary.
Christmas 2026 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg will celebrate 100 years in 2027 with the Yuletide Social in the Wood Center. This a holiday pop-up celebration will include fun for all on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through December 20, featuring treats, mocktails, cocktails, and live music.
Featuring Kids Saturdays, Noon to 4 PM; Small Business Christmas Market on November 28, 6 PM to 8 PM; Sons of Pitches on December 4, 6 PM to 8 PM; Community Sing-Along on December 5, 6 PM to 8 PM; and The Final Toast Celebration on December 20, Noon to 3 PM are just a few highlights. Tickets begin at a very affordable $5.
Tickets for Yuletide Social are $5-$10 and are available here through Toast. It is a full slate of fun.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Beethoven's Ninth
Appell Center (5/15-5/15)
|
COMEDY & GUEST PERFORMANCES
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (8/28-6/05)
|
Mame
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/11-12/20)
|
Riverdance
Hershey Theatre (2/16-2/18)
|
Jersey Boys
Scranton Cultural Center (4/16-4/18)
|
9 to 5
Dutch Appe Dinner Theatre (2/26-4/02)
|
Little Acts @ LTM
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg (1/22-2/07)
|
My Fair Lady
The Fulton Theatre (4/23-5/16)
|
URINETOWN
Lebanon Community Theatre (1/28-2/07)
|
It's A Wonderful Life
Theatre Arts For Everyone (12/04-12/12)