evǝ, Italian Play Comes to The Tank Next Month
Performances are on December 13, 7.00 pm and December 14, 8.30 pm.
God created first Adam, and then, as an afterthought, Eve - in the first lines of the Bible you can find the roots of gender pattern of our society. But maybe there is a different story - what about God's frocks and dresses hidden in the closet?
Italian theater company Teatri di Vita, in the 30th anniversary of its foundation, arrives in New York and presents its last show - "evǝ", by Jo Clifford and staged by Andrea Adriatico, with an international non-binary, transgender and cisgender cast, from Philadelphia performer and director Rose Freeman to Italian most well-known transsexual actress Eva Robin's. A powerful comedy, both funny and emotional, with strong political subjects about women and gender issues, homo- and trans-phobia, power of the religion, tradition of sexism. A defy to centuries-old sexist culture and constraining religious beliefs.
The play will be performed at The Tank Theater in New York (312 W 36th
St. New York, NY, 10018; thetanknyc.org; info@thetanknyc.org; tel. 212.563.6269) on December 13, 7.00 pm and December 14, 8.30 pm.
"evǝ" has been written by Edinburgh based transsexual playwright and performer Jo Clifford and directed by the founder of the Italian theater center Teatri di Vita Andrea Adriatico, also filmmaker of acclaimed movies like "Il vento, di sera" ("potent sign of an invigorated Italian cinema", R. Koehler, Variety), screened at Lincoln Center in 2004, and recent "Bitter Years".
"evǝ" is a moving show, in which each spectator can find him/herself. On stage, a heterogenous cast, that includes and actress co-founder of Teatri di Vita Patrizia Bernardi, Met Decay, Saverio Peschechera and Palestinian actor Anas Arqawi. "evǝ" is produced by Teatri di Vita, International Centre for Performing Arts based in Bologna, with the support of Comune di Bologna, Regione Emilia Romagna and the Italian Ministry of Culture.
