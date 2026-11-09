My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Visual Studies Workshop to Screen SLUDGE AU NATURAL Experimental Film Program in Rochester
Mary Lewandowski curates and projects the screening, which is preceded by an open studio with Project Space residents Rebecca Barten and David Sherman.
Visual Studies Workshop (VSW) screens the latest SLUDGE, their most experimental and dynamic cinematic series. SLUDGE layers multiple 16mm films from the VSW film archive with simultaneous projection, blending and bending the meanings of historic media into critical, silly, and thrilling new narratives. SLUDGE au naturel mines the film collection for views of the environmental and ecological, from the sinister to the spiritual, creating a stew of natural forces and biological textures. SLUDGE is especially popular with a growing community of offbeat and experimental film appreciators. Curated and projected by Mary Lewandowski.
Also on November 19, Open Studio with Project Space Residents Rebecca Barten and David Sherman (AZ). While in residency, they will create an expanded microcinema piece based on the myth of Persephone.
EVENT DETAILS
Date: Thursday, November 19
6-9pm Open Studio
7:30pm SLUDGE au natural screening
Location: Visual Studies Workshop, 36 King Street, Rochester NY 14608
Cost: $10 for SLUDGE, Free for VSW Members
About Visual Studies Workshop
Visual Studies Workshop nurtures experimental and expansive approaches to photography and media arts, and builds community among artists and the public through exhibitions, publications and residencies. The organization envisions a society that values the human need to create and share ideas. VSW was founded in 1969 in Rochester, NY by photographer, educator and curator Nathan Lyons (1930–2016), and became one of the earliest independent, not-for-profit, artist-run spaces in the country. More than 50 years later, the organization's mission is reflected in its core programs: VSW public programs and exhibitions, Project Space artist residencies, and VSW publications and workshops. In support of VSW programs, the organization holds substantial photography and moving image research collections and an art library for artists, critics and the general public to explore, research and reuse. vsw.org
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