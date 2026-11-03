THE DOG POOP ATTACK to Open in Ithaca in Cherry Collective Adaptation

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The first international adaptation of a hit play from Germany arrives in Ithaca in a brand-new version created by the Cherry Collective.

What happens when a small-town theater company decides that the best way to get noticed is to stage a scandal? The Dog Poop Attack relates what happened when an ensemble of actors in Jena, Germany attempted to capture national attention with the true story of a choreographer who lost it on a theater critic. What unfolds is a dizzyingly meta theatrical adventure: a provocative and absorbing reflection on the media, violence and forgiveness, and the ridiculous, tireless human impulse to create.

Since its premiere in Germany, The Dog Poop Attack (Die Hundekot-Attacke) has become one of the most talked-about productions in Europe. The New York Times called the German production 'provocative and absorbing... a minor miracle.' Its creators, the Dutch performance collective Wunderbaum, have become iconic figures in contemporary European theater.

Now, Ithaca's Cherry Collective is thrilled to bring this remarkable work to Central New York in its first-ever international adaptation. Rather than simply reproduce the original, Cherry Collective received Wunderbaum's permission to develop a new adaptation of The Dog Poop Attack especially for our audiences.

Like the original, this adaptation gleefully blurs the boundaries between truth and fiction, performance and reality, and artistic ambition and outright absurdity. The production draws audiences into unexpectedly profound questions: Who gets to tell a story? What happens when the pursuit of attention becomes an art form in itself? And what are we really doing when we create something for the world to see?

The Dog Poop Attack features Meghan Barton, Dane Cruz, Meg Elliott, RJ Lavine, Matt Ryan, and Sylvie Yntema. Sound and projections are by Stephen St. Francis Decky, lighting is by Katt Hass, with additional writing by Fabian 'Farbeyon' Saucedo. Adapted and directed by Cherry Arts Artistic and Executive Director Samuel Buggeln.

The Dog Poop Attack opens in Ithaca, NY at The Cherry Performance Space on November 13 and runs through November 22. Tickets are on sale now at thecherry.org.

Presenting sponsors of The Dog Poop Attack are David and Suzy Kramer.

The Cherry Arts Inc. is a multi-arts hub that supports a wide range of artists and community in our Cherry Gallery, Camilla Schade studio, and flexible Cherry Performance Space on the Cayuga inlet in the west end of Ithaca, NY. The Cherry Collective is an independent company of theatermakers who create plays that are radically local and radically global. In October 2026, Methuen Drama published "Global Theatre from the Cherry Collective: Six New Plays in Translation."

Funny, provocative, and inventive, The Dog Poop Attack is a theatrical experience that takes the act of making theater as its subject-and becomes an exhilarating spectacle.

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