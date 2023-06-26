The REV Theatre Company Invites You... INTO THE WOODS!

Into the Woods runs July 5-25 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.
With excitement rising following their acclaimed production of EVITA, The REV eagerly steps into the whimsical, fractured world of Stephen Sondheim & James Lapine’s timeless musical escapade, Into The Woods.
As the iconic storybook characters each pursue their wish, the twists and turns in their journeys bring about wildly unexpected results. Into the Woods is at once enchanting and endearing – a touching and deeply human show about community, responsibility and the stories we tell our children.
|42ND STREET at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
The Mac-Haydn Theatre (6/22-7/02)
|Into The Woods
Merry-Go-Round Playhouse (7/05-7/25)
|Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
|The 39 Steps
The Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES (6/23-7/09)
|Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
|Decompositions
Farm Arts Collective (7/01-7/02)
|Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Bridge Street Theatre (7/13-7/23)
|THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Mac-Haydn Theatre
Mac-Haydn Theatre (7/20-7/30)
