US Premiere of WATCHING PEOPLE WATCHING BIRDS Headlines Glimmerglass Film Days in Cooperstown

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The 14th edition of Glimmerglass Film Days, which runs November 11-15 in multiple Cooperstown venues, includes the US Premiere of WATCHING PEOPLE WATCHING BIRDS (Michael Loeken, Ulrike Franke, 2026, Germany) and multiple films in Oscar contention. The film festival in Cooperstown runs Wednesday-Sunday with 28 screenings and 16 filmmakers and guest speakers.

WATCHING PEOPLE WATCHING BIRDS, which will be shown on Sunday, November 15 at 12:30 pm at the Fenimore Art Museum, focuses on the role of birdwatchers and their inspiring devotion to nature. One of the featured birdwatchers is the author Jonathan Franzen, who says in the film that wild birds are important because 'they represent our last, best connection to a natural world that is otherwise disappearing.' Earlier that day, the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will lead a free bird walk on the grounds of the Fenimore Art Museum and along the shore of Otsego Lake, at 9 am.

Filmgoers can also watch official submissions for the 2027 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category: SILENT FRIEND (Ildikó Enyedi, 2025) is Hungary's official submission, and TO HOLD A MOUNTAIN (Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić, 2026) is Montenegro's official selection.

Among the 2027 Cinema Eye Honors Audience Choice Prize long list films at Film Days are the Opening Film: WILD INSIDE (Penny Lane, 2026) about Flaco the owl who escaped from a zoo and captured the hearts of New Yorkers; THE BEND IN THE RIVER (Robb Moss, 2025) which chronicles five friends over nearly 50 years, and TIME AND WATER (Sara Dosa, 2026) a powerful documentary narrated by and featuring Icelandic poet Andri Snær Magnason which asks the question, against the backdrop of his country's retreating glaciers, how do you say goodbye to something you never thought you could lose? The eventual Oscar winner Best Documentary Feature has been on the Audience Choice long list for each of the past eight years. In addition, BUCKSKIN (Mars Verrone, 2026), part of the Film Days Shorts+Cake program, is long-listed for the Cinema Eye Honors Shorts list.

Hyde Bay Program and Award

Also of note is the first-ever Hyde Bay Program and Award, which recognizes emerging filmmakers with ties to New York State. The four Hyde Bay finalists are:

DAILY WORKER (Ting Su, 2025, USA, China, 10 minutes)

LAKELAND (Meghan Marin, 2026, USA, 6 minutes)

OVER THAT HORIZON (Eric Adsit, 2026, USA, 10 minutes)

PRODIGAL DAUGHTER (Nancy Peng, Xiuyuan (Steven) Chen, 2025, USA, 20 minutes)

In addition to having their films shown at Glimmerglass Film Days, finalists receive an all-access pass to Film Days, a travel stipend, and opportunities to interact with established filmmakers and film enthusiasts at Film Days. The Hyde Bay Program will feature a Q&A discussion led by Hyde Bay jury chair Peter Hutchison with filmmakers and Hyde Bay finalists Eric Adsit and Meghan Marin, and film subject Kay Stroh.

'To me, the energy of this year's Film Days comes from the fact that we find such interesting extremes--from humor to deep sentiment to timeless reflection, back and forth--even within the span of a single film,' says Peggy Parsons, artistic director of Glimmerglass Film Days and film curator emerita of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

The films reflect the theme 'Second Nature' and were selected by Parsons and Xander Moffat, an independent film producer who serves as Film Days Technical Director and Programming Coordinator.

Filmmakers and Speakers

Film Days is known for the chance to interact with filmmakers, along with Moss and Dawson, filmmakers coming include: Robb Moss (THE BEND IN THE RIVER), James Dawson (DEREK VS DEREK), Elizabeth Westrate (JIMMY AND THE DEMONS), Beth Howard (PIEOWA: A PIECE OF AMERICA), Jon Bowermaster (THE KEEPER), Mélissa Lefebvre and Paul Tom (BUBBLES), Byron Leon (SOUL PATROL), Evan Goodchild (THE PAINTED LIFE OF GREGORY GILLESPIE), Mark Street (RIVER OF DAYS), Peter Coccoma (DRIFTS). Guzzy Grashow, who is featured in the film JIMMY AND THE DEMONS, and John Lipscomb, the film subject of THE KEEPER will be in attendance, as will Lipscomb's dog and first mate Batu.

Andrew Earle Simpson, one of the country's foremost silent film accompanists and composers, will perform for the screening of the 1920 silent film THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS. Filmmaker Peter Hutchison, who has had multiple documentaries screened at Film Days and who joined the Film Days Steering Committee this year, will host the Rutkoff Brunch on Sunday, which will explore a question that has run through much of his work: What happens to democracy when wealth and power become increasingly concentrated in fewer hands? And, Jane Steuerwald, executive director of the Thomas Edison Media Arts Consortium, will present Selections from the Thomas Edison Film Festival.

Tickets, Events, and Free Films

A program of Otsego 2000, Film Days also will offer an art exhibit, parties, trivia, book tie-ins, lodging specials, two free films, and guided walks. The full schedule of 25 feature films, 3 shorts programs, and related events is available at glimmerglassfilmdays.org. This year, there are two free films, SALLIE'S ASHES on Friday, November 13 and MONSTERS, INC. on Sunday, November 15. Tickets can be reserved online.

Most other film tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. The screening of the 1920 silent film THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS with live piano accompaniment is $15. Tickets to parties and events range from $15-$50, when purchased in advance.

Glimmerglass Film Days is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Film Days also is funded by the Scriven Foundation and the Otsego County Government. Lion Level sponsors include Doreen DeNicola/DeNicola Design LLC; Five Star Subaru; and S. Tier French. Benefactor Level sponsors are: Bruce Caswell and Lauren Deichman; Faith Gay and Francesca Zambello; Robert Nelson and Van Broughton Ramsey; and Springbrook. Director Level sponsors include, Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, Blue Mingo Grill, Jay Bosley and Hudi Podolsky, Cooperstown Natural Foods, Eva Davy, Dominick and Georgina Fontana, Glimmerglass Festival, Raymond Han and Paul Kellogg Foundation, Patricia and Robert Hanft, Allison and Keyes Hill-Edgar, Alison and Tim Lord, Peter Regan and Aviva Schneider, David Strogatz and Rosalind Thomas, and The White House Inn. Additional sponsors can be found at glimmerglassfilmdays.org.

Film Days Venues

Film Days will be held in multiple Cooperstown venues:

National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown

Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown

Fenimore Farm & Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown

Templeton Hall, 63 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown

The Smithy, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown

Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown

About Otsego 2000

Otsego 2000 is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1981 to ensure the Otsego Lake region remains a masterpiece of nature by protecting and supporting its environmental, scenic, cultural, historic, and agricultural resources as well as its economic well-being. Otsego 2000 accomplishes its mission through programs like Glimmerglass Film Days, the year-round Cooperstown Farmers' Market, Otsego Outdoors, historic preservation initiatives, and environmental stewardship. www.otsego2000.org

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