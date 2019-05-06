VIDEO: MAMMA MIA! Dances Into Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre

After a sold out run of The Sleepy Hollow Experience last fall, Brian Clowdus is back to produce the first Broadway musical at Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre in over 25 years. Things will be heating up as Chillicothe transforms into the islands of Greece with the most immersive ABBA musical experience audiences have ever witnessed. Betsy Padamonksy from the Broadway National Tour of MAMMA MIA! headlines as Donna. Follow her and her friends as they take a trip down memory lane to discover the winner takes it all in the end and sometimes life forces you to stand up and embrace your inner dancing queen!

Brian Clowdus knew that Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre had everything needed to make MAMMA MIA! happen: sand, water, and mountains. To take things to the next level, the classic mountain scapes will be painted white transporting audiences to the isles of Greece with singers and dancers using the entirety of the space in a 360 tribute to ABBA. This will truly be an immersive MAMMA MIA! unlike any other complete with lots of heat, and not just from the tiki torches... good thing themed piña coladas are being served to cool everyone off!

Director and producer Brian Clowdus says, "I am over the moon to be back in Chillicothe after the massive success of Sleepy Hollow last year, bringing the first musical in over 25 years to the Tecumseh! playing space! MAMMA MIA!, a piece near and dear to my heart, follows the beautiful story of family, friendship, and the power of music and dance to enrich our lives and express what we are feeling when words alone are not enough. Our production will take full advantage of Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheatre as we whitewash the mountains, transporting the audiences to the Greek Isles where bathing suits are always worn and ABBA is always blasting!"

Brandon Smith, the CEO of the Scioto Society (Tecumseh!) says, "Five years ago when I returned home and accepted my position at Tecumseh!, I had envisioned a place that built upon the history and high standards that had been set in the previous decades. I wanted us to create a place where artists could come and practice their skills, a place that would be active from early spring to late fall, a place that was vitally important to the economy of our community. That is not something that happens overnight. In the previous several years we have taken large steps in

that direction and this past fall when we partnered with Brian Clowdus on The Sleepy Hollow Experience, it took a giant leap forward. I could not be more pleased that our partnership with him and his company is growing again with this production of MAMMA MIA! This May for 10 nights, world class theatre will again be presented on our stage right here in Chillicothe. I hope that all of southern Ohio will come to support it, and have a fun night at the theater!"

Betsy Padamonsky, starring in the production as Donna, says "I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Donna again because it's like reconnecting with a dear old friend! Working with Brian has been a dream of mine as I've been excited to experience his highly innovative and creative process first hand. His unique brand of storytelling is an honor to share with the people of Chillicothe. Bringing 'this island' to an outdoor space will be incredibly special since so much of MAMMA MIA!'s heart lies within its earthy and rustic spirit! My heart is filled with so much love as we embark on this memorable journey!"





