Video: Watch the Cast of LES MISÉRABLES Rehearse 'One Day More' at Syracuse Stage

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Syracuse Stage shared rehearsal footage of the cast of LES MISÉRABLES performing 'One Day More' as the production prepares to open its run in Syracuse, N.Y. Check out the video!

Directed by Artistic Director Robert Hupp, the show will run November 27, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

The cast includes Colin Anderson* (Broadway: “Carousel”) as Jean Valjean, Jonathan Christopher* (Broadway: “Sweeney Todd”) as Javert, Timothy H. Lee* (Broadway: “Hadestown,” “KPOP”) as Marius, David Lowenstein* (Broadway: “The Frogs,” "Seussical," “On the Town”) and Celia Madeoy* as the Thénardiers, Lara Adria as Eponine, Siri Jolliffe as Cosette, Lily Nelson as Fantine, Nigel Huckle* as Enjolras, Rosemary Laprime and Rhys Natoli as Gavroche, and Violet Burdick, Mika Spindel, Leighanne Sumagaysay and Aurora Wantuch as Young Cosette / Young Eponine.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now at SyracuseStage.org/LesMis, in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office and by phone at 315-443-3275.

LES MISÉRABLES is the second show of the 26/27 season and runs in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., through Jan. 3, 2027.

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