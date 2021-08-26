Woodstock Arts' LEGALLY BLONDE Goes Viral

After a fellow castmate shared a video spotlighting Woodstock Arts' Legally Blonde cast on TikTok, the video went viral with comments coming in, asking to know more about the production's Elle Woods, played by Ebony Strong!

Check out the viral video below!

"I then posted a different video on my account to share a little more about me playing Elle and people were begging me to post something from the show itself," Strong explains. With timing that could only be explained as theatrical in nature, Music Director Gamble uploaded a clip of the show's opening number "Omigod You Guys" that was then put on the lead's TikTok. Transitioning from TikTok to Instagram, the clip revealing Strong as Elle was re-shared on various accounts, including original Broadway cast member Orfeh's personal Instagram and theatre artist Jimmy Larkin-run @letshearitforthechoice that posts various performance moments. "That's really where it blew up."