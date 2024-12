Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Blackfriars Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Central New York Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nicole Purtell - CABARET - Ti Ahwaga Arts Center 10%

Brittany Glenn - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 8%

Emily Argento - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 7%

Susi Thomas - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theatre 6%

Kyle West - MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Choreographer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 5%

Avery Medwid - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - CNY Community Arts Center 5%

Beth Brunetto VanEvery - HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 5%

Patrick St.Thomas - Something Rotten - Rome Capitol Theatre 4%

Mani Velvet McCalmon - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Noah Alexander Price - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 4%

Johnny Martinez - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 4%

Erin Hebert - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Kelly Sienkiewicz - GODSPELL - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Choreographer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Town of Manlius Recreation Department 3%

Gabi Bazinet Douglas - BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Fort Salem Theatre 3%

Shannon Tompkins - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Baldwinsville Center for the Arts 3%

Nicole Tarcza - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 2%

Noah Alexander Price - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 2%

Laura Marra - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Erin Hebert - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

Patrick St. Thomas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - SummerStage at Rome Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Leigh Head - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 2%

Marisa Guzmán-Colegrove - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: THE MUSICAL - ManliusMusical 2%

NIKKIA Borrowski and Pasquale Waldron - NUNSENSE - Auburn Players Community Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mandi Lynn Griffith - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 10%

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 10%

Aimee Rials - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre 8%

Freddy Ramirez - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Adam Dyer - NEWSIES - The Rev Theatre Company 6%

Rachel Seebode - CABARET - Brodway Upstate 6%

Barbara Hartwig - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Caeli Carroll - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

Aisling Halpin - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Caeli Carroll - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%

Erin Hebert - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Jessica Wagner - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Freddy Ramirez - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Proctors 3%

Caeli Carroll - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Caeli Carroll - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Kimberly Wilpon - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Donald J. Laney - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Caeli Carroll - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Rewddy Ramirez - BEAUTIFUL - CapRep 2%

Michael Susko - CHITTY CHITTH BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 2%

Caeli Carroll - WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Patrick Oneill - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Chaz Wolcott - ROCK OF AGES - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

Dyllan Vallier - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 1%

Réka Echerer - JULIUS CAESAR - Catskill Mountain Shakespeare 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julia Adams - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 8%

Baylee Witter - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 7%

Gina Kowalski - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Cheryl Hart Zatt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

Julia Adams - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 6%

Cheryl Hart Zatt - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Beth Ruman - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 5%

Kelly Sienkiewicz - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Julia Squier - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Carmen Perritano - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 4%

Cate Lawrence - HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 4%

Sherry Recinella - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 3%

Tracy Edson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - CNY Community Arts Center 3%

Marcia Panza - LITTLE WOMEN - Rhinebeck Theatre Society 3%

Lawrence Nichols - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theater 3%

Kassidi Jarvis - THE SQUIRRELS - Harbinger Theatre 3%

Samantha Mileski - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Kendall Del Buono - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Company Theatre 3%

Kendall Del Buono - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Company Theatre 3%

Sue Berger & Elissa Martin - GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 3%

William H. Howard III - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 3%

Carmen Perritano - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Herkimer College 2%

Kylee Galarneau - BILL W. AND DR. BOB - CNY Playhouse 2%

Lawrence Nichols - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 2%

Gina Kowalski - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andrea Calarco - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 8%

Stephen Dell'Aversano - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 7%

Howard Tsvi Kaplan - BEAUTIFUL - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Cathy McHargue Johnson - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - JCC Centerstage 7%

Angie Andrea - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Kassie Kelso - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Ashley SimoneKirchner - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Playhouse Stage Co. 6%

Linda Cho - THE GREAT GATSBY - Broadway Theatre 5%

Michael Gutierrez - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 5%

Minah Smith-Tucker - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 5%

Julia Squier - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 5%

Tiffany Howard - NEWSIES - The Rev Theatre Company 4%

Samantha Mileski - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Tracy Dorman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 4%

Jimmy Johansmeyer - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Michelle Williams - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Enver Chakartash - STEREOPHONIC - John Golden Theatre 2%

Emily Liberatore - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Dustin Cross - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shadowland Stages 1%

Michael Gutierrez - THE MAIDS - The 3 Dollar Bill 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Rizzotti - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti Ahwaga Performing Arts Center 10%

Mitchell Canfield - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pittsford Musicals 6%

Kayla Toney - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Brian Clemente - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Bob Frame - NUNSENSE - Auburn Players 5%

Jonathan Pate - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theater 5%

Suzanne Rayome - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Rob Egan - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - BLAST 5%

Josh Clanton - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 4%

Dawn Oesch - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 4%

Francesco Carlo Archina - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Cheyenne See - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - CENTERstage Productions 4%

Pam Rapoza - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre444 4%

Justin Newkirk - HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 4%

Garrett Heater - GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 3%

Justin Jones - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 3%

Joshuah Patriarco - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Courtnie Harrington - GODSPELL - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Joey Steinhagen - BIG FISH - Running to Places 2%

Em Hausmann - BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Fort Salem Theater 2%

John Norine Jr - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Francesco C. Archina - RENT - Capital District Arts Initiative 2%

Eric Shovah - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Janie Wainwright - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - CNY Community Arts Center 2%

Stephen Foust - TARZAN - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Ashley-Simone Kirchner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 11%

Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 8%

Brynn Teska - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 7%

Barbara Hartwig - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Nicole McDonald & Rachel Seebode - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 6%

Kory Yamada - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 6%

Brynn Tyszka - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 5%

Shirley serotsky - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar theatre 5%

Chuck Kraus - SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 4%

Bill Kincaid - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Beth Glover - ANALOG & VINYL - The Depot Theatre 3%

Brett Smock - NEWSIES - The Rev Theatre Company 3%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Robert Ross Parker - GODSPELL - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Michael Susko - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 2%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Jessica Wagner - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Brett Smock - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Esther O'Leary Winter - THE HITMAKERS - JCC Centerstage 2%

Kerby Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Michael Lluberes - RAGTIME - Hangar Theatre 2%

Marc Tumminelli - JEKYLL & HYDE - White Plains Performing Arts Center 2%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 1%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - SHE HAS RISEN THE GOLDEN GIRLS MUSICAL - OFC Creations Theatre Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Zach Curtis - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 11%

Valerie Abel - OVER THE RIVER - Rome Community Theater 5%

Kyle West - AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater 5%

Adam Shatraw - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Baldwinsville Theatre Guild 5%

Brian Sheldon - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 4%

Carl Del Buono - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Company Theatre 4%

Aaron Holbritter and Casey Polomaine - AFTERLIFE: A GHOST STORY - Creative License 4%

Matt Ralyea - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 4%

Carl Del Buono - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Company Theatre 4%

Siobhan Shea - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Confetti stage 3%

Michael Nichols-Pate - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 3%

Joshuah Patriarco - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

Ryan Canavan - SYLVIA - Ti-Ahwaga Players 3%

Evan Jones - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Erin Harrington - THE HUMANS - Home Made Theater 2%

Philip Detrick - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - The Company Theatre 2%

Kate Murray - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cidermill Stage 2%

Dan Stevens - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 2%

Michael Koegel - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Phoenicia Playhouse 2%

Lou Trapani - HAMLET - CENTERstage Productions 2%

Pam Rapoza - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Theatre444 2%

Michael McDermott - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Maureen Baillargeon Aumand - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 2%

Nicole Tarcza - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 2%

Jeff Siuda - STELLA AND LOU - Out of Pocket, Inc. 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Zach Curtis - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 9%

Lisa Monde - THE MAIDS - The 3 Dollar Bill 8%

Carl Del Buono - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - Blackfriars Theatre 7%

Lisa Monde - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 5%

Donald Brenner - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - JCC Centerstage 5%

Ted Lange - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

Lindsay Warren Baker - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Joshuah Patriarco - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Margaret E. Hall - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael A. Lake and David Quinones Jr. - POV - Creative Action Unlimited 3%

Temar Underwood - MISERY - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Tabatha Gayle & Sarah Norris - TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Anna Keeley - IDIOT SAVANT - Under St Marks Theatre 3%

Margaret E. Hall - SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Mark Reynolds - THE LAST ROMANCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Chip Miller - CLYDE'S - Syracuse Stage 3%

Chan Harris - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Depot Theatre 3%

Robert Hupp - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 3%

Tanner Effinger - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Williamson - NEWTOWN - Geva Theatre Center 2%

Patti Lewis Brown - MALA - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

Petronia Paley - THREE MOTHERS - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Drew Kahl - BOEING-BOEING - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Ryan Schabach - RENT - Sheboygan Theatre Company 2%

Michael A. Lake - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 6%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Pittsford Musicals 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 3%

FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 3%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 3%

CABARET - Rome Community Theater 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Theatre444 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 2%

RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 2%

RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

RENT - Capital District Arts Initiative 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 2%

NUNSENSE - Auburn Players Community Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theater 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Salem Theater 2%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - The Company Theatre 1%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - CNY Community Arts Center 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 8%

CABARET - Broadway upstate 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar theatre 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 6%

THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co. 5%

CLUE - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

SHEAR MADNESS - Lake George Dinner theater 2%

TICK TICK BOOM - Kitchen Theatre 2%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Laura Kensley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 8%

Brian Clemente - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 7%

Brodie McPherson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Company Theatre 6%

Andrew Whipple - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 5%

Dimitri Vasilakos - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Patrick Ferlo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Andrew Whipple - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 5%

Corrie Aldrich - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 5%

Sam Victoria - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Brian Clemente - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Corrie Aldrich - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 4%

Ken DeBot - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 4%

Thomas Netter - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 4%

Garrett Coons - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre444 4%

Sarah Anson-Ordon - BILL W. AND DR. BOB - CNY Playhouse 3%

Laura Darling - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Confetti Stage 3%

Steve Moulton - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 3%

David Caso - MAGGIE MAY - Harbinger 2%

George Muller - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Phoenicia Playhouse 2%

Andrew Whipple - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 2%

Elizabeth Phan - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - CNY Playhouse 2%

Josh Karp - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Jared Ovitt - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Katherine Rotondi - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CNY Playhouse 2%

David Caso - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Heguy - SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 12%

Grant Merges - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 8%

Travis McHale - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Eric Behnke - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Hunter Ekberg - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Emma Deane - NEWTOWN - Geva Theatre Center 5%

Christopher Brusberg - THE BARBER OF SEVILLE (TRI-CITIES OPERA) - The Forum Theatre, Binghamton, NY 5%

Dawn Chiang - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 5%

Tyler M. Perry - TODD VS. THE TITANIC - Hangar Theatre 4%

Shane Patterson - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 4%

Hunter Ekberg - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%

Hunter Ekberg - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%

Eric Behnke - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Wheeler Moon - ROCK OF AGES - Forestburgh Playhouse 3%

Hunter Ekberg - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Jennifer Griffin Minor - THE FANTASTICKS - Tri-Cities Opera 2%

Jose Santiago - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Megan O'Brien - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Paul Hudson - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Travis McHale - SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Matthew Webb - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Shelby Loera - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Hunter Ekberg - WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Matthew Lazarus - TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 2%

Jennifer Griffin Minor - I AM A DREAMER WHO NO LONGER DREAMS - Tri-Cities Opera 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chris VanDerwerker - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 14%

Alex Hitrick - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 7%

Dan Galliher - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

Ben Kringer - NUNSENSE - Auburn Players Community Theatre 5%

Cameron Clarke Stevens - RENT - Capital District Arts Initiative 5%

Carolyn Goodfellow - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 5%

Emily Rose Rivera - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Jonathan Granger - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Josh Clanton - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 4%

Tommy Socolof - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 4%

Erica Moser - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CNY Playhouse 4%

Wendy Camilli - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 3%

Iris Rogers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Paul & JoAnn Schubert - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 3%

Jeremy Pletter - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Tom Odell - MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Dan Williams - GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 3%

Colin Keating - COMPANY: A STAGED CONCERT - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Richard Cherry - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 2%

Heather Ferlo - RAGTIME - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Maria Elmer - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 2%

Emily Rose Rivera - BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Fort Salem Theatre 2%

Cameron Clarke Stevens - ALICE BY HEART - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Paul & JoAnn Schubert - CABARET - CENTERstage Productions 2%

Emily Rose Rivera - BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Fort Salem Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Canaan J. Harris - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 14%

Brandon Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 7%

Todd Olson - BEAUTIFUL - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Brandon Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co. 7%

Thomas Socolof - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 7%

Teressa Balasubramaniam - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Jeremy Pletter - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre 6%

Alan J. Plado - JERSEY BOYS - The Rev Theatre Company 6%

Teressa Balasubramaniam - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Alexander Tom - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 5%

Colin Keating - GODSPELL - Redhouse Arts Center 4%

Robert J Tomasulo - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 4%

David Bloom - THE MAGIC FLUTE (TRI-CITIES OPERA) - The Forum Theatre, Binghamton, NY 3%

Valerie Gebert - ANALOG & VINYL - The Depot Theatre 3%

Vicky Gordon - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Hawkins Gardow - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Brian Axford - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Playhouse Stage Co. 3%

Shoshana Seid-Green - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Nicolas Guerrero - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

John Cockerill - THE FANTASTICKS - Tri-Cities Opera 2%

Erik Wakar - ROCK OF AGES - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Cider Mill Stage 8%

SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Pittsford Musicals 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 5%

THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Theatre444 4%

MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 4%

CABARET - Rome Community Theater 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort Salem Theater 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

BATBOY - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 3%

GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 3%

RENT - Capital District Arts Initiative 3%

PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 3%

ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - CENTERstage Productions 2%



Best Musical (Professional)

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 9%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theater 6%

SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 6%

CABARET - Broadway Upstate 5%

NEWSIES - The Rev Theatre Company 5%

THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 5%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%

MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 3%

THE FANTASTICKS - Tri-Cities Opera Center, Binghamton, NY 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Hangar Theatre 3%

THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - TEXAS SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2%

KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - White Plains Performing Arts Center 2%

PUMP BOYS & DINETTES - The Depot Theatre 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Amanda Blake - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-ahwaga Players 6%

Katherine Beaulac - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 5%

Ryan Canavan - CABARET - Ti-Ahwaga Players 4%

Abbie Paddock - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 3%

Benji Hitrick - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Kayla Hurd - LEGALLY BLONDE - Endicott Performing Arts Center 3%

Hannah DeStefano - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Helen Annely - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 3%

John Ashley Brown - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre444 3%

Ilana Rose Wallenstein - CABARET - Ti Ahwaga Performing Arts Center 2%

Elizabeth Sherwood-Mack - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Brandon Moore - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 2%

James W. Alexander - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Amber McCarthy - CABARET - CENTERstage Productions 2%

CJ Roche - COMPANY: A STAGED CONCERT - The Covey Theater Company 2%

Hollie Miller - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Sarah Cordts - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theatre 2%

Ryan Nolan - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Vivienne Hays - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Courtnie Harrington - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Amelia Scheriff - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 2%

Samantha Mileski - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

Hannah DeStefano - HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 2%

Samantha Vega - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - CENTERstage Productions 2%

Ella Dane Morgan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Ryan Canavan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Redhouse Arts Center 6%

Michael Nichols-Pate - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 6%

David Autovino - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

Elizabeth Nestlerode - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Carl Del Buono - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Ava Papaleo, Wendla - SPRING AWAKENING - Playhouse Stage Co 4%

Christian Maxwell Henry - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre 4%

Abby Kate Herron - BEAUTIFUL - JCC Centerstage 4%

Mary Tiballi-Hoffman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Selma Fabregas, Elle Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 4%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Molly Bremer - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Gabi Bazinet Douglas - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 3%

Robbie Beirne - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 2%

Madelaine Vandenberg - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre 2%

Molly Bremer - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Addison Schuh - PUMP BOYS & DINETTES - The Depot Theatre 2%

Garett Clayton - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Jon Maltz, Emmett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 2%

Nikita Burshteyn - BEAUTIFUL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Lucy Thomas - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 2%

Vivian Waye - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Tiara Whaley - ANALOG & VINYL - The Depot Theatre 2%

Felix Aguilar Tomlinson - THE FANTASTICKS (TRI-CITIES OPERA) - Tri-Cities Opera Center, Binghamton, NY 2%

Keith DuBois, Moritz - Spring Awakening - Playhouse Stage Co 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Parker Howland - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 9%

Courtney Schutt - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Company Theatre 4%

Adam Coons - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Confetti Stage 3%

Aaliyah Al-Fuhaid - IN THE BLOOD - Harbinger 3%

Aaron Alexander - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%

Michaela Buckley - OLEANNA - Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) 3%

Anna Tagliaferro - SYLVIA - Ti-Ahwaga Players 2%

Christopher C. Conway - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - The Company Theatre 2%

Melissa Lacijan - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Ariana Kuzu Rivera - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Company Theatre 2%

Joshuah Patriarco - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Coach House Players 2%

Carol Charniga - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Siri Allison - AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Helen Annely - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 2%

Jonathan Pate - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 2%

Rebecca Brown Adelman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Phoenicia Playhouse 2%

Maddie Adkins - LETTERS TO SALA - Rome Community Theater 2%

Laura Feligno - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Theatre444 2%

Ryan Palmer - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Brittany Glenn - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Curtain Call Theater 2%

Rosalyn Annely - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 2%

Kevin O'Toole - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Yurble - HAMLET - CENTERstage Productions 2%

Kris Majka - OVER THE RIVER - Rome Community Theater 1%

Abbey Sugars-Keen - TWELFTH NIGHT - Kanata Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Benita Zahn - AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater 9%

Erin-Kate Howard - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - Blackfriars Theatre 5%

Andrea Gregori - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 5%

Angelique Powell - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Black Theater Troupe of Upstate New York 5%

Anna Gion - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Colin D. Pazik - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - JCC Centerstage 4%

Caesar Samayoa - SEARED - Capital Rep 4%

Fred Grandy - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Trisha Jeffrey - THREE MOTHERS - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Tyler Nye - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Depot Theatre 3%

Ryan Canavan - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Roger F. Gans - TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - JCC Centerstage 3%

Melody Ladd - BOEING-BOEING - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Jason O'Connell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 3%

Alexandra Fortin - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shadowland Stages 3%

Brennan Lowery - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Derek Emerson Powell - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Magdalyn Donnelly - MISERY - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Joshuah Patriarco - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

Chantez Engeleit - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Catskill Mountain Shakespeare 2%

Kathleen Carey - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Wesley Slade - HAND TO GOD - Forestburgh Playhouse 2%

David Gow - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Kellie Overbey - NEWTOWN - Geva Theatre Center 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 11%

OVER THE RIVER - Rome Community Theater 5%

RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 4%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 4%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Company Theatre 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Players of Utica 4%

AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater 4%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 4%

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - Blackfriars Theatre 3%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Coach House Players 3%

PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 3%

HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Cidermill Stage 3%

THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - The Company Theatre 3%

THE SQUIRRELS - Harbinger Theatre 3%

THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 3%

BILL W. AND DR. BOB - CNY Playhouse 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Phoenicia Playhouse 2%

THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 2%

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 2%

STELLA AND LOU - Out of Pocket, Inc 2%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Theatre444 2%

RED MAPLE - Curtain Call Theatre 2%



Best Play (Professional)

DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 10%

CLUE - Blackfriars Theatre 10%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 8%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 7%

NEWTOWN - Geva Theatre Center 5%

INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 5%

THREE MOTHERS - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - JCC Centerstage 4%

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Blackfriars Theatre 4%

SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 3%

MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 3%

CLYDE'S - Syracuse Stage 3%

THE LAST ROMANCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

MISERY - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Black Theater Troupe of Upstate New York 3%

SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - The Depot Theatre 2%

POV - Creative Action Unlimited 2%

BOEING-BOEING - Chenango River Theatre 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Catskill Mountain Shakespeare 1%

HAND TO GOD - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Forestburgh Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Zach Curtis - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 11%

Brian Clemente - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 6%

Brodie McPherson - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Company Theatre 5%

Marc Christopher - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Marc Christopher - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Josh Clanton - CABARET - Rome Community Theater 4%

Laura Salvaggio - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 4%

Jared Lee Morgan - THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER - The Company Theatre 4%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 4%

Adam Coons - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 4%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - MARY POPPINS - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Marc Christopher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Jennie Casey-Sinnott - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Schenectady Civic Players 3%

Garrett D. West - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 3%

Adam Coons - WEB - Sand Lake Center for the Arts 3%

Anne-Margaret Childress - HAMLET - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 3%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Marie Weinfurt - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 2%

Charles J.I. Krawczyk - GODSPELL - Fort Salem Theater 2%

Christopher J. Lupia & Sandy Jarvis - PLAZA SUITE - CNY Playhouse 2%

Brian Prather - RED MAPLE - Curtain Call Theatre 2%

Sonny DeWitt - INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Cider Mill Stage 2%

Eric Rudy - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 2%

George Muller - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Phoenicia Playhouse 2%

Josh Taylor - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Baldwinsville Center for the arts 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Allen Wright Shannoon - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 13%

Zach Curtis - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 9%

Marc Christopher - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 7%

Amara*jk - I AM A DREAMER WHO NO LONGER DREAMS - Tri-Cities Opera 5%

Eli Sherlock - RAGTIME - Hangar Theatre 4%

Anna Kiraly - TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Izmir Ickbal - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Steven Kendall - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 3%

Mia Irwin - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 3%

Connor Gallerani - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Pendragon Theatre 3%

Rozy Isquith - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Maggie Jackson - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Bonnie B. Brewer - ANALOG & VINYL - The Depot Theatre 2%

Amara*jk - THE FANTASTICKS - Tri-Cities Opera 2%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Brian Prather - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Eric Vaughn Johnson - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Britton Mauk - CLYDE'S - Syracuse Stage 2%

Brian Prather - SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Baron Pugh - THREE MOTHERS - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Jakob Pepper - MISERY - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Marshall Pope & Chad Healy - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

John Haldoupis - WHITE CHRISTMAS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Fitzmorris - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 10%

Anthony Vadala - GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 8%

Anne Marie Baker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 7%

Tom Moeller - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 7%

Sound Designer - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 6%

Andrew Deitch - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 5%

Andrew Deitch - IN THE BLOOD - Harbinger 5%

Tom Moeller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 4%

Siobhan Shea - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Confetti Stage 4%

Tom Moeller - PETER PAN - Home Made Theater 4%

Gavin Seymore - ROMEO & JULIET: A CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 4%

Dan Stevens - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%

Ted Wenskus - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) 3%

Joshua Horowitz - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 3%

Garrett D. West - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 3%

Nic MacLane & Emily Harrington - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - CNY Playhouse 3%

Ted Wenskus - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 3%

Brian Starnes - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 2%

Joshua Horowitz - MAGGIE MAY - Harbinger 2%

Sound Designer - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Players of Utica 2%

Sound Designer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - SummerStage at Rome Capitol Theatre 2%

Sound Designer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Town of Manlius Recreation Department 2%

Ted Wenskus - ALL THE DEVILS - DVC 1%

Joshua Horowitz - MRS. PACKARD - Harbinger Theatre 1%

Joshua Horowitz - THE SQUIRRELS - Harbinger 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Anthony Vadala - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 12%

Tommy Rosati - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 10%

Jeffrey Salerno - BEAUTIFUL - Capital Repertory Theatre 7%

Andre Pleuss - NEWTOWN - Geva Theatre Center 6%

Brian Kovach - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Kyle Jensen - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Brian Kovach - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Brian Kovach - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

UptownSound - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Syracuse Stage 5%

Brian Kovach - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 4%

Kwamina Biney - TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 4%

Brandon Reed - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

C. J. Whitaker - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 4%

Kyle Jensen - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Lisa Monde - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 3%

Daniel Lundberg - BANDSTAND - The Rev Theatre Company 2%

Jeffrey Salerno - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Salerno - SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Kate Wecker - THE LAST ROMANCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Ryan Rumery - STEREOPHONIC - John Golden Theatre 2%

Lisa Monde - THE MAIDS - The 3 Dollar Bill 2%

Phil Johnson - CLYDE'S - Syracuse Stage 2%

Jeff Knapp - KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Shadowland Stages 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Iris Rogers - INTO THE WOODS - Fort Salem Theater 6%

Lauren MacDonough - LEGALLY BLONDE - Pittsford Musicals 6%

Andréa Gregori - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Ti-Ahwaga Players 5%

Tony Villecco - CABARET - Ti Ahwaga Arts Center 5%

Alex White - BEETHOVEN: LIVE IN CONCERT - Fort Salem Theatre 3%

Adam Fumarola - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Town of Manlius Recreation Department 3%

Ben Borenstein - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Baldwinsville Center for the Arts 3%

Amanda Blake - GREASE - SRO Productions 3%

Sharron Bird - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Rome Community Theater 3%

Julian Hugo-Perez - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Joshua DeMarco - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Elizabeth Sterling - FUN HOME - Schenectady Light Opera Company 3%

Lauren Kerr - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Helen Annely - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theater 2%

Allie Mantica - RENT - Capital District Arts Initiative 2%

Noah Alexander Price - TWISTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF A ROYAL VIZIER - Rome Community Theater 2%

Jerry Gretzinger - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Laura Feligno - SWEENEY TODD - Theatre444 2%

Briana Jessie - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Baldwinsville center for the arts 2%

Jack McAuliff - GREASE - The Covey Theater Company 2%

David Quinones Jr. - SPRING AWAKENING - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%

Courtney Constantino Baldeh - BATBOY - The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck 2%

Lauren Risley - CINDERELLA - Schuylerville Community Theatre 2%

Steve Kay - HEAD OVER HEELS - Colonial Little Theater 2%

Rosalyn Annely - TARZAN - Schenectady Light Opera Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tripp Hanson - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 6%

Bex Odorisio - RUTHLESS! - Chenango River Theatre 5%

Katelyn Machnica - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Blackfriars Theatre 5%

Jonathan Pate - CABARET - Broadway Upstate 5%

Eli Vanderkolk - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 5%

Ben Reiner - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OFC Creations Theatre Center 5%

Abbey Alder - ANYTHING GOES - Woodstock Playhouse 4%

Jeannine Trimboli - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Gabi Bazinet Douglas, Brooke - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 3%

Trevor Shingler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Zeke Manry - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Woodstock Playhouse 3%

Colin Wasmund - MY FAIR LADY - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Aja Downing - ANALOG & VINYL - The Depot Theatre 3%

Madison Hertel - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Hangar Theatre 3%

Dexter Conlin - RAGTIME - Hangar Theatre 2%

Trisha Jeffrey - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Eric Schutt - THE PRODUCERS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Kaitlyn Baldwin - KINKY BOOTS - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Ryan Palmer - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Shannon Rafferty - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Joshua DeMarco - GRACE FOR PRESIDENT - Playhouse Stage Co. 2%

Molly Rose McGrath, Paulette - LEGALLY BLONDE - Playhouse Stage Co 2%

Vanessa LeDiva - THE FANTASTICKS - Tri-Cities Opera 2%

Channing Weir - THE BOY FROM OZ - OFC Creations Theatre Center 2%

Philip Detrick - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Andréa Gregori - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 9%

Bella Lupia - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 4%

Kiyomi Oliver - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE - Crow City Theatre 4%

Alexandra Doggette - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Players 4%

Josh Clanton - LETTERS TO SALA - Rome Community Theater 3%

David Quinones Jr. - AFTERLIFE: A GHOST STORY - Creative License 3%

Ashley Schuliger - MAGGIE MAY - Harbinger 3%

Lauren Risley - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Bunbury Players 3%

Dorothy Slim Van Pelt - AGNES OF GOD - Fort Salem Theater 3%

Thomas Annunziata - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Coach House Players 2%

Rosalyn Annely - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 2%

Carlos Vazquez - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Up In One Productions 2%

Gary Hoffman - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Dominic Tillou - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players- Albany Barn 2%

Patrick White - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theater 2%

Ryan Canavan - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Ti-Ahwaga Players 2%

Emily Crist - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Confetti stage 2%

Kathryn Borden - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - The Company Theatre 2%

Carol Charniga - RABBIT HOLE - Bunbury Players 2%

Jennifer Walczak - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Theatre444 2%

Frank Procopio - BILL W. AND DR. BOB - CNY Playhouse 2%

Shaya Reyes - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Confetti Stage 2%

Geneva Turner - HAMLET: THE CLOWN PRINCE - Coach House Players/Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

Stevie Burggraaf - THE MOORS - Out of Pocket, Inc 2%

Olivia Stickles - THE EFFECT OF GAMMA RAYS ON MAN-IN-THE-MOON MARIGOLDS - Bunbury Players 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Parker Howland - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Chenango River Theatre 10%

Richard Staropoli - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - Blackfriars Theatre 8%

Alessandro Yokoyama - TRACKS - Pendragon Theatre 7%

Derek Powell - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 7%

Adeline Morey - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 7%

Thomas Annunziata - MACBETH: GALAXY OF BLOOD - Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 6%

Mac Stevenson - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 5%

Dante Palumbo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Players of Utica 4%

Jovan Davis - SEARED - Capital Repertory Theatre 4%

Michaela Torres - POV - Creative Action Unlimited 3%

Alondra Hughes - BOEING-BOEING - Chenango River Theatre 3%

Arthur Lazalde - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Jovan Davis - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 3%

Nick Capodilupo - THE LAST ROMANCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 3%

Russell Sperberg - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Dori May Ganisin - THE LAST ROMANCE - Cortland Repertory Theatre 2%

Dori May Ganisin - BOEING-BOEING - Chenango River Theatre 2%

Sondrine Lee Bontemps - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%

Grace Allyn - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Laura Austin - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

Olivia Grant - POV - Creative Action Unlimited 2%

Jay Merante - INHERIT THE WIND - Redhouse Arts Center 2%

John Soliz - SWEAT - Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Ryan Wasserman - DALI'S DREAM - Gene Frankel Theatre 2%

Nicole Mecca - POV - Creative Action Unlimited 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Schenectady Light Opera Company 11%

Ti-Ahwaga Players 6%

Fort Salem Theater 6%

Cidermill Stage 5%

Rome Community Theater 5%

Pittsford Musicals 4%

Bunbury Players 4%

Playhouse Stage Co 4%

The Company Theatre 3%

Out of Pocket, Inc 3%

Home Made Theater 3%

Schenectady Civic Players 3%

Sand Lake Center for the Arts 3%

Crow City Theatre 2%

Capital Repertory Theatre 2%

Epiphany Shakespeare Co. 2%

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 2%

Harbinger Theatre 2%

Endicott Performing Arts Center 2%

Theatre444 2%

Syracuse Shakespeare In-The-Park 2%

Colonial Little Theater 2%

CNY Playhouse 2%

Performing Arts of Woodstock 2%

SRO Productions 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Playhouse Stage Company 9%

Blackfriars Theatre 8%

Chenango River Theatre 8%

OFC Creations Theatre Center 7%

Cortland Repertory Theatre 6%

Woodstock Playhouse 5%

Hangar Theatre 4%

Geva Theatre Center 4%

Pendragon Theatre 4%

Redhouse Arts Center 3%

Landmark Theater 3%

Cohoes Music Hall 3%

The Rev Theatre Company 3%

Syracuse Stage 3%

Stanley Theater 3%

Tri-Cities Opera Center, Binghamton, NY 3%

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York 2%

Kitchen Theatre 2%

The Depot Theatre, Westport, NY 12993 2%

Bridge Street Theatre 2%

Gene Frankel Theatre 1%

Creative Action Unlimited 1%

Shadowland Stages 1%

Theatre for the New City 1%



