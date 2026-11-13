CHRISTMAS CITY FOLLIES Returns For 27th Year With Touchstone Theatre

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Touchstone Theatre returns for their 27th annual production of Christmas City Follies, an event packed to the brim with music, merriment, and a pinch of festive hijinks. Performances will run from December 3-20, 2026 in Touchstone's 77-seat black box theatre on the Southside of Bethlehem.

A beloved Bethlehem tradition, Christmas City Follies is known for its original sketches, characters, and songs – as well as the joy that it brings to countless Lehigh Valley residents. Thousands of locals and tourists have made this homemade performance an annual addition to their holiday festivities, knowing that they can expect something unexpected every time.

The best part of this family-friendly, vaudevillian-style variety show is that it is entirely made from scratch each and every year. The cast works each season to create a fresh and fun production that will make audiences feel like they've come home for the holidays. Not to mention that almost everything you see is created by them - the script, costumes, props, set, etc. - all made by the folks you see on stage. And, because of this, every year is a surprise, bringing brand new stories to life while sprinkling in some recurring fan-favorites from past shows. Made with passion, love, and a dash of mischief, this holiday spectacle never fails to entertain and delight attendees of all ages.

For those who can't wait until December, you might catch a glimpse of some Follies performers at the Northside Christmas Tree Lighting on November 27 at 4:30-6:30pm at Payrow Plaza. Additionally, don't miss a little Touchstone Theatre flair at the Downtown Bethlehem Association's annual Live Advent Calendar festivities, which runs daily from December 1-23 at 5:30-6pm at the Sun Inn Courtyard.

Christmas City Follies is sponsored by Peoples Security Bank and Trust. The show receives additional support from the County of Northampton. Print sponsorship is provided by Working Dog Press, and media sponsorship is provided by Lehigh Valley with Love, WDIY 88.1FM Lehigh Valley Public Radio, and Cumulus Media. Touchstone is also generously supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, as well as many local businesses, foundations, and individuals.

Christmas City Follies XXVII performs December 3-20, with shows at 8pm on Thursdays-Saturdays and 2pm on Sundays, and additional performances on Saturday, December 12 and 19 at 2pm, and on Wednesday, December 16 at 8pm. Tickets are $35, with $25 tickets for students/seniors and the option to Pay-What-You-Will on Thursdays. Tickets are available at 610.867.1689 or online at touchstone.org

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