Bucks County Playhouse Youth Company to Present Show Created By Teens

The Playhouse Youth Company at Bucks County Playhouse will present an all-new one-hour, show written and starring eleven young women from throughout the region. Entitled, "Dream Awake," the show will run on the main stage at the Playhouse from Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25. There are performances each day at 2:00 pm and 6:30 pm.

"Dream Awake" is a high energy, 75-minute show featuring songs, dances, stories, and scenes, created by The Playhouse Youth Company cast and a variety of artists. It's an opportunity to celebrate these young performers and experience a creative exploration of past, present, and future dreams and the exhilarating discoveries to be made when finally awake.

"Dream Awake" features a cast consisting of 11 local performers ages 14-17 who are selected by audition for this conservatory-style training program. This year, the youth company is comprised entirely of young women. They worked on creating the show from the ground up, while also participating in workshops and classes.

"I am so happy that we decided to make our first show back an opportunity for our Youth Company to create their own show," says Bucks County Playhouse Director of Education, Michaela Murphy. "Using their dreams, both subconscious and aspirational, as a springboard, the company has created a theatrical experience that is insightful, funny, moving, and full of surprises, and in the process, the cast, who did not know each other, quickly became a daring and creative ensemble: they work hard, are not afraid to make mistakes, and are ever ready to cheer on the success of their peers."

Murphy continued, "For all of us on the creative team, it has been a joy to work with these incredible young women: they have re-awakened the hope, wonder, and magic of live theater after a dark and challenging time. We are excited to share Dream Awake with family, friends, and our Bucks County communities. Their show is a blast and a wonderful invitation to remember what it is to dream."

The Playhouse Youth Company production is directed by Rory McGregor and choreographed by Dani Tucci-Juraga with music direction by Kyle Duke. The creative team includes Tom Watson (Set Design), Sarah Schmoyer (Lighting Supervisor), Josh Moss (Costume Supervisor) and Ryan Walsh (Sound Supervisor). Alexandra Kostis is production stage manager.

Youth Company participants this year represent 11 different high schools and middle schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The cast includes: Serenity Boffa (Langhorne, PA - Neshaminy High School), Kailey Bredeson (Milford, CT - Delaware Valley High School), Hannah Chieffo (Churchville, PA - Holland Middle School), Olivia Davis-Eagan (Doylestown, PA - Central Bucks West High School), Lexi Healy (New Hope, PA - New Hope Solebury Middle School), Jessica Holliday (Annandale, NJ - North Hunterton High School), Makayla McClintic (Jamison, PA - Central Bucks South High School), Maya Micsion (Washington Crossing, PA - Council Rock North High School), Adele Ricci (Frenchtown, NJ - River Valley Waldorf School), Maeve Sheehan (Doylestown, PA - New Hope Solebury High School), and Cassidy Summerville (Levittown, PA - Harry S Truman High School).

Tickets are $20 plus fees. Patrons save 20% off when buying 4 or more tickets. For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

The Playhouse Youth Company is one of several education initiatives and programs offered at the Playhouse. BCP Education offers a wide variety of programs in musical theatre, playwriting, storytelling, and devised theatre for children through adults. For more information or to register for fall programs, visit buckscountyplayhouse.org.