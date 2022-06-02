Westchester Theater Seeks Student Talent For World Premiere Anti-Bullying Musical #JUSTBEYOU

After a Covid-induced disruption of their anti-bullying tour in 2020, The Random Farms Kids' Theater has commissioned a brand new musical, #JustBeYou, which will make its world premiere in an educational tour in fall of 2022.

Random Farms will be holding auditions for 5th-9th graders, to be part of the original cast, on June 10th and 12th at their Elmsford studio.

In #JustBeYou, it's just another boring day at Warren G. Harding Middle School. That is, until a new social media app that ranks every user by their "popularity rating" pops up. Jordan, a comic book nerd who worries they are doomed to be forever unpopular, sees this as an opportunity. With the help of their friends Beth and Zeke, Jordan creates a fake social media profile in hopes of climbing the social ladder and gaining the popularity they've always dreamed of. Quickly, Jordan is pressured to act in ways that make them, and their friends, very uncomfortable. How far Will Jordan go to attain their dream - and will anyone still like them in the end?

Random Farms' anti-bullying tour began in 2008 with a licensed production, The New Kid. From 2008 to 2019, the show toured schools throughout the greater Westchester area, New Jersey, and Connecticut - being seen by over 10,000 students in that span. The newest commission, #JustBeYou, is a move to bring the anti-bullying tour and message to the next generation of audience, incorporating themes of cyberbullying and social media pressure alongside the day-to-day struggles of being in middle school.

"I'm excited we finally have a program to address the requests of so many teachers -- a musical that is topical for today's students, who are dealing with new and ever-increasing types of peer pressure at younger and younger ages," says Random Farms' founder and CEO, Anya Wallach.

Artistic Director, Sarah Boyle, adds "This is such a unique opportunity for students to get to be part of the development of an original musical, to perform in the world premiere, and to make a difference in their communities."

ABOUT THE SHOW:

#JustBeYou is a 40-minute musical written for both young performers and young audiences that will tour local schools to both entertain and open lines of communication regarding bullying, identity, friendship, and standing up for what you believe. Student cast members perform the show and then engage in Q&A sessions afterward to discuss audiences' experiences with bullying and tactics they can utilize to cope with difficult situations.

#JustBeYou features a book by Eric C. Webb and music and lyrics by Stephanie Bianchi. Orchestrations are by Will Reynolds. The production is directed by Julie Schwartz Webb.

#JustBeYou was commissioned by the Random Farms Kids' Theater in 2020 and is making its world premiere in the fall of 2022 as part of Random Farms' anti-bullying initiative.

Booking for the world premiere tour is still open, and elementary and middle school administrators interested in bringing #JustBeYou to their schools can visit www.RandomFarmsNY.org/JBY or contact Patrycja Warda at Patrycja@RandomFarms.com.

AUDITION INFO:

All auditions are held at the Random Farms Kids' Theater studio (77 Executive Blvd Elmsford, NY 10523)

Friday, June 10th from 4pm to 7pm and Sunday, June 12th from 10am to 1pm

Callbacks will be held June 20th from 4pm to 8pm.

Auditions are open to all students entering grades 5 through 9 as of fall of 2022 and there are no restrictions regarding race or gender representation. All are encouraged to audition.

Anyone wishing to audition must register in advance at www.RandomFarmsNY.org/JBYAuditions