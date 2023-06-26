The REV Theatre Company Invites You... INTO THE WOODS!

With excitement rising following their acclaimed production of EVITA, The REV eagerly steps into the whimsical, fractured world of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine’s timeless musical escapade, Into The Woods.

As the iconic storybook characters each pursue their wish, the twists and turns in their journeys bring about wildly unexpected results. Into the Woods is at once enchanting and endearing – a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility and the stories we tell our children.



