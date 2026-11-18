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The Café Society, a jazz quintet led by tenor saxophonist Justin Flynn and vocalist Emily Wade Adams, will perform at Jazz on Main in downtown Mt. Kisco, New York, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature selections from the group's recent album, Blame It On My Youth, alongside new arrangements of holiday music to mark the beginning of the season.

The Café Society has performed together for nearly a decade, appearing at venues throughout New York City and beyond. The group has toured its tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley across the Northeast and performed at the premiere party for Broadway's Good Night, Oscar, starring Tony Award winner Sean Hayes.

Flynn has performed and recorded with jazz musicians including Vincent Herring, Peter Erskine, Joe Locke, Jeff Ballard and Randy Brecker.

Adams' session and toplining work with Mewgenics recently reached No. 23 on the Billboard jazz charts. Her performance credits also include appearances with the Cape Cod Symphony, Ray of Light Theater and 54 Below.

The group's album, Blame It On My Youth, was recorded in live takes and mixed and mastered by four-time Grammy Award winner Dave Darlington, whose credits include work with Wayne Shorter, Samara Joy and Herbie Hancock.

Ticket Information

The Café Society will perform at Jazz on Main, located at 37 South Moger Avenue in Mt. Kisco, New York, on Saturday, November 28, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies per person.

For tickets and additional information, call (914) 730-2399.

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