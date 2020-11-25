Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Cortland Repertory Theater Leads Theatre Of The Decade!

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 20%

Chelsea Lembo 10%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 30%

Syracuse School of Dance (Syracuse, NY) 24%

Performing Arts Institute of Cortland 21%

Best Ensemble

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 16%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 8%

WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2020 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Everready Diner Hyde Park 16%

Bob's BBQ - Cortland 12%

Oh My Darling (Syracuse, NY) 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck, NY 27%

CNY Playhouse 14%

Syracuse Stage 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Peaceful School of the Arts 26%

Cortland Repertory Theater 23%

Beacon Performing Arts Center 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Stephanie Long - INTO THE WOODS - CNY Playhouse - 2018 13%

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 10%

Barbara Toman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park - 2018 5%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cedric James - MATILDA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 14%

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 8%

Shannon Tompkins - CHICAGO - CNY Playhouse - 2017 8%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Laura Luc - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 18%

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 10%

Tamara Cacchione - MAMMA MIA - Phoenicia Playhouse - 2017 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Cheyenne See - LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 12%

Kassandra Melendez-Ramirez - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park - 2018 8%

Tamara Cacchione - ALMOST MAINE - New Deal Creative Arts Center - 2018 7%

Favorite Social Media

Cortland Repertory Theater 20%

Castaway Productions 17%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Redhouse Arts Center 42%

Joe Felece 35%

Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Melissa campos - DADDY LONG LEGS - Center for the arts of homer - 2019 15%

Sarah Anson - NEVERMORE - CNY Playhouse - 2018 10%

Lobsang Camacho - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 7%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 21%

Kevin Archambault and Cheryl Engelhardt - BOILER ROOM GIRLS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 14%

Sean Matthew Whiteford - GIRLFRIEND FROM HELL THE MUSICAL - Castaway Productions - 2016 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Gina Leonaggeo - MURDER ON THE NILE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 8%

Cheyenne See - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 7%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 15%

WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 8%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 11%

THE WOMEN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 7%

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY David Serero - Center for Jewish History - 2019 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Andy Weintrab - INTO THE WOODS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 10%

Andy Weintrab - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 6%

Kevin Archambault - SPRING AWAKENING - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 5%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 18%

Seth Asa Sengel - LES MISERABLES - Cortland Repertory Theatre - 2014 12%

Sean Connolly - DRACULA - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild - 2018 12%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Cortland Repertory Theater 18%

CENTERstage Productions 18%

Kids of the Arts Productions 17%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson 25%

Redhouse Arts Center 16%

CNY Arts 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cheyenne See - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 9%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 8%

Zack Zaromatidis - NEWSIES - Cortland Repertory Theater - 2018 5%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Wendy Urban-Mead 20%

Korrie Taylor 15%

Teresa Gasparini 15%

