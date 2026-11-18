"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Café Society to Bring Jazz and Holiday Favorites to Jazz on Main This November
The quintet will perform selections from its recent album BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH alongside new holiday arrangements.
The Café Society, a jazz quintet led by tenor saxophonist Justin Flynn and vocalist Emily Wade Adams, will perform at Jazz on Main in downtown Mt. Kisco, New York, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature selections from the group's recent album, Blame It On My Youth, alongside new arrangements of holiday music to mark the beginning of the season.
The Café Society has performed together for nearly a decade, appearing at venues throughout New York City and beyond. The group has toured its tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Adderley across the Northeast and performed at the premiere party for Broadway's Good Night, Oscar, starring Tony Award winner Sean Hayes.
Flynn has performed and recorded with jazz musicians including Vincent Herring, Peter Erskine, Joe Locke, Jeff Ballard and Randy Brecker.
Adams' session and toplining work with Mewgenics recently reached No. 23 on the Billboard jazz charts. Her performance credits also include appearances with the Cape Cod Symphony, Ray of Light Theater and 54 Below.
The group's album, Blame It On My Youth, was recorded in live takes and mixed and mastered by four-time Grammy Award winner Dave Darlington, whose credits include work with Wayne Shorter, Samara Joy and Herbie Hancock.
Ticket Information
The Café Society will perform at Jazz on Main, located at 37 South Moger Avenue in Mt. Kisco, New York, on Saturday, November 28, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies per person.
For tickets and additional information, call (914) 730-2399.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Alex Edelman's Just For Us
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (12/05-12/20)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: A Christmas Story: The Musical
OFC Creations Theatre Center (12/17-1/03)
|
The Dog Poop Attack
The Cherry Arts (11/13-11/22)
|
SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (6/01-6/02)
|
HYDE by PUSH Physical Theatre
Geva Theatre (1/29-2/06)
|
A Red, White & Blue Christmas
Tri-Cities Opera (12/11-12/13)
|
Arthur and Friends Make A Musical
Cohoes Music Hall (2/23-3/26)
|
RIJF Innovation Jazz Series
Theater at Innovation Square (10/15-5/06)
|
A Christmas Carol
Geva Theatre (11/25-12/27)
|
Celebrating Music at Carnegie Weill Recital Hall: A Special Performance of Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1
Carnegie Weill Recital Hall (11/23-11/23)