Special: OFC Creations Theatre Presents: A Christmas Story: The Musical at OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester

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OFC Creations Theatre Presents: A Christmas Story: The Musical at OFC Creations Theatre Center

Dates: December 17, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Venue: OFC Creations Theatre Center · Rochester, NY · 3450 Winton Place Rochester, NY 14623 14623

Type: Musical

Featuring Glozell Green, the original "Queen of YouTube" as Miss Shields! Based on the beloved holiday film, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the nostalgic charm of Ralphie Parker’s unforgettable Christmas to life on stage. Set in 1940s Hohman, Indiana, the story follows young, bespectacled Ralphie as he schemes and dreams of the one gift he wants more than anything: an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. Despite constant warnings of “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid!”, Ralphie launches a determined campaign to make his Christmas wish come true.

Along the way, Ralphie encounters all the classic moments that made the movie a holiday tradition, an infamous glowing leg lamp, a humiliating pink bunny suit, a maniacal department store Santa, and the legendary triple-dog-dare that leads to a frozen flagpole.

The show features a spirited score by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winning duo behind hits like La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman. A Christmas Story includes songs like "Ralphie to the Rescue!", "A Major Award," "Sticky Situation," "Up on Santa's Lap," "Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana" and the inevitable "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!"

A Christmas Story: The Musical takes audiences on a musical journey to Hohman, Indiana! The production is under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, choreographed by Caeli Carroll & Noah Alexander Price, featuring a cast of professional performers from across the country. Please note: The production contains mild language. A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL is produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, Woodstock, Illinois.

Age recommendation:

All Ages

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